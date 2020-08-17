What To Watch August 18th To Take Away The Blues

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

2pm: “100 Years | 100 Women” Virtual Watch Party What happens when you ask 100 artists, scholars, and creative thinkers—in the midst of a pandemic and widespread outrage over systemic racism—to interrogate the complex legacy of the 19th Amendment which, in 1920, granted some women the right to vote? Join us and find out at the 100 Years | 100 Women Virtual Watch Party on Tuesday, August 18 at 2:00pm!

You are invited to attend in celebration of the project, featuring sneak peeks of commissioned works and the premiere of commissioned filmmaker Shola Lynch‘s cinematic portrait entitled A Portrait of 100 Years | 100 WOMEN. This short film is, as Shola shares, “a visual and audio collage of the present, built on the past, and for the future, the film will boldly exclaim—from these roots, we grow.”

Hosted by New School professor Maya Wiley, the watch party will also include a portrait of 100 Indigenous Women of the Americas, as well as responses by special guests including Sayu Bhojwani, Tantoo Cardinal, Rita Dove, Catherine Gray, Susan Herman, and Jari Jones, followed by the launch of a new digital Project Archive which invites audiences to explore each participant’s inspiration and contribution to the initiative.

100 Years | 100 Women is presented by Park Avenue Armory with lead partner National Black Theatre and nine New York City-based cultural partners: Apollo Theater; The Juilliard School; La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club; The Laundromat Project; The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Museum of the Moving Image; National Sawdust; New York University (Department of Photography and Imaging, Tisch School of the Arts; Office of Global Inclusion, Diversity and Strategic Innovation; and Institute of African American Affairs & Center for Black Visual Culture); and Urban Bush Women.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank, hosted by Hannah Erdheim

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4:30: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Tanya Barfield The playwright turned Emmy-nominated Mrs. America screenwriter joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to talk about the FX on Hulu series, recreating historical moments, and the importance of Shirley Chisholm’s historic run for the presidential nomination.

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5pm: LAO at Home: Music for Life A musical celebration of the company’s healthcare initiatives and partnerships, featuring performances by Nandani Sinha, Jamie Chamberlin, Nathan Granner, Patrick Blackwell and Orson Van Gay II, highlights the powerful connections between music, wellness and recovery.

7pm: Broadway Busker Concerts: Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown, In the Heights), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show) and J. Robert Spencer (Jersey Boys, Next to Normal)

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7pm: Finish the Fight New York Times The play by Ming Peiffer (“Usual Girls”) was commissioned by the Time to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote The performance is available for free to viewers who R.S.V.P. in advance.

7pm: Battery Dance Festival Women’s Right To Vote Cenntinial The Battery Dance Festival brings together 52 filmed performances including 28 premieres from 19 countries. Themed evenings include World and U.S. film Premieres from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Japan and North America. The centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which recognized the woman’s right to vote, serves as a focus for a program by women choreographers. Works that focus on Black voices in dance, the resiliency of New York City and the Festival itself and a special program celebrating India’s Independence Day round out the Festival.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week KT Sullivan, Anais Reno, Terry Burrell, Yvette Monique Clark, Tanya Holt, Katie McGrath and Lisa St. Lou.

7:30pm: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini The music of early–20th-century Italian composer Francesco Zandonai has largely been forgotten—with the exception of this expansive 1914 opera based on an episode from Dante’s Inferno. The melodramatic plot concerns an affair between the title character and the handsome brother of a cruel and disfigured warlord, to whom she is betrothed. Their dalliance leads to the predictable violent and tragic end, but not before Zandonai makes his case for increased recognition with a surfeit of sumptuous, luxuriously orchestrated music.

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

7:30pm: Harlem Week: In Conversation with Kimber Elayne Sprawl By Harlem Week. Several events scheduled as part of Harlem Week August 16–23 will feature Broadway stars reflecting on the theatre industry and its intersection with the Black community. Among those participating are Tony winner Melba More, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Irene Gandy, and Stephanie Mills.

A music video starring Sprawl and weaving footage of Harlem with a song by Bob Dylan (written while he lived in the neighborhood) will drop August 18 at 7:30 PM. Prior to the theatre shutdown, Sprawl played Mairanne Laine in Broadway’s Girl From the North Country, which incorporates Dylan songs into a Depression-era story.

Billy Porter

8pm: Stars in the House: Carnegie Mellon Reunion with Michael McElroy, Jack Plotnick, Billy Porter, Tami Tappan and Ty

8pm: Arizona Theatre Company: Alma By Benjamin Benne, directed by Catherine María Rodríguez. This is an online reading as part of our Digital Season.A mother, a daughter and the thread of an American Dream. Working mom Alma has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Ángel, on tough love, home-cooked comida, and lots of prayers. But on the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn’t at home studying. A schooling and la chancla await Ángel at home—but so does a creeping realization that more’s at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma’s past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears that her worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together?

8pm: Tanglewood on Parade This free online fundraising event hosted by James Taylor will feature the Boston Symphony, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center orchestras, as well as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus and Boston Symphony Children’s Choir, under the direction of Andris Nelsons, Keith Lockhart, John Williams, and James Burton, among others, in a video-streamed performance of highlights from recent Tanglewood On Parade concerts, including the traditional 1812 Overture. Set up your picnics at home and join us for some of the best memories over the years!

8pm: Premeditation By The Latino Theater Company. Latino Theater Company kicks off its virtual seasion with the archival video presentation of Premeditation, a dark romantic comedy written by resident company playwright Evelina Fernández and directed by LTC artistic director José Luis Valenzuela.