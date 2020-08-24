What To Watch August 25th To Take Away The Blues

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

8pm: Sleep Out: Stage and Screen Virtual Edition. Stars from Broadway, film, and TV will join forces for a virtual edition of Sleep Out: Stage and Screen, the annual event supporting Covenant House and its mission to help young people who are facing homelessness.

In lieu of the traditional sleep out in New York, participants will take to the floors or yards of their own outdoor spaces due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As in years past, the tradition is not to mimic homelessness, but rather to act in solidarity with the people the organization supports.

Among those set to take part are six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (both members of the organization’s Board of Directors), Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler (stars of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story), Adrienne Warren, Rachel Zegler, Jason Ralph, Sam Pinkleton, Diana DiMenna, Rachel Sussman, Alison Cimmet, Shereen Pimentel, Kyle Selig, Jessica Phillips, and Judy Kuhn, with more to be revealed later.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank, hosted by Hannah Erdheim The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: Global Gabs By Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Rattlestick Playwrights Theater brings back the cross-cultural conversation series Global Gabs August 25 at 8 PM ET. Recently seen at the Global Forms Theater Festival, the next episode will focus on international student policy.

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5:30pm: Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes: Integrated Health with Jessica Vosk By Playbill. Jessica Vosk (Wicked) hosts a panel where physicians discuss integrated health. The event is part of the Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes series from Weill Cornell Medicine and Playbill.

Joining Vosk are Alka Gupta, MD (Co-Founder & Co-Director of WCM Integrative Health & Wellbeing Program) and Jackie Herback, LMSW, LMT.

7pm: LAO at Home: Living Room Recital By LA Opera. Soprano Ana María Martínez has planned a program that includes the famous “Song to the Moon” from Rusalka (one of her signature roles), along with a selection of captivating Spanish songs. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain.

7pm: Broadway Busker Concerts: Jaime Jarrett (Wonder Boy, Queer Baby Jesus), Jen Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Sunday in the Park with George) and

Joel Waggoner (Be More Chill, School of Rock). The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7pm: With Dignity The Tank. As part of the theater’s LimeFest, this play by Victoria M. Fragnito focuses on a woman who is faced with the task of telling her Italian-Catholic family during a Sunday dinner that she is taking advantage of her state’s new Death with Dignity law.

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week the World Famous Stardusters, with Chrissy Albanese, Shannon Antalan, Michael RJ Campbell, Chris Mauro, Dave Rabinowitz, Kevin Ray, Gabriella Saramago and Cat Yates.

7:30pm: Il Trovatore This turbulent tragedy of four characters caught in a web of family ties, politics, and love features a score as melodic as it is energetic, with infectious tunes that are not easily forgotten. The story of the troubadour of the title, his vengeance-obsessed Gypsy mother, his devoted lover, and her evil aristocratic pursuer, the opera lives in a borderland between madness and reality, not perfectly at home in either realm. For anyone who truly immerses himself in its shadowy world, Il Trovatore provides an experience that is uniquely thrilling, even within the world of Romantic Italian opera.

Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast Photo by Joan Marcus

8pm: Stars in the House: Beauties and a Beast with Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Susan Egan and Terrence Mann

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 69: Patrick Page By The Producer’s Podcast. Hadestown, Hunchback on Notre Dame, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Spring Awakening and did you know Patrick has a podcast!? Hit the ‘GET REMINDER’ button below to get notified when we go LIVE! Don’t forget to SHARE this with your Broadway-lovin’ friends.

8pm: Plays for the People: Cell Surface By Black Lives Black Words International Project.

Black Lives Black Words International Project’s Plays for the People series continues with Dominic Taylor’s Cell Surface. Jerrell Henderson directs.

Cell Surface is a play about making a play in Zoom about two amazing African-American scientists, Dr. E.E. Just and Dr. Roger Young. Ernest Everett Just was the first Black graduate of Dartmouth. His graduate assistant, while he was a professor at Howard University, was Dr. Roger Young. She was the first Black woman to get a Ph.D. in science from U Penn.

8pm: The Letters of Noël Coward, Starring Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason By Bay Street Theater. Broadway alums Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason will reunite for a virtual edition of Bay Street Theater’s The Letters of Noël Coward. The pair starred in the 1977 romantic comedy The Goodbye Girl, for which Dreyfuss won an Oscar.

The pair will read correspondences, curated by director Bob Balaban, between Coward, Graham Greene, and Alec Guinness, who met while working on Our Man in Havana in the late ’50s. Capturing the wit and genius of these three artists, the letters range in topics from Cole Porter to vericose veins.

8:30: Latino Victory Project: Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, More Celebrate Women’s Suffrage

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—the trio who originated the Schuyler sisters in Hamilton—will virtually reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda during a special celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

Moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien, the event will take place August 25 at 8:30 PM ET on Zoom, open to donors who pledge $10 or more to the Latino Victory Fund. Donations will support the charity’s aim to grow Latinx political power in all levels of government.

The virtual fundraiser will feature Soo, Goldsberry, and Jones discussing the role of women in Hamilton, the rehearsal process, and their perspectives on performing in the show as women of color—who were not allowed to vote until 1965 with the passing of the Civil Rights Act.

10pm: Solitude By The Latino Theater Company. Latino Theater Company continues its virtual seasion with the archival video presentation of Solitude, written by resident company playwright Evelina Fernández and directed by LTC artistic director José Luis Valenzuela.

Inspired by a collection of essays on Mexican thought and identity by Octavio Paz, Solitude explores love, death, destiny and family through a contemporary lens, accompanied by live music from cellist Semyon Kobialka.