What To Watch August 14th To Take Away The Blues

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Penn State University and Temple University By Playbill Faculty from theatre programs at Penn State University and Temple University will go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

3pm: Best of Clowning Join Cirque Du Soleil for a good laugh as our clowns take centre stage and leave us in stitches in a brand-new Best of Clowning special! Tune in and don’t miss your chance to get your laugh on.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Writers Reflect: Eboni Booth & Joshua Harmon By Atlantic Theater Company. A pair of playwright friends interview each other, sharing stories about their individual processes, and what it means to create while in isolation. Featuring Featuring Juilliard classmates Eboni Booth (Paris) & Joshua Harmon (upcoming at Atlantic, The Bedwetter).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Colman Domingo, Jane Monheit and Jessica Vosk guests include writer-performer Colman Domingo, jazz chanteuse Jane Monheit and Broadway vocal powerhouse Jessica Vosk.

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week s guest Andrew Rannells, the charming and talented star of stage (The Book of Mormon) and small screen (Girls).

6pm: BOLD2020 The premiere of a festival of ten-minute plays that’s in response to the systemic silencing of Black womxn’s voices

6:30pm: Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water’s Edge Live Summer on the Hudson presents: LiveStream from Riverside Park South with Sumaya Mulla Carrillo and Jiemin Yang perform Breathing with Strangers as a duet.

7pm: Andromeda’s Sisters: Blythe Danner and More The Neo-Political Cowgirls collective, founded to amplify female voices in theatre-driven storytelling, presents its annual “Andromeda’s Sisters” fundraiser virtually this fall with two separate events. First up is a reading of monologues by female writers, including Lucy Boyle (writing a piece written for and to be performed by Blythe Danner), Joy Behar (writing for Catherine Curtin), and more, taking place August 14.

7pm: Actors Theatre of Louisville: The Bengsons: The Keep Going Song Indie-folk duo Abigail and Shaun Bengson (Where the Mountain Meets the Sea) return to Actors Theatre with this intimate evening of storytelling through song. In the darkest times, people have long found solace in the sound of their shared voices around a small light, and The Bengsons humbly invite you to come lean into the small glow of your phones and computers as they explore living fully even in moments of fear, choosing to love fiercely, and cultivating joy as a form of

7pm: Ice Factory: A Burning Church New Ohio Theater. Staged as a religious service as part of the Ice Factory Festival, this new musical traces the lives of church leaders and congregants amid protest movements, tragedies, and spiritual rebirth. esidency Artists Zhailon Levingston, Alex Hare, and Nehemiah Luckett. With a book by Hare and Levingston (who also directs), music by Luckett, and lyrics by Levingston.

7pm: LimeFest: High-Key As part of LimeFest this year, High-Key serves vibrant vocals with lady legato. Actor/singer/writer Miriam Pultro presents a collaborative cabaret performed by friends of the feminine persuasion, including songs from her folk song cycle Comings & Goings, renaissance prog rock musical Stardust, and comedy jazz from ever-evolving Quarantine: The Musical. A femme fix for your Friday night!

7pm: Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

7:30: Wagner’s Parsifal Wagner’s epic masterwork about a naïve young hero’s quest to restore the Holy Grail demands unparalleled stamina from singers, conductor, and audience alike. Yet the payoff is an operatic experience as profound as anything in the canon, with overwhelming music and compelling psychological portraits. This classic telecast from 1992 features a quartet of the greatest Wagnerians of that era: Waltraud Meier as the enigmatic Kundry, Siegfried Jerusalem in the title role, Bernd Weikl as the suffering fallen knight Amfortas, and Kurt Moll as the philosophical Gurnemanz.

7:30: Great Small Works: Art, Justice, and Pasta: A Benefit for Building Stories Join Brooklyn-based theater company Great Small Works for a free, online version of the company’s long-running Spaghetti Dinners which feature art, ideas, and pasta. Over a dozen new activist performances, puppet shows, films, and music (as well as a live cooking show revealing the secrets of Great Small Works’ famed spaghetti recipe) created by performers including: Great Small Works, BoxCutter Collective, The People’s Puppets of Occupy Wall Street,Chinese Theatre Works, the Inanimate Intimists, Nathan Leigh, Raphael Mishler, Marina Tsaplina, Jacqueline Wade, and chef Roberto Rossi.

7:30pm: Theater Breaking Through Barriers: 3 Gods on a Zoom Voices from the Great Experiment One of eight new plays from the festival entitled Voices from the Great Experiment, which will be presented on TBTBTheater’s YouTube channel every night at 7:30 through August 10. This one is by Monét Marshall. Directed by Keyanna Alexander. Company: Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, AhDream Smith

8pm: Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley: Broadway and Beyond Broadway on Demand will stream the final New York City performance from the Broadway couple, prior to Mazzie’s passing in 2018. The Feinstein’s/54 Below concert features songs from Ragtime, Passion, The Full Monty, Curtains, The Visit, and more.

The stream, benefiting The Cancer Support Community, Tina’s Wish, and The Actors Fund, will also feature a pre-show event with Brian Stokes Mitchell.

8pm: Sweet Nell Productions: When Sunny Went Blue! When Sunny Went Blue, the new Camp Comedy play by Justin Sayre, is a sendup of Reversal of Fortune, and the Sun Von Bulow case that inspired it. When Sunny Went Blue begins as the rich and troubled socialite Sunny VonCliesdorf lies in persistent vegetative state. Her husband, effete playboy, Klaus VonCliesdorf has been convicted of trying to kill his wife, but did he do it? That’s what defense attorney’s Shlomi Finkelberg and Annette DeFazio are here to find out.

Drew Droege, Sam Pancake, Jenn Harris, Jeff Hiller, Leslie-Ann Huff, Ryan Garcia, Daniele Gaither and Michael Cyril Creighton star.

8pm: City Garage: Break of Noon Neil LaBute’s Break of Noon, in which a businessman experiences what he believes to be a divine vision after surviving an office shooting. Frédérique Michel directs, George Villas stars.

8pm: Love, Noel Irish Rep. The songs and letters of Noel Coward, performed by Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward’s unique life…Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward.

8pm: Downtown Variety Take 13 By La Mama. La MaMa and CultureHub have teamed up to create Downtown Variety, which uses emerging technologies to create a new venue for artistic expression and creative connections. Powered by LiveLab, a browser-based media-router CultureHub is developing for networked collaboration between artists, technologists, and audiences.

Featuring: Peter Case, Shauna Davis, Maura García, Joshua William Gelb, John Jesurun, Lisa Müller-Trede, and more TBA!

9pm: Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing PBS Great Performances. A recording of the 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production starring Danielle Brooks as Beatrice.

9pm: Lena Hall: Obsessed: Alanis Morissette Join Lena Hall in her zoom room during the concert, a special post show meet and greet, and more! Lena Hall’s popular 2018 series is back and this time she’s bringing it to your living room. Obsessed 2020 is a series of concerts dedicated to one specific artist every month. The songs are presented stripped down and acoustic giving you a more intimate experience with the music. So sit back and relax and let Lena Hall entertain you from the safety and comfort of your home. Obsessed: Alanis Morissette brings you the best of Alanis in an acoustic format. Songs include Thank U, Uninvited, You Learn, Head Over Feet, Right Through You, and many more. Lena Hall will be joined by Music Director/ Guitarist Daniel Palese.