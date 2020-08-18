What To Watch August 19th To Take Away The Blues

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

10am: A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical Starring theater favorites Jessica Keenan-Wynn as Detective Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchell john, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orson welles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as…Jeremy Jordan, this hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Music), Nathan Tysen (Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan (Book), Marc Bruni (Direction), Bobby Pearce (Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).

10am: State vs. Natasha Banina Discussion By ArtsEmersonCherry Orchard Festival. unfolds as a Russian teenager tells the story of her life in a small-town orphanage, and how her desire to be free led to a crime of passion. From the inside of a “Zoom court room,” she makes unique appeals to the audience/jury, letting them into her world where she dreams of love, family, and her future. Ultimately, the audience will decide whether she is guilty of manslaughter.

12pm: Harlem Week: Broadway Behind the Scenes Jobs and Careers—A Discussion By Harlem Week. Broadway press agent Gandy hosts Broadway Behind the Scenes Jobs and Careers. The panel will feature Stephanie Mills (The Wiz) and several industry insiders discussing career opportunities on Broadway, particularly for people of color. The lineup also includes Shubert Organization’s VP of Real Estate Julio Peterson, former ATPAM President David Calhoun, company manager Kim Shaw, SpotCo COO Aaylitha Stevens, Hudson Scenic Studio President/Founder Neil Mazzella, Super Awesome Friends President Jim Glaub, Situation Interactive President Damian Bazadona, house manager Jim Joseph, and Walker Communications Group’s Donna Walker Kuhne.

12pm: Theater of War: Philoctetes and Women of Trachis Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers is an innovative project that presents dramatic readings by acclaimed actors of scenes from ancient Greek plays to help nurses, doctors, EMS, first responders, administrators, and other heath care providers engage in healing, constructive discussions about the unique challenges and stressors of the COVID-19 pandemic. This event will use Sophocles’ Philoctetesand Women of Trachis to create a vocabulary for discussing themes such as personal risk, death/dying, grief, deviation from standards of care, abandonment, helplessness, and complex ethical decisions, the project aims to foster connection, community, moral resilience, and positive action.

We are proud to open this event up to public, into bring the broader community impacted by COVID-19 and concerned citizens in dialogue with frontline medical providers.

Featuring performances by Frances McDormand, Jesse Eisenberg, Frankie Faison, and David Zayas.

1pm: Primary Stages Lunch and Learn with #ArtsHero By Primary Stages. Primary Stages will host a Write-Out in support of the Be An #ArtsHero campaign dedicated to writing to our Senators and joining in the fight for financial relief for the arts.

1pm: Folksbiene Live: Tony Perry: The Way I Feel star of “Soul to Soul” in “The Way I Feel”. A Multicultural quest for hope and peace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Joe Iconis attends The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at Sofitel New York on May 01, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Joe Iconis The Broadway composer-lyricist will answer questions about Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and more. .

3pm: The Debrief: Maria Dizzia Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play), What the Constitution Means to Me national tour) drops by Play-PerView’s talk show The Debrief.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Twelfth Night British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group working through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Rob Myles directs Liam Alexandru (Antonio), Lewis Allcock (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Christine Atieno (Ensemble), Julie Baber (Maria), Lydia Bakelmun (Viola), John D. Huston (Ensemble), Comfort Fabian (Olivia), Clive Keene (Sebastian), Carys McQueen (Feste), Chi-Chi Onuah (Fabian), Michael Perez (Orsino), Fiona Tong (Malvolio), Jeffrey Weissman (Sir Toby Belch), with Henry Charnock and Larissa Oates as swings.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Student Stream Met Opera Carmen. Bizet’s searing drama about a free-spirited Gypsy and the soldier determined to win her returns in Richard Eyre’s popular production. When Sir Richard Eyre’s high-energy production of Bizet’s ever-popular Carmen had its Met premiere in 2009, it starred Roberto Alagna as Don José, the wayward officer whose desperate love for the title Gypsy proves their undoing. The French-Italian tenor reprised his celebrated portrayal during the 2018–19 season, including in this steamy Live in HD transmission that also showcased the alluring mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine as Carmen. The sensational cast also included soprano Aleksandra Kurzak as the demure Micaëla and bass Alexander Vinogradov as the swaggering bullfighter Escamillo. Maestro Louis Langrée was on the podium to conduct the opera’s classic score, which features one instantly recognizable melody after another.

6pm: Silver Foxes Sing Out Louise! Productions. George Takei and Daniel Davis star as two older gay men who rescue their friend from a homophobic senior living facility and bring him to live with them in Palm Springs, in a new play by Stan Zimmerman and James Berg billed as the gay Golden Girls. The “industry reading” will be directed by Michael Urie. “The link will only be sent to those who RSVP via joey@singoutlouiseproductions.com”

6pm: Howard Documentary Panel With Don Hahn, Alan Menken, Paige O’Hara, Jodi Benson, More By 92 Y Howard Ashman, the brilliant lyricist behind the classic music in Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid, was already a Disney legend when his life was tragically cut short by AIDS. Don Hahn’s new documentary, Howard, brings him into focus.

Join director Don Hahn along with Alan Menken, Paige O’Hara, Jodi Benson, Bill Lauch, and Sarah Gillespie in conversation with Vanity Fair’s Joanna Robinson about the life and creative force of a man who helped make some of the most beloved family musicals of all time.

Covering his formative years in New York and his creation of other musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, don’t miss this candid conversation with some of Ashman’s closest collaborators and friends as they share insight and personal stories about his singular genius.

7pm: New Works: Sean’s Story: Part One | The Awakening and Cliquot The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights.

With book, music and lyrics by Khiyon Hursey, Sean’s Story: Part One | The Awakening follows a young black man as he experiences love and loss for the first time. Featuring performances by Khiyon Hursey and Doron JePaul Mitchell.

With book, music and lyrics by Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter, Clicquot tells the story of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin in the early years of her life and how, against all odds, she became the businesswoman who rejected the status quo. In the wake of the French Revolution, one woman changed the champagne industry forever. Featuring performances by Victoria Frings, Kennedy Kanagawa, Judy McLane, Kevin Massey, Rachael Worthington, Kai An Chee, Melvin Grey Jr, Richard Lindenfelzer, Erin McMillen, Jarrett Murray, Tim Rogan, Eric Sorrels, and Neal Young.

7pm: The Hombres Two River Theater $25. A look at the complexity and intimacy of male friendship. Set somewhere off the New Jersey Transit line, the play follows Julián, a Latino yoga teacher, as he clashes with the Latino construction workers outside his studio—particularly the older head of the crew, Héctor, who seeks from Julián something he never expected.

7pm: Oasis: Virtual Variety Show, Featuring Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Ryann Redmond, More Oasis, the 11th annual summer benefit for the Ali Forney Center, turns virtual and zooms #waybackwednesday into your shag-carpeted living room as we go into the golden age of TV, the 1970s.

Joining host Tommy Dorfman with are Broadway alums Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Ryann Redmond, Keala Settle, Nick Adams, Michael Urie, and more.

Lena Dunham, Cindy Crawford, Michelle Visage, Marc Jacobs, Kaia Gerber, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Margaret Cho, Miss Jay Alexander, Dove Cameron, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, and more of today’s best & brightest LGBTQ stars and allies will also homage to a quintessential American invention: the game show.

The live stream, directed by Alan Souza and written by Nick Sahoyah, will benefit the Ali Forney Center. Produced by Ryan Ratelle, Sam Ratelle & Tommy Dorfman.

7:30pm: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece exemplifies the dramatic sweep, complex characterization, and insight into human nature that define great Russian literature and music. The story comes from Pushkin, and provides one of opera’s most compelling heroines: Tatiana, an intelligent but naïve adolescent girl who is first rejected by an older, more worldly man, then blossoms into an elegant, rich, aristocratic woman and returns the favor when the two meet again. The score is a chiaroscuro tour-de-force, sensitively capturing the many shades of the characters’ turbulent, conflicted emotions.

8pm: Stars in the House: TBA

9pm: In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl The new weekly music series in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association features the “best of” live performances from the past 10 years at the Hollywood Bowl. With performances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Misty Copeland, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Kristin Chenoweth, John Williams, and more.

Hosted by LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel the series premiere airs locally Wednesdays at 9 PM PT on KCET and Fridays at 8 PM PT on PBS SoCal.