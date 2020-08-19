What To Watch Aug 20th To Take Away The Blues

5:30am: The Suffragist Project Florida Studio Theatre is proud to present The Suffragist Project, an artistic celebration of the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment (August 20, 2020), the woman’s right to vote. Bringing together over 60 organizations, this bi-county artistic commemoration will feature plays, dance performances, art exhibits, lectures, panel discussions, and in-school educational offerings, all in recognition of this monumental milestone.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

1am:Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts – Special Requests and Dedications (pt 2) By National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—continues its virtual entertainment series

4:30pm: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Emily Carey Playbill’s interview series Stream Stealers continues withThe Get Even star joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to talk about the Netflix series and her stage roles in the West End.

She joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to discuss the series, the athleticism that pole dancing requires, and what to expect from the last half of Season 1.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights:Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

6:30pm: Lindsey Stirling Virtual Concert Billboard Award-winning violinist, electronic artist, dancer and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling gives a virtual concert with Wave. Stirling will be chatting live with fans and driving donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The six producers of Harlem9 (three dropped out over the years) Back row: Jonathan McCrory, Garlia Cornelia Jones, Sandra A. Daley-Sharif and Spencer Scott Barros. Bottom row: Bryan E. Glover and Eric Lockley.

7pm: 48Hours in…Harlem Harlem9. The 10th anniversary edition , has new plays were written in 48 hours July 17–19, then rehearsed and recorded during an additional 48-hour period July 24–25. For this year’s festival, playwrights were inspired by the same six Black plays from 48 Hours in..’s. inaugural year: Zooman and the Sign, The Colored Museum, Day of Absence, Funnyhouse of a Negro, Dutchman, and Black Terror.

The festival brings together six playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors, including A Strange Loop star Larry Owens and its choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. Penning the pieces are playwrights Keith Josef Adkins, Brittany K. Allen

7pm: Beast Visit Rubulad’s sculpture garden in Bushwick. Live, in-person theater from the theater company The Drunkard’s Wife as part of HERE Arts Center. A sunset encounter with some lonesome creatures currently living in Rubulad’s sculpture garden in Bushwick. This intimate outdoor show by The Drunkard’s Wife incorporates extravagant costumes, song, modular electronics, and a live band.

7 PM: Ailey All Access: Shelter Ailey All Access releases its next recorded performance: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar’s ballet Shelter, a statement about the physical and emotional deprivation of homeless people.

Set to an score which incorporates drumming by Junior “Gabu” Wedderburn and poetry by Hattie Gossett and Laurie Carlos, the work includes a new ending with revised text highlighting recent hurricanes and how our shelter can be threatened by climate change.

7pm: Joey Contreras in Concert By Axelrod Performing Arts Center. APAC presents New York singer-songwriter Joey Contreras, whose first album Love Me, Love Me Not featured multiple Broadway singers and earned him international attention. He is the composer of two-stage musicals and a Disney short film. Contreras will be performing his songs alongside Brian Russell Carey and Mia Gerachis.

A portion of the concert proceeds will benefit Encircle, an LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center based in Utah with national outreach. Encircle provides programs and services that meet people wherever they are in their lives with cultural competency and sensitivity, using community partnerships, best practices, and innovative techniques.

7pm: Celebration of Positivity Benefit for Rising Sun Performance Company, Here We Go Festival And Dirty Laundry Theatre Company’s. Performers from all three companies will come together to perform songs, theatrical work and poems in a multidisciplinary and international one night online event. These performers come from all over the country and the world, including NYC, LA, New Orleans, Romania, Israel, Brazil, Greece, and Chile.

The Line Up includes: Becky Saunders, Eliya Rodeh, Felipe Joglar, Julie Spector, Samuel Neagley, Vanessa Tang, Raiane Cantisano, Luana Seu, Michelle Cage, Sofia Gregory, Jennifer Atkinson, Molly Kirschner, Esther Levy, Grace Delsohn, Carly Durrer, Christopher Morucci, Rick Benson, Ron Orlovsky, Samantha Simone, Valerie David, Chrysi Sylaidi, Gwendolyn Snow, David Anthony & Sofia Gregory. Tickets range from $10 to $50. $25 or higher priced ticket holders will also have access to a special online happy hour & Trivia immediately following the performance.

7:30pm: HVSF2 Reading Series Paradise Lost By Erin Shields, directed by Sara Holdren and featuring Nance Williamson. The 17th century and present-day are seamlessly intertwined as Satan vents about her frustration at being cast out of heaven and her thoughts on oppression. When she finds out that God has created delicate new creatures called “humans,” she crafts a plan for revenge and betrayal on the Almighty.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktailsproduced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

“In Good Company” Reunion Finale!!! Look at the crazy talented group we’ve assembled! Johnny Rodgers, Ann Hampton Callaway, Brian Lane Green, Nita Whitaker, Amanda McBroom, Susan Werner, David Burnham! Catch hosts Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon plus special guest host Mark John Williams this Thursday LIVE!

7pm: Virtual Masterclass: Motivating a Monologue with Gregory Wooddell By Signature Theatre Gregory Wooddell (Signature’s Cabaret, Round House Theatre’s Oslo) is a master of understanding and mining a text for performance. Join him for a monologue coaching session with pre-selected students as Gregory’s charm, talent, and intellect guides up-and-coming local artists through pieces they are currently perfecting.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7:30: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera Verdi can always be counted on for passion, intrigue, and betrayal—and to make glorious music of it all. Un Ballo in Maschera, concerning a plot to murder King Gustavo III of Sweden, who also happens to be in love with his best friend and counselor’s wife, is no exception. With a principal cast featuring a powerful and dignified leading lady, a character role for soprano as young man, an otherworldly mezzo-soprano fortune-teller, a heroic tenor, and a suave and conflicted baritone, it’s Italian opera at its finest.

7:30pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Todrick Hall & Colleen Ballinger My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site.

7:45pm: #WomanUP DNC Watch Party Join host Halle Morse (Mamma Mia!) of Broadway 4 Biden and other Broadway stars as in a watch party for the final day of the Democratic National Convention.

Tracie Thoms (Rent), Tony winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Tony nominees Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Beetlejuice) and Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Krystal Joy Brown (Hamilton), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom), and Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Sharone Sayegh (The Band’s Visit), and Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) are all scheduled to appear.

8pm: Stars in the House: Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens

8:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe The Globe’s coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “Living Room”-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. The Living Room Play Workshop will run every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time from July 2 – August 20, live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement’s Facebook page, The Old Globe YouTube Channel, and right here on their website.