What To Watch August 15th To Take Away The Blues

11am: La MaMa Coffeehouse Chronicles: Hair 50th Anniversary The 2017 Hair reunion with James Rado, Galt MacDermot, Annie Golden, Andre De Shields, Melba Moore, Jill O’Hara, Dale Soules, Natalie Mosco, Walter Michael Harris, Marjorie Lipari, Ellen Foley, Dale Soules, Allan F. Nicholls, Magie Dominic, Merle Frimark and Shelley Ackerman.

1pm: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater: A Love Letter to Lebanon In the wake of the horrible explosion in Beirut on August 4, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, New York Theatre Salon, and the team members behind Global Forms Theater Festival are coming together to host a one-day-only benefit. We hope to both celebrate Lebanese culture, and raise money to support the people affected throughout Lebanon.

The event is Free and open to the public, and we encourage donations to one of the many causes at Beirut, No Show Tonight and United for Lebanon, along with Lebanese Red Cross, Lebanese Food Bank , Impact Lebanon – Lebanese expat group partnering with Baytna Baytak (Our House is Your House) and others, Offre Joie housing restoration, and Donner Sang Compter.

Hosts: Jody Doo, Salma Zohdi

Participating Artists: fajjr+ali, Nora Armani, Sarah Bitar, Leila Buck, Catherine Coray, Myrna Davonne, Ryan Haddad, Dave Hall, Walad Hodeib, Najat Arkadan Washington

2pm: Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

2pm: Stars in the House: Regional Theatre Spotlight: WaterTower Theatre – Addison, TX. A regional theatre spotlight on WaterTower Theatre in Addison, TX. Hosted by Elizabeth Kensek and Shane Peterman with Stephen Cole, Christine Cornish Smith, Larry Gatlin, Brian Gonzales, David Krane, Phyllis Cicero and Doug Wright.

3pm: Love, Noel Irish Rep. The songs and letters of Noel Coward, performed by Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward’s unique life…Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward.

4pm: BPN Town Hall: Celebrate Equity One’s 3 year anniversary featuring special past guests! By Broadway Podcast hosted by Equity One for their 3 Year Anniversary! Time sure does fly when you’re tipsy chatting with theatre folks. Missing Happy Hour with your friends? BPN has you covered! Every Saturday at 4:00 (‘between shows” if you will), join the hosts of Equity One: Broadway’s Happy Hour (BPN.fm/EquityOne) as they catch up with your favorite Broadway Podcast Network podcasters and theatre related guests! Cocktails, games and laughs are guaranteed. So pour yourself a drink, and join us for Happy Hour on the Broadway Together Town Hall! More information about the Equity One: http://bpn.fm/equityone Instagram: @equityonepodcast Twitter: @equityone_ More information about Qcocks: Instagram: @qcocktails https://www.facebook.com/qcocktails/

5pm and 9pm: The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival

7pm: Ice Factory: A Burning Church New Ohio Theater. Staged as a religious service as part of the Ice Factory Festival, this new musical traces the lives of church leaders and congregants amid protest movements, tragedies, and spiritual rebirth. esidency Artists Zhailon Levingston, Alex Hare, and Nehemiah Luckett. With a book by Hare and Levingston (who also directs), music by Luckett, and lyrics by Levingston.

7pm: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity Play-PerView. The tenth annual reunion reading of this play written and directed by Kristoffer Diaz. Macedonio “The Mace” Guerra is a middle rank wrestler who may have discovered his ticket to the big time: a charismatic, trash-talking Indian kid from Brooklyn whom he recruits as the perfect foil to the all-American champion, Chad Deity. But when their rivalry is used to exploit racial stereotypes in the name of ratings, all three men find themselves fighting for much more than the championship title.

7pm: #HAM4CHANGE: Among those slated to participate are Tony winners Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The lineup also includes Anthony Ramos, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Andrew Chappelle, Ephraim Sykes, Austin Smith, Hope Easterbrook, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Seth Stewart, Sasha Hutchings, Betsy Struxness, Morgan Marcell, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Ariana DeBose, along with director Thomas Kail and associate choreographer Stephanie Klemons.

Proceeds from this round benefit Know Your Rights Camp, African American Policy Forum, and Black AIDS Institute.

Organized by cast members Onaodowan and Marcell and hosted by Andrew Chappelle, the live stream will include behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and original content from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, the movie capture of which recently debuted on Disney+.

7:30pm: Music at the Mansion: Liz McCartney: Rosemary and Time Liz McCartney tells the story of one of the most inspirational voices of the 20th Century, Rosemary Clooney. With the help of James Horanand special guest Lori Alexander, McCartney presents Clooney’s music at the pivotal points in her life and gives some backstage insight to Rosemary’s life throughout her career. Rosemary and Time won the Backstage Bistro award and two best supporting actress awards for the New York Musical Theater Festival.

Ms. McCartney’s Broadway career most recently includes My Fair Lady, Sunday in the Park With George, Annie, The Phantom Of The Opera (Carlotta), South Pacific (Lt. Marshall), Mamma Mia (Rosie), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Miss Flannery) and Les Miserables(Madame Thenardier) . She created the roles of Sue Tilley in the Boy George musical Taboo and Rebecca in The Dance Of The Vampires.

8pm Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side Accompanied by a live band, Jackson will be performing songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and some of his original material, and will share stories from his time affiliated with two of the most important musicals of the last decade In The Heights and Hamilton. Audience members will also be invited to text in questions, some of which will be answered during the live event.

The livestream, which is a co-production of Dallas Summer Musicals and Entertainment Benefits Group, is being shared by a number of nonprofit arts presenters around the country. The event will take place at New York’s New World Stages, the off-Broadway venue that has housed productions of Jersey Boys, Avenue Q and many others.

8pm: Broadway From Home Virtual Cabaret A host of Broadway and Hollwood actors are putting on a virtual concert to raise money for the Broadway From Home Scholarship Fund.

Among those slated to join in the fun are Molly McCook (Modern Family), Nik Walker (Ain’t Too Proud), Sara Jean Ford (Phantom of the Opera), John Krause (Hadestown), Jane Bruce (Jagged Little Pill), Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), Harley Harrison (The Finest Hours), Perry Sherman (Fun Home), Monica Rodrigues (The Buddy Holly Story) and more are putting on a virtual concert to raise money for the Broadway From Home Scholarship Fund.

7:30 Puccini’s La Bohème As classic as opera gets: the most-performed work in Met history, in Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved staging, the most-performed production in Met history. An archetypal tragedy filled with gorgeous and deeply affecting music, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, camaraderie, jealousy, and loss in the garrets and cafés of bohemian Paris has reliably enchanted audiences and left them in tears since its 1896 premiere.

8pm: Stars in the House: Carrie Reunion Betty Buckley and Linzi Hateley, from the 1998 short lived Broadway version.