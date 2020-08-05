What To Watch Aug 6th To Take Away The Blues

10am: Ice Factory Festival: Who’s There? The New Ohio Theatre will live stream its entire 27th annual Ice Factory Festival. Broadcast online over four weeks, the Obie-winning festival will feature four new works.

Ice Factory continues August 4–8 with Who’s There?, a cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States. Using Zoom, the show explores the unstable ground between us and “the other.” A Black American influencer accuses a Malaysian bureaucrat of condoning blackface. A Singaporean-Indian teacher launches an Instagram feud calling out racial inequality at home, post-George Floyd. A privileged Singaporean-Chinese activist meets a compassionate White Saviour, and an ethnically ambiguous political YouTuber takes a DNA test for the first time.

Who’s There? is created by The Transit Ensemble, and is co-directed by Sim Yan Ying “YY” and Alvin Tan. The cast is made up of Ghafir Akbar, Sean Devare, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Neil Redfield, Camille Thomas, and Sim Yan Ying “YY”.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

4:30pm: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Dawnn Lewis By Playbill Most recently seen on Broadway as Tina Turner’s mother Zelma in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Lewis now stars in the CBS All Access animated series Star Trek: Below Decks.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: Classic Conversations: Quincy Taylor Bernstine hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle. The series continues with OBIE and Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, Ruined), featured in the 2017 production of As You Like It.

6:30pm: Not Going Back to Normal – Moving Forward By The American Theatre Wing Hosted by ATW Board Member Binta Brown, the Wing’s upcoming Network Meeting will include Amara Brady (Emerging Artist/Creative & SpringboardNYC 2017 Alumni), Marilyn McCormick (Theatre Educator & 2016 Excellence in Theatre Education Award Recipient), Dominique Morisseau (Playwright) and Liesl Tommy (Director & ATW Advisory Committee), as they share their experiences and perspectives on the ways systemic racism has impacted Black members of the theatre community.

7pm: Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo in Concert By Axelrod Performing Arts Center Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo perform a summer concert. Young portrayed Radames in the Axelrod’s production of Tim Rice and Elton John’s Aida last summer. Young and DeGarmo starred opposite each other while performing on Broadway in Hair (and subsequently married). Both artists, currently living in Nashville, have released new albums within the past year.

7pm: Humanities Symposium Series: A Lerner and Loewe Celebration By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join us on the set of the 1995 production of Brigadoon. Hosted by Robert Johanson and Music Director James Coleman, with performances by Johanson, Lee Merrill, Joe Mahowald, and Diane Pennington.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktailsproduced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories.

Previous guests include the Broadway cast of Mrs. Doubtfire, Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young, Nick Adams, Mandy Gonzalez, and more.

7pm: TRLive! By Theatre Row TRLive!, Theatre Row’s live virtual concert series continues with Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress, Beautiful) and Gilbert L. Bailey II (Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, Book of Mormon).

TRLive! features artists from Theatre Row’s community in intimate live performances direct from their homes to yours

7pm: We’re Still Here: A Virtual Cabaret by Alliance Theater a free variety show featuring Broadway stars Terry Burrell (Ethel) and Courtenay Collins (The Prom).Burrell and Collins will alternate as hostess, as they entertain audiences from home with songs, stories, special cocktails, and maybe a surprise guest or two.

7pm: Beautiful Thing Reading By Stay True an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company will present a virtual reading of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing.

The reading will star Ryan Arthur (Equus), Reed Lancaster (Yen), Shiro Kihagi (Waafrika 123), Taylor Brandon (Marvel Day at Sea), and Deshja Driggs-Hall (Appropriate). Jenn Susi directs with Elisa Galindez as assistant airector/A.V. technician.

Beautiful Thing tells the story of shy Jamie and athletic Ste are teen boys who live near each other in the London projects. Neither has an ideal home life: Jamie’s mother Sandra is bitter over her financial situation and her romantic life, but she’s willing to settle for a bloke named Tony and cover up her disappointment with scathing humor. Ste’s father and brother abuse him in the form of escalating domestic squabbles and actual beatings.

Both think they could be gay, and finally explore their feelings when Ste is allowed to stay over at Jamie’s place after an incident with his father. There, the boys grow close and open themselves up to the idea of homosexuality, while Sandra and quirky teen neighbor, Leah offer much needed emotional support.

7:30: Puccini’s Madama Butterfly Anthony Minghella’s exquisite production—an instant classic at the Met since its 2006 premiere—provides an evocative setting for this tragedy about a noble but naive geisha awaiting the return of her American Navy lieutenant. Key to the staging are symbolic visuals that tap into traditional Japanese culture while honoring the searching, timeless beauty of Puccini’s mid-career masterpiece.

7:30: Theater Breaking Through Barriers One of eight new plays from the festival entitled Voices from the Great Experiment, which will be presented on TBTBTheater’s YouTube channel every night at 7:30 through August 10. This one is by Tatiana Rivera. Directed by Everett Quinton. Company: Veronica Cruz, Christopher Imbrosiano, Patrick O’Hare, Estrella Tamez

8pm: The Bathroom Plays Eden Theater Company All three plays take place in a bathroom, in Amy Berryman’s “Pidgeons,” a woman confesses to a priest via Zoom, as she “lurks the bowels of the Internet” after her husband’s death. In E.E. Adams’s “Mary,” a young woman who is sheltering in place alone attempts to befriend the ghost haunting her bathroom. In Brennan Vickery’s “Monogamous Animals,” the characters would’ve never thought being so close could make them feel so lonely. A cigarette, a bathtub and a one-night getaway from quarantine might just break them.

7:30pm: BPN Town Hall: My Broadway Memory with guests Marc Shaiman & Megan Hilty By Broadway Podcast Network, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway’s biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Brian, and guests will discuss the headshots, ads, and other traits that make a Playbill a time capsule of Broadway history. Michael and Brian are calling out to theatre fans everywhere to join in on the fun by creating their own My Broadway Memory videos and sharing them to Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to tag @MyBroadwayMemory and use use the hashtag #MyBroadwayMemory to have a chance at being featured on the Broadway Podcast Network site. For more information please visit http://bpn.fm/mbm

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: All About Evil (From Seize the Show) By Playbill. There’s been a murder on Broadway and it’s up to you to find the killer! Behind every great diva is a humble assistant, but when Broadway’s brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it’s up to YOU to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal.

Take a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age of Broadway, questioning five suspects, and solving one of ten possible endings! Your choices and knowledge of Broadway will reveal the clues to solve the murder. It would be crime if you missed out on All About Evil.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

8pm: Stars in the House: Forbidden Broadway By The Actors Fund Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Jenny Lee Stern, Joshua Turchin, Chris Collins-Pisano and Fred Barton.

8:30pm: An Evening with Alan Menken San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum will celebrate Alan Menken earning EGOT status with a virtual fundraiser celebrating the Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid composer’s career, featuring special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda. The pair is currently at work writing new songs for a live-action film version of The Little Mermaid.

An Evening with Alan Menken, set for August 6, will begin with a ticketed VIP chat between Menken and music producer Chris Montan at 8 PM ET, immediately followed by a performance by Menken and Miranda at 8:30 PM ET. Free and open to the public, the performance will showcase some of Menken’s most beloved Disney songs, including “Under the Sea,” “A Whole New World,” and “Be Our Guest.”

Click here for free registration. Tickets for the VIP chat begin at $200.

8:30pm: The Living Room Play Workshop By The Old Globe. The Globe’s coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own “Living Room”-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. The Living Room Play Workshop will run every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time from July 2 – August 20,

9pm: Magic Theatre’s 2020 Virtual Gala By Magic Theatre Magic Theatre presents its first-ever Virtual Gala Fundraiser, Springing Forward. The Gala will feature guest appearances from Ed Harris and Amy Madigan, Taylor Mac, Mfonsio Udofia, Lloyd Suh, and many more.