What To Watch August 10th To Take Away The Blues

Corkscrew 4.0 through August 23. What was going to be the fourth annual Corkscrew Festival has been delayed until August 2021. HOWEVER, in the meantime, “the creative teams behind the five world premiere productions have adapted, reimagined, and exploded their plays, ending up with five unique interactive web experiences.”

So, for example: “In Yankees, it’s Study Abroad Florence 2015! Introduce yourself to the Facebook group, check out the program website, and get ready to become a citizen of the WORLD…’

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Stephen Oremus The Tony-winning music arranger will answer questions about The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots,and more.

2pm: Icons Of The American Songbook: Setting The Standard By 92 Y Performer, producer, and educator Harvey Granat presents a three-part program exploring some of the musicians, composers, and lyricists that helped created the Great American Songbook. Their standards transcend the time in which they were written to become the cultural fabric for generations of music lovers and are revived time and time again as reflections of the human spirit.

Today Rodgers & Hammerstein (with a special focus on Carousel and The King and I) with special guest singer/pianist, Daryl Sherman, who has – as Michael Feinstein notes – “Taste, charm, singing, playing―as good as it gets.”

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Liz Callaway Tony nominee Liz Callaway performs highlights from some of her biggest roles, like Merrily We Roll Along, Miss Saigon, Baby, and Cats.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

6pm: Cock Michael Hsu Rosen (Torch Song) will star with Ron Bohmer, Nick Rashad Bourroughs, and Charnette Batey in this play by Mike Bartlett (King Charles III) that received raves in a 2012 production Off-Broadway, although some publications refused to mention the title. When John takes a break from his boyfriend, his accidentally meets the girl of his dreams. Filled with guilt and indecision, he decides there is only one way to straighten this out..

7pm: Everything Old is New Again The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7pm: Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom By The Tank. Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don’t know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that’s who we are. We’re taking our show online and that’s a new thing in itself!

Loser Boy features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo plus special guests!!

7:30pm: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut When he set out to write a new opera based on the same irresistible heroine that inspired Massenet’s popular Manon, the young Puccini was undaunted by the risk of provoking comparisons. As he explained: “Why shouldn’t there be two operas about Manon? A woman like Manon can have more than one lover.” And in his take on the alluring young country girl who becomes the toast of Paris before suffering a swift fall and ignominious end, Puccini came through with a masterpiece equal to Massenet’s, trading the French composer’s urbane elegance for overwhelming emotionality.

7:30pm: M-O-U-S-E Breaking Through Barriers The last of eight new plays from the festival entitled Voices from the Great Experiment, which will be presented on TBTBTheater’s YouTube channel every night at 7:30 through August 10. This one is by Christopher Chan Roberson. Directed by Kimille Howard. Company: Scott Barton, Nayab Hussein, Ayako Ibaraki, Sean Phillips

7:30pm: I Am Here Planet Connections Zoom Fest A new batch of plays online on specific themes every Monday in August. This week: “Monologues and short plays exploring fiercely unapologetic, female creativity, and imagination.” Whitewashed by Lynda Crawford, The TV Interview by Rohina Malik, The Essential Bronx by Desi Moreno-Penson, Till Hell Freezes Over by Tonya Pinkins and My Second Quinceanera by Noemi de la Puente. To make a reservation, email Kim Jones at PlanetKimJ@gmail.com.

8pm: Songs from an Unmade Bed B.D. Wong and videographer videographer Richert Schnorr create a series of music videos out of this song cycle by librettist Mark Campbell and 18 composers about the inner musings and romantic life of a gay man living in New York.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party with “American Idol” and Broadway stars Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young, young violin virtuoso Jonathan Russell, jazz singer Michelle Johnson, nightclub performer Deborah Silver, singer/comic Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, and young singer Melissa Ramondelli.

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns and friends.

9:15: The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! a live-streamed free series featuring footage from past Muny summer shows, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more.

The Variety Hour Live! will also feature songs and dances created remotely by Muny artists from around the country, musical theatre duets performed by Muny couples, dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny, performances by the Muny Kids and Teens, a live vocal performance from a Muny artist, behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at the St. Louis outdoor venue, Munywood Squares (a Muny-themed game show featuring a host of Muny stars), and more.