What To Watch August 21st To Take Away The Blues

Mercedes Ruehl and Michael Urie photo by Joan Marcus

West Side Stories: Celebrating NYC in the 1970’s Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), Megan Hilty (TV’s “Smash”), and musical theatre legend Chita Rivera (West Side Story) will be making appearances in this Virtual Fundraiser for the Hudson Guild of Manhattan. The concert will feature the talents of Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly!), Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsey (Newsies, Wicked), Orfeh (Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill, Fun Home), TV/Broadway actress Martha Plimpton (“Raising Hope,” “The Real O’Neals”), Sabrina Sloan (Hamilton, Motown) and her Schuyler Sisters from the San Francisco production of Hamilton, The Skivvies (Nick Cearley& Lauren Molina), Emmy Award® winner Holland Taylor, comedian Bruce Villanch, cast members of Sing Street the Musical, stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the super-charismatic queer a cappella band of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, TONEWALL, and more. West Side Stories: will air via YouTube

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: HERE: vichitra: englandbashi is an experiment in queer South Asian imagination. Check out Episode 1: An Anthology of Queer Dreams at www.vichitra.media . HERE is excited to present Episode 2: Englandbashi, a contemporary ghost story about taking reincarnation (too?) seriously. Created and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, with art direction and video by Kameron Neal and sound design by Jeremy S. Bloom.

Following the screening of Englandbashi on August 21 at 1pm, there will be a conversation with creator Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Bangladeshi American poet Tarfia Faizullah.

Episode 2 will start screening at 1pm, and runs approx 25 minutes (enter the password from your pre-show or confirmation email. Purchase access here .).

Join the post-screening conversation with Misha and Tarfia at 1:30pm, either on this page, or via the Zoom Webinar (PW: 405161).

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: Western Connecticut State University and Shenandoah University By Playbill Faculty from theatre programs at university’s go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

3pm: Whisk You Away To Las Vegas! Join Cirque Du Soleil on this week’s #CirqueConnect special, we take you on a 60-minute tour of some of our longest-running Las Vegas-based shows! Let us whisk you away to the land of Mystère, to the enchanted waters of “O” and to the battlefield of KÀ.

3pm: The Debrief: Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn By Play-PerView. Stage favorites (and real-life couple) Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn drop by Play-PerView’s talk show The Debrief.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

Giancarlo Esposito returns as the notorious Breaking Bad drug lord Gus Fring on the AMC prequel series, Better Call Saul.

4pm: Inside The Ensemble: Giancarlo Esposito By Atlantic Theater Company. The company discusses the history of our company, and how their work has evolved since those early days. Featuring legendary actor Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Colman Domingo, Jane Monheit and Jessica Vosk guests include writer-performer Colman Domingo, jazz chanteuse Jane Monheit and Broadway vocal powerhouse Jessica Vosk.

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guests Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, who co stared in the recent Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song.

5:30: Quince People’s Garden in Bushwick Yes, this is live, in-person theater.Camilo Quiroz-Vazquez and Ellpetha Tsivicos create an immersive theatrical experience where we invite audiences to enter a not-so-traditional quinceañera, featuring the story of Cynthia, a 14-year-old Mexican American girl confronting her queer identity on the eve of her special day. The theater company known as The Team turns “necessary precautions against the spread of Covid-19 into an integral part of the celebration, including beautiful custom face masks for the audience.”.

6pm: BOLD2020 The premiere of a festival of ten-minute plays that’s in response to the systemic silencing of Black womxn’s voices

6:30pm: Kinesis Project dance theater: Breathing with Strangers: Along the Water’s Edge Live Summer on the Hudson presents: LiveStream from Riverside Park South with Sumaya Mulla Carrillo and Jiemin Yang perform Breathing with Strangers as a duet.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital By LA Opera Tenor Andrew Owens makes his virtual company debut, joined by pianist Chris Reynolds and flautist Jessica Warren, in a program of Italian romances and songs made famous by Mario Lanza.

7pm: Virtual Rule of 7×7: LimeFest Edition an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 different writers. For each round of 7×7, every playwright devises one rule & then each playwright creates a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules…. And 7×7 is now a NEW YORK TIMES and TIME OUT NEW YORK pick for quality virtual content!

7pm: Play Reading Fridays: In a Dark Dark House Reading of In a Dark Dark House by Neil LaBute benefiting The Actors Fund. Starring Nick Gaswirth, Tim Realbuto, and Laurissa “Lala” Romain

7pm: Newsies The one-night-only streaming of the Tony Award-winning musical, captured live at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre in 2016, with Jeremy Jordan as “Jack Kelly,” Kara Lindsay as “Katherine,” Ben Fankhauser as “Davey” and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as “Crutchie,” and North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard as “Joseph Pulitzer,” Aisha de Haas as “Medda Larkin” and Ethan Steiner as “Les.”

7:30: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra The title ruler of Simon Boccanegra is one of the repertory’s most compelling characters, a 14th-century Doge of Genoa, beset on all sides, juggling political adversaries bent on murder with his love for his long-lost daughter Amelia. In addition to Boccanegra’s searing internal conflict between public duty and private grief, the story offers cloak-and-dagger intrigue, passionate young love, and noble sacrifice—set to an unfailingly dramatic, enveloping score that only Verdi could have created.

7:30: Great Small Works: Art, Justice, and Pasta: A Benefit for Building StoriesJoin Brooklyn-based theater company Great Small Works for a free, online version of the company’s long-running Spaghetti Dinners which feature art, ideas, and pasta. Over a dozen new activist performances, puppet shows, films, and music (as well as a live cooking show revealing the secrets of Great Small Works’ famed spaghetti recipe) created by performers including: Great Small Works, BoxCutter Collective, The People’s Puppets of Occupy Wall Street,Chinese Theatre Works, the Inanimate Intimists, Nathan Leigh, Raphael Mishler, Marina Tsaplina, Jacqueline Wade, and chef Roberto Rossi.

7:30pm: Theater Breaking Through Barriers: 3 Gods on a Zoom Voices from the Great Experiment One of eight new plays from the festival entitled Voices from the Great Experiment, which will be presented on TBTBTheater’s YouTube channel every night at 7:30 through August 10. This one is by Monét Marshall. Directed by Keyanna Alexander. Company: Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, AhDream Smith

8pm: Plays for the People: Buttafly Precinct By Black Lives Black Words International Project. Written and directed by Sha Cage. Two young girls struggle to survive on the streets carrying a dark secret and a jar of butterflies across the city of Minneapolis on the eve of George Perry Floyd’s murder. With the backdrop of the historic Uprising and in the blink of an eye, they discover truth, betrayal, and magic while coming of age on the streets that refuse to call them by their true names.

Patina Miller

8pm: Broadway for Racial Justice’s Amplified Concert By Broadway for Racial Justice Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, Solea Pfeiffer, Shoshana Bean, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Skylar Astin, and more will perform at Broadway for Racial Justice’s Amplified concert August 21. The event will spotlight up-and-coming artists within the theatre industry. Rounding out the lineup of both established artists and up-and-comers are Kalen Allen, Brittany Campbell, Kayla Davion, Deon’te Goodman, Sapphire Hart, Morgan James, Andre Malcolm, Arianne Meneses, Joey Rosario, and Empty Royalty. Tony winner Patina Miller and Brandon Michael Nase host.

8pm: meet you at the Galaxy Diner. The Tank (Meghan Finn, Artistic Director) and New Light Theater Project (Sarah Norris, Artistic Director) are proud to present a virtual production of the new play meet you at the Galaxy Diner. by Gina Femia.

Directed by William Steinberger, will be available on demand through August 28. The cast of meet you at the Galaxy Diner. includes Tay Bass as Sandy, Sandra, Mandy, Stef & Alana; Brandon Jones as Adam; Ricki Lynée as AG; Sade Namei as Silver; and Ryan Wesley Stinnett as Bill.

The production features sound design by Carsen Joenk (The Valkyries) and projections by Izmir Ickbal (La Negra). Sarah Zerod (Or, An Astronaut Play) served as Stage Manager.

9pm: The King and I PBS Great Performances The production was recorded during its 2018 run in London’s West End with original Lincoln Center Theater cast members Ken Watanabe as the King and Kelli O’Hara in her Tony-winning performance as Mrs. Anna, along with Ruthie Ann Miles as “head wife” Lady Thiang, who won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a musical.

9pm: BPN Town Hall: E-Ticket to Broadway & Mama’s Talkin’ Loud, with TWO very special guests! By Broadway Podcast Network. Are you ready for some Homemade Family Magic? Join for a special “Extra Magic Hour” of “E-Ticket to Broadway” in special collaboration with “Mamas Talkin’ Loud” as part of the Broadway Podcast Network’s Special Live events on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00pm EST. Hosted by David Alpert, Cara Cooper, and Jessica Rush, special Broadway Stars & parents Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, “Masters of Sex’) and Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, If/Then, “Steven Universe,” “The Mickey Mouse Club”) will chat about family trips to the Disney Parks. Special guest appearances by your favorite DIY Disney Experts on how to bring the magic into your homes! The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana’s Fund. See ya real soon! #disney #broadwaypodcastnetwork #broadway

9pm: Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually Theater Asylum and #FringeFromHome presents Romeo & Juliet;Virtually LIVE! (the original #AloneTogether couple) in the most tragic online video party event ever! Fridays and Saturdays, August 21, 22, 28 & 29 only, at 6 pm PDT. Virtual doors open at 5:30 for a pre-show welcome from fair Pomona’s Mayor Escalus.

A live Zoom party? With a modern day Romeo and Juliet? “How does that work?” we hear you thinking. Mom and Pops Capulet are throwing an online bash with fair Pomona’s finest, and you’re welcome to attend, just so long as you’ve no relation to that rotten Montague family. Sure, their kid Romeo is handsome and rich, but he’d better not come virtually anywhere near daughter Juliet.

There are thugs onboard on both sides of these families, so just how wrong could this all possibly go? At least you’re fairly safe partying on from home. Wait! What’s that pounding sound at your front door?

Each performance invites a limited number of revelers, so grab your ticket to reserve your spot for the jeers and tears. A custom link will be emailed directly to you to join in. The fun begins at 5:30 pm PDT for the West Coast (and in earnest at 6:00), 8:30 pm on the US East Coast, and at 10:30 am AEDT on Australia’s East Coast for our Ren-Faire friends down under.

$9 VIP Party Experience – Your ticket link gets you INTO the party, text chatting in real time with the cast and fellow partiers. Do you have some advice for Juliet about this new guy Romeo, or perhaps for Juliet’s BFF Nurse Nan, or for Romeo’s pal Freddie Mercutio? You’ll be in the Zoom where it happens, so let them know! Maybe your emojis and words of wisdom can help these star-crossed lovers get it untwisted. The VIP party experience then continues directly after with a live talkback with the cast.