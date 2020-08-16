What To Watch August 17th To Take Away The Blues

Corkscrew 4.0 through August 23. What was going to be the fourth annual Corkscrew Festival has been delayed until August 2021. HOWEVER, in the meantime, “the creative teams behind the five world premiere productions have adapted, reimagined, and exploded their plays, ending up with five unique interactive web experiences.”

So, for example: “In Yankees, it’s Study Abroad Florence 2015! Introduce yourself to the Facebook group, check out the program website, and get ready to become a citizen of the WORLD…’

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

1pm: Manual Cinema: Frankenstein Manual Cinema’s 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular! is a month-long virtual birthday party featuring four of the company’s most seminal shows from the past 10 years on multi-camera, high-definition video, streaming for FREE July 27-August 23. The streams come with a suggested donation to Manual Cinema to compensate for lost touring income due to Covid-19. In addition, each week, Manual Cinema will host live, online, virtual talkbacks reuniting each production’s creators, collaborators and fans.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Kenny Seymour By Playbill The Growing Studio. The Broadway music director will answer questions about Ain’t Too Proud, Memphis,and more.

2pm: Icons Of The American Songbook: Setting The Standard By 92 Y Performer, producer, and educator Harvey Granat presents a three-part program exploring some of the musicians, composers, and lyricists that helped created the Great American Songbook. Their standards transcend the time in which they were written to become the cultural fabric for generations of music lovers and are revived time and time again as reflections of the human spirit.

Harold Arlen and Marvin Hamlisch with special guest up-and-coming Broadway performer Emma McGahan.

2pm: Food for Thought the award-winning theatre company will present Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) and Nathan Darrow (House of Cards) in Mrs. Sorken by Christopher Durang and I Can’t Imagine Tomorrow by Tennessee Williams, directed by Antony Marsellis.

Stephanie J. Block

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Stephanie J. Block The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie J. Block, won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her starring role in the current Broadway hit musical The Cher Show. Prior to that, she starred in the New York Revival of Falsettos , Little Miss Sunshine , The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, By The Way, Meet Vera Stark; 9 to 5: The Musical, Wicked, The Pirate Queen, The Boy from OZ. She starred in the First National Touring Company of Wicked as Elphaba. Television Credits include Rise, Orange Is The New Black, Homelandand Madam Secretary. Stephanie has sung with numerous symphony orchestras around the U.S. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed in NYC and London. Her voice can be heard on the original cast recordings of The Boy From OZ, The Pirate Queen, and 9 To 5: The Musical, and of course her own album, This Place I Know.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

7pm: Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom By The Tank. Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don’t know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that’s who we are. We’re taking our show online and that’s a new thing in itself!

Loser Boy features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo plus special guests!!

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: A Quarantine Lab Now in its 7th season, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre, and is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation. A Quarantine Lab will explore creating new choreography in a virtual space, and will feature the work of choreographers Raja Feather Kelly (choreographer of A Strange Loop) and Tislarm Bouie (Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus). Mr. Kelly will present an excerpt from Rona Siddiqui’s new musical Salaam Medina: Tales Of A Halfghan. Mr. Kelly serves as both the director and choreographer on this project, which was featured earlier this year in New York Theatre Barn’s virtual New Works Series. In the new musical, “Halfghan” Medina Eskandani confronts what it means to identify as a person of color (her Middle Eastern side) when she has spent her whole life trying to be white (her Italian side). Mr. Bouie will present Thug, an excerpt of his short film focusing on redefining what it means to be a black man in America. Specifically, Mr. Bouie’s film exposes how dangerous and disruptive America’s definition of black masculinity is, how that definition needs to be revolutionized, and that black men are undefinable. At its core, THUG seeks to show the world that, “We’re not violent! We’re vulnerable, resilient and beautiful. We are love”. New York Theatre Barn will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights. The charity on August 17th will be The Fund for College Auditions which advocates for diversity and equity in college-level theatre training programs.

7pm: New Voices 2003: Wish You Were Here The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7pm: The 19th: Whose Vote Is It Anyway? By Baltimore Center Stage On August 18th, 1920, the U.S. ratified the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. Well… supposedly, anyway. In reality, It took many years before women of all races were able to exercise this right. Join us on the eve of the 100th anniversary for a virtual event featuring musical performances, poetry, theater, and more. We will both celebrate and interrogate the history of the 19th amendment and what it means for human rights and women nationwide.

The 19th: Whose Vote Is It Anyway? is curated by a trio of multidisciplinary artists, Paige Hernandez (Associate Artistic Director of Everyman Theatre), Madeline Sayet (Executive Director, Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program) and Nicole A. Watson(Associate Artistic Director of Round House Theatre)

This event is free but registration is encouraged. Guests who register will receive a digital program and an event reminder on August 17.

7pm: Backstage with Marcia Milgrom Dodge: James Alexander, Q. Smith, Aurelia Williams, More By Bay Street Theater James Alexander (Little Shop of Horrors), Jim Weaver (Ragtime), Q. Smith (Come From Away), Monica Patton (Book Of Mormon), and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island) from the Bay Street production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ chat with director Marcia Milgrom Dodge.

The online interview series, Backstage with MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes From Productions Directed By Marcia Milgrom Dodge is part of Bay Street’s new online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. The interview series will continue through August 31.

7:30pm: Puccini’s Tosca In his classic potboiler, Puccini stirs together some of humanity’s strongest motivating forces—love and loyalty, fear and cruelty—to create an operatic thriller that sinks its teeth into the listener with the opening chords and never lets go. Taking place in Rome in 1800, the story concerns a fiery yet devoted diva, the painter/revolutionary she loves, and a sadistic police chief determined to crush political rebellion and claim Tosca for himself. All three are among opera’s most indelible characters.

7:30pm: Rise Planet Connections Zoom Fest A new batch of plays online on specific themes every Monday in August.This week: “An evening of comic social-justice themed monologues and short plays.” Written by Maggie Bofill, Jake Brasch, Glory Kadigan, Robin Rice, Jerry Polner, and Mark Jason Williams. To make a reservation, email Kim Jones at PlanetKimJ@gmail.com.

7:30pm: Harlem Week: In Conversation with Melba Moore By Harlem Week. Several events scheduled as part of Harlem Week August 16–23 will feature Broadway stars reflecting on the theatre industry and its intersection with the Black community. Among those participating are Tony winner Melba More, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Irene Gandy, and Stephanie Mills.

First up is a conversation with Moore (Purlie, Les Misérables) August 17 at 7:30 PM ET as she reflects on her five decades as a working performer in the industry. In addition to telling stories from her career, Moore will perform a short set of songs.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party with country star Pam Tillis, Brady Bunch middle child Eve Plumb, Broadway triple threat Robert Creighton, Ain’t Too Proud cast member Jelani Remy, singer Marty Thomas and young cabaret chanteur Liam Forde. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns and Tony-winning music director and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton).

9:15: The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! a live-streamed free series featuring footage from past Muny summer shows, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more.

The Variety Hour Live! will also feature songs and dances created remotely by Muny artists from around the country, musical theatre duets performed by Muny couples, dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny, performances by the Muny Kids and Teens, a live vocal performance from a Muny artist, behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at the St. Louis outdoor venue, Munywood Squares (a Muny-themed game show featuring a host of Muny stars), and more.