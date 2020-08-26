What To Watch Aug 27th To Take Away The Blues

Virtual Godspell Concert By Hope Mill Theatre. Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre will present a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast will be led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical. They’ll be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The cast will also include Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, and Lucy Williamson.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include “Day By Day,” “Save The People,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man,” and “By My Side.”

The concert will raise money for Hope Mill Theatre, Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

1pm: LAO at Home: Backstage at LAO By LA Opera The company’s beloved Music Director, James Conlon, hosts an informal chat, Coffee with Conlon, taking on questions submitted online and discussing all things musical.

1pm:Zalmen Mlotek’s Living Room Concerts – Songs My Parents Loved. Favorites of Yosi and Chana Mlotek National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)—led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director—continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE throughout August, featuring Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish’s Mikhl Yashinsky with The Great Yiddish Theatre Quiz (Vos-Ver-Vu) on August 12, Soul to Soul star Tony Perry’s The Way I Feel on August 19, 15-Minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner (on Tuesdays), and, Zalmen Mlotek’s weekly Living Room Concerts (on Thursdays).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights:Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

6pm: Live Nation Concerts present Lil Uzi Vert Live, his first performance since the release of his album Eternal Atake.

Jelani Alladin

7pm: Goodnight, Tyler Starring Jelani Alladin. The inaugural presentation of Jelani Alladin’s new multimedia production company Dumont Millennial Production, which aims to amplify the unheard voices of first-generation Americans while exploring new technologies and innovative forms of storytelling, will be a live streamed reading of B.J. Tindal’s Goodnight, Tyler.

Goodnight, Tyler is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a Black boy who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. After urging his best friend to “protect his legacy” from beyond the grave, Tyler loses control over the narrative of his life. As his loved ones quibble over their placement in his life, Tyler comes face to face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

7 PM: Ailey All Access: Shelter : Robert Battle’s No Longer Silent. The piece was created in 2007 as part of a concert of choreography that brought to life long-forgotten scores by composers whose work the Nazis had banned. No Longer Silent is set to the percussive “Ogelala” by Erwin Schulhoff, who died in a concentration camp in 1942.

7pm: LimeFest: Sis. Amiss. By The Tank Brianna Gagné is a Cuban American actress and writer, most recently awarded Best Actress in NY Winterfest 2019 for her solo play Sis. Amiss, which she is now bringing to The Tank’s Virtual Platform, CyberTank.

She is a member of B4 The Other Creations, a divisive theater company that specializes in work reinforcing “play and creating a personal language.”

Real-life married couple Ed Harris and Amy Madigan as unhinged, unhappily married couple in Beth Henley’s The Jacksonian in 2013.

7pm: The Jacksonian The New Group Continuing with the company’s reunion reading series, a starry cast (Ed Harris, Jane Krakowski , Amy Madigan, Juliet Brett,Bill Pullman) star in Beth Henley’s play set in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1964 – a town poisoned by racism – as a dentist Bill Perch (Harris), kicked out by his wife, commences a downward spiral at the Jacksonian Motel.

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

7:30pm: Women Who Changed History Planet Connections Zoom Fest

Three monologues about real women in history who stood up to systems of injustice.Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay by Dipti Mehta, Directed by Kat Yen. Bridge to Baraka: I Am That Bear written by Yvette Heyliger, Directed by John Scutchins. Selma ’65 written by Catherine Filloux, Directed by Susan Izatt. To make a reservation, email Kim Jones at PlanetKimJ@gmail.com.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7:30: Un Ballo in Maschera Verdi can always be counted on for passion, intrigue, and betrayal—and to make glorious music of it all. Un Ballo in Maschera, concerning a plot to murder King Gustavo III of Sweden, who also happens to be in love with his best friend and counselor’s wife, is no exception. With a principal cast featuring a powerful and dignified leading lady, a character role for soprano as young man, an otherworldly mezzo-soprano fortune-teller, a heroic tenor, and a suave and conflicted baritone, it’s Italian opera at its finest.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: Serving Up Shakespeare By Playbill Try your hand at making a recipe based on the food from one of Shakespeare’s plays with chef and Shakespearean actor, John Tufts.

8pm:Stars in the House: Get It Girl, You Go!” with Laura Bell Bundy and Shoshana Bean

8:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe The Globe’s coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Meet Old Globe Teaching Artist, local producer, and puppeteer Tara Ricasa! She will show how to be creative with the props onsite so your short play can stand out.

Also announcing that our call for Living Room Play submissions is officially live! All interested players can submit to participate in this presentation by September 10, 2020 to kharroff@TheOldGlobe.org.