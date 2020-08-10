What To Watch August 11th To Take Away The Blues

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank, hosted by Hannah Erdheim

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4:30: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Philip Winchester The Strike Back and King Lear star joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to talk about upcoming film Rogue, co-starring Megan Fox and premiering on VOD August 28.

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5pm: LAO at Home: Music for Life A musical celebration of the company’s healthcare initiatives and partnerships, featuring performances by Nandani Sinha, Jamie Chamberlin, Nathan Granner, Patrick Blackwell and Orson Van Gay II, highlights the powerful connections between music, wellness and recovery.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues Nationals Theater artists under 25 have spent the past week in an intensive workshop and training program that culminated in this showcase event.

7pm: Broadway Busker Concerts: Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change) and composer Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not).

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7pm: Love, Noel Irish Rep. The songs and letters of Noel Coward, performed by Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward’s unique life…Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week Michael Orland, the Bleam Sisters, Ashley Argota, Dan Bauer, Hadiza Dockeray, Robin Lyon, Julie Sheppard, Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan and Peter Allen Vogt.

7:30pm: Bizet’s Carmen Even people who have never set foot in an opera house know the music of Carmen, Bizet’s iconic tale of the irresistible and free-spirited Gypsy, whose fatal attraction with the jealous soldier Don José burns too hot for them to control. The heart-pounding action and parade of energetic, toe-tapping melodies make the acts fly by and ensure that the work stays with you long after the curtain comes down.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Dori Berinstein.

8pm: Stars in the House: The Three Chers SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, chat with Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, the Cher’s of the 2018 Broadway musical The Cher Show.

10pm: A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical Starring theater favorites Jessica Keenan-Wynn as Detective Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as…Jeremy Jordan,this hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Music), Nathan Tysen (Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan (Book), Marc Bruni (Direction), Bobby Pearce (Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).