What To Watch August 21st To Take Away The Blues

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

5am: Online@theSpaceUK One festival, Three Weeks, Eighty Shows – driven by our new writing ethos all original work and completely free to watch.

2pm: Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

1pm: Black Broadway Men: Social Series Live Black Broadway Men is a new and exciting nonprofit organization which utilizes social and educational opportunities to strengthen the bond of healing and unity for all Black men in both the Broadway and theatre community.

Their first event is a talk show featuring the group’s organizers—Anthony Wayne, James T. Lane, Terence Archie, Ahmad Simmons, Sir Brock Warren, newcomer Isaiah Josiah—with Dr. Robert Turner in a discussion on COVID-19 and mental health. The event is only open to members to maintain a safe space.

2pm: Stars in the House: Regional Theatre Spotlight: Music Theatre Wichita in Wichita, Kansas. Host Wayne Bryan is joined by Paula Leggett Chase, Vincent Corazza, Thomas W. Douglas, Kim Huber, Damon Kirsche, Brian J. Marcum, Karen Robu, and Thom Sesma.

Sarah Stiles

4pm: Sarah Stiles Listening Party By Broadway Records. two-time Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles and host Robbie Rozelle as we listen to, discuss and take your questions about her new EP “You Can Ukulele With Me”

6:30pm: Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water’s Edge Live Summer on the Hudson presents: LiveStream from Riverside Park South with Sumaya Mulla Carrillo and Jiemin Yang perform Breathing with Strangers as a duet.

7pm: Battery Dance Festival: From NYC The Battery Dance Festival brought together 52 filmed performances including 28 premieres from 19 countries. Tonight is their last night.

7pm: 48Hours in…Harlem By Harlem9. The festival brings together six playwrights, six directors, and 18 actors, including A Strange Loop star Larry Owens and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly. Penning the pieces are playwrights are Keith Josef Adkins, Brittany K. Allen, Tracey Conyer Lee, Nadine Mozon, jeremy o’brian, and L. Trey Wilson. Kelly directs one piece, as do Marjuan Canady, nicHi douglas, Malika Oyetimein, Logan Pitts, and Dominique Rider.

The roster of performers includes Owens, Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew, Eric Berryman, Kaaron Briscoe, Ashley Bufkin, Brandon E. Burton, Shavanna Calder, Broderick Clavery, Rasheda Crockett, Patricia R. Floyd, Freddie Fulton, Ashley N. Hildreth, Manu Kumasi, April Matthis, Javon Q. Minter, AK Murthadha, David Ryan Smith, and D. Woods.

The new plays were written in 48 hours July 17–19, then rehearsed and recorded during an additional 48-hour period July 24–25.

For this year’s festival, playwrights were inspired by the same six Black plays from 48 Hours in..’s. inaugural year.

7pm: Mirror Theatre: Hands of Light a benefit for AWARE Written by Bernard Pomerance (author of last season’s Miranda), Hands of Light, inspired by the tale of Kng Midas, tells the story of a leader whose greed destroys lives, and sets people against each other, with tragic consequences.

Hands of Light’s cast is composed of Vermont actors our community knows well, having seen them many times: Abigail Demers, who has been in our plays since she was Brigitta (she stole all the reviews!) at age 7 in our acclaimed Sound of Music, Krissie Ohlrogge, Jim Hogue (also running for Lt Governor) Mariana Considine and GAAR company members Marla Schaffel, our Tony-nominated Artist in Residence, with Nicole Ansari, Queen Gertrude in GAAR’s 2015 Hamlet, and Michael Tomlinson, who will play King Midas.

We welcome newcomers Ian Lithgow (“Bull,” “The New Perry Mason”) Jamie Harris (“The Magicians”) and the enchanting young actress Mina Cuesta.

Patti LuPone

7:30: Judgment Day Barrington Stage $35. Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Santino Fontana and Michael McKean star in a virtual reading of Rob Ulin’s comedy about a corrupt lawyer who has a near-death experience with an angel, then seeks out a priest with whom to debate essential questions of morality, faith and goodness.

7:30: Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia. One of opera’s most beloved comedies, Rossini’s irreverent farce about a feisty young noblewoman with a mind of her own has delighted operagoers for more than two centuries. Its setting—rustic Seville—and zany storyline call for a cast of ace performers with dazzling stage presence, sizzling comic timing, and vocal agility to spare, making this the perfect playground for virtuoso singers as well as an ideal viewing experience for audiences of all ages.Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia

8pm: Stars in the House: Pippin Reunion with Charlotte d’Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew James Thomas!

8pm: Porchlight Music Theatre: PorchlightPalooza Celebrate Porchlight’s 25th Anniversary Season with a FREE three-episode fundraising festival featuring new performances and surprise appearances by your favorite music theatre artists, dreamy raffle prizes and more! Join us at 7pm nightly for an hour of amazing entertainment, culminating in Sunday night’s intimate conversation with Broadway icon Joel Greyand broadcast legend Bill Kurtis. All proceeds ensure that Porchlight remains Chicago’s vibrant home for music theatre for the next 25 years! Featuring greetings by Kristin Chenoweth, Raúl Esparza, Josh Gad, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Tonya Pinkins, Chita Rivera

8pm: Plays for the People: Buttafly Precinct By Black Lives Black Words International Project. Written and directed by Sha Cage. Two young girls struggle to survive on the streets carrying a dark secret and a jar of butterflies across the city of Minneapolis on the eve of George Perry Floyd’s murder. With the backdrop of the historic Uprising and in the blink of an eye, they discover truth, betrayal, and magic while coming of age on the streets that refuse to call them by their true names.

8pm: Virtual Rule of 7×7: LimeFest Edition an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 different writers. For each round of 7×7, every playwright devises one rule & then each playwright creates a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules…. And 7×7 is now a NEW YORK TIMES and TIME OUT NEW YORK pick for quality virtual content!

9pm: Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually Theater Asylum and #FringeFromHome presents Romeo & Juliet;Virtually LIVE! (the original #AloneTogether couple) in the most tragic online video party event ever! Fridays and Saturdays, August 21, 22, 28 & 29 only, at 6 pm PDT. Virtual doors open at 5:30 for a pre-show welcome from fair Pomona’s Mayor Escalus.

A live Zoom party? With a modern day Romeo and Juliet? “How does that work?” we hear you thinking. Mom and Pops Capulet are throwing an online bash with fair Pomona’s finest, and you’re welcome to attend, just so long as you’ve no relation to that rotten Montague family. Sure, their kid Romeo is handsome and rich, but he’d better not come virtually anywhere near daughter Juliet.

There are thugs onboard on both sides of these families, so just how wrong could this all possibly go? At least you’re fairly safe partying on from home. Wait! What’s that pounding sound at your front door?

Each performance invites a limited number of revelers, so grab your ticket to reserve your spot for the jeers and tears. A custom link will be emailed directly to you to join in. The fun begins at 5:30 pm PDT for the West Coast (and in earnest at 6:00), 8:30 pm on the US East Coast, and at 10:30 am AEDT on Australia’s East Coast for our Ren-Faire friends down under.

$9 VIP Party Experience – Your ticket link gets you INTO the party, text chatting in real time with the cast and fellow partiers. Do you have some advice for Juliet about this new guy Romeo, or perhaps for Juliet’s BFF Nurse Nan, or for Romeo’s pal Freddie Mercutio? You’ll be in the Zoom where it happens, so let them know! Maybe your emojis and words of wisdom can help these star-crossed lovers get it untwisted. The VIP party experience then continues directly after with a live talkback with the cast.

10pm: Virtual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival: Judy Gold By The National Comedy Center. Judy Gold discusses her craft and the importance of comedy during these trying times with comedian and author Frank DeCaro in a conversation for the National Comedy Center.