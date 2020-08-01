What To Watch Aug 2nd To Take Away The Blues

8am: All Arts: House Seats: Fire This Time Festival produced by WNET’s All Arts, a collection of 10-minute plays by seven writers: Cyrus Aaron, Niccolo Aeed, Natyna Bean, Tyler English-Beckwith, Jay Mazyck, Deneen Reynolds-Knott and Mario (Mars) Wolfe. Filmed earlier this year, this event was the centerpiece of the 11th annual edition of the Fire This Time Festival, which showcases early-career African-American playwrights.

11,1 2 and 1pm: Ice Factory Festival: we need your listening an interactive, virtual show created by multidisciplinary artists Velani Dibba, Ilana Khanin, Elizagrace Madrone, and Stephen Charles Smith.

In a shifting theatrical landscape, individual audience members enter a dim space between digital and analog reality and are taken through a series of intimate, one-on-one exchanges with performers—discovering and re-discovering the act of listening as radical engagement.

The piece, which runs July 30–August 2, was created with the performing ensemble, made up of Hilary Asare, Alex Bartner, ChiWen Chang, Sam Gonzalez, Alice Gorelick, Julia Greer, Nile Assata Harris, Annie Hoeg, and Sam Im.

2pm: In These Uncertain Times a digitally-devised theatre performance, made specifically for its medium. It is a new dramaturgy defined by dystopia, and it is a love letter to the art of theatre. Stemming from a group of artists wondering if COVID-19 is the death of theatre as we know it, a tragicomic, Chekhovian Zoom performance. From drinking competitions, sad Chekhov monologues, and corona-virus meme collages, grieving for the past.

The piece was created by Source Material collective, the members of which are currently quarantined all over the country.

Director Samantha Shay had the cast give her virtual tours of their homes, to figure out how to best utilize their shared resources. They also plan to utilize different aspects of the Zoom platform itself, including the chat box. I have yet to see anything that addresses this moment in this way, and I think this piece is an innovative addition to the ongoing question of what theatre is and what theatre could be in the future.

2pm: Stars in the House: Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Theatre Raleigh the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Episode guests: hosted by Lauren Kennedy Brady with guests Kate McMillan, Yolanda Rabun and Gerard Williams.

3pm: Sunday Tea with John McD McDaniel serenades audiences and shares stories from his life and career on Broadway, concert tours, and his days as Rosie O’Donnell’s band leader on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. He has previously collaborated with artists such as Carol Burnett, Cab Calloway, Kristin Chenoweth, Paul Newman, Madonna, Patti LuPone, and Bette Midler. Be sure to join him for Sunday Tea!

4pm: Martin Luther On Trial Fellowship for the Performing Arts. A courtroom drama featuring Hitler, Freud, MLK Jr and Pope Francis as witnesses in a reenactment of Satan’s rebellion and his failed attempt to enlist Michael the Archangel!

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

7:30: Wagner’s Die Walküre Metropolitan Opera. The second installment of Wagner’s four-part Ring cycle, the most popular and most self-contained episode. It combines the mythical machinations of gods and demigods with the love story of the brave hero Siegmund and the dignified Sieglinde, whose passion is undiminished even when they discover that they are long-lost brother and sister,

7pm: The Seth Concert Series: Cheyenne Jackson performs highlights from some of his biggest roles, like All Shook Up, Xanadu, Finian’s Rainbow, and The Performers.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: Today I Saw A Bird…and Waze Playdate Theatre Two 15-minute plays on day two of this new theater company’s festival. In Ben Kaye’s “Today I Saw A Bird and Watched You Fly Away With It,” Sean (Owen Thiele) logs on for a work call with Roxie (Wonza Johnson), but discovers he’s in for something else entirely. In Lizz Bogaard’s “Waze,” Casey’s desire to get a job at Waze is thwarted when his grandmother causes a ruckus during his interview.