What To Watch August 26th To Take Away The Blues

8am: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

Each of the 14 plays will be released virtually, one at a time, between August Aug 17 – 30. Tickets for one viewing of each 10 minute play will be $2 (or buy the whole series for $25) and each will be available from the day each play is released through the end of September, 2020.

The playwrights expected to participate include Clare Bayley, Hannah Benitez, Susana Cook, Kelly Doyle, Jennifer Natalya Fink, Magdalena Gomez, Tamara Kissane, Carrie Knowles, Deb Margolin, Ruth Margraff, Kate Morris, MJ Perrin, Elaine Romero, Prageeta Sharma and Ariel Zetina.

The producing arts organizations will include Agape Theatre, Bulldog Theatre Ensemble, Burning Coal Theatre, the Gilbert Theatre, the Justice Theatre Project, NC Central University Theatre, the North Carolina Theatre, the North Carolina Opera, Raleigh Little Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Theatre in the Park, William Peace University Theatre and the Women’s Theatre Festival.

The League of Women Voters of Wake County serves as production partner.

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Mark S. Hoebee This episode features Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Direction Mark S. Hoebee.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: Troilus and Cressida British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group working through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written. Robert Myles directs Georgia Andrews (Ensemble), Benjamin Chandler (Ajax), Maya Cohen (Ensemble), Fleur de Wit (Hector), Dana Demsko (Aeneas), Sharon Eckman (Calchas), Danielle Farrow (Agamemnon), Lebogang Fisher (Cressida), Stefano Guerriero (Ensemble), Mark Holden (Diomedes), Megan Jarvie (Helen), Miriam Kerzner (Priam, King Of Troy), Jeff King (Menelaus), Zoë Land (Thersites), Sven Maertens (Achilles), Kit McGuire (Ensemble), Flinn McManus (Troilus), Christopher Poke (Nestor), Olaf Raymond Eide (Patroclus), Justin Skelton (Ulysses), Austin Tichenor (Pandarus), and Toby Trimby (Paris), with Elsa Tuxworth and Nicholas Waters as swings.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Student Stream Met Opera Don Pasquale. 2010 performance of Donizetti’s 1843 opera, Don Pasquale, conducted by James Levine and starring the great Russian soprano Anna Netrebko along with Matthew Polenzani, Mariusz Kwiecien and John Del Carlo.

5pm: SigSpace Summit: David Henry Hwang and Prof. Diane C. Fujino host Signature Theatre Company’s next SigSpace Summit. Join them in conversation about the historical alliances between Black and Asian American progressive activists, and how that legacy can shape the future.

6pm: Be Our Guest: Chita Rivera (Kiss of the Spider-Woman, The Rink). A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color’s Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We’ll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook By Paper Mill Playhouse. Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

7pm: Brave New World Repertory Theatre: Over and Above: Women Over 55 Speak

7pm: HERE@Home: Sunken Cathedral By HERE Arts Center. A musical and archetypal journey through the subconscious, Sunken Cathedral is a multimedia performance by Korean-American composer, sonic surrealist, and TED Fellow Bora Yoon, fusing voice, electronics, and instruments from various cultures and centuries with evocative video design. Set in a house where things are not what they seem, and where architecture illuminates the various chambers of the mind, body, and spirit, each chapter of this work excavates blood memory, cultural identity, and the intersections where our greatest diamonds and demons are held.

7pm: LimeFest: Teenage Wet Dream. Kallan and Erica love Trent Lakeview, reclusive heartthrob lead singer of the defunct boyband, Youniverse. Kallan and Erica found Trent’s apartment. Kallan and Erica will wait for him outside his apartment. Kallan and Erica will wait as long as it takes. Kallan and Erica will be happy.

7:30: Luisa Miller This gripping opera came near the close of Verdi’s early period and gave the world an early glimpse of the composer’s burgeoning genius. The tale of a pious and naive Tyrolean maiden in love with the wrong villager, the opera includes several trademark Verdi features: a soaring aria for the lead tenor, a nuanced and poignant father-daughter relationship for baritone and soprano, and a sublime third act that ends in tragedy.

7:45: Talking Statues Monumental Women This nine-minute “dialogue” (or 11 minutes in Spanish) will accompany “Monumental Women,” a 14 foot tall statue being unveiled in Central Park that depicts three pioneers in women’s rights, Sojourner Truth. Susan B. Anthony and Cady Stanton, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote. The cast: Jane Alexander, Viola Davis, America Ferera, Rita Moreno, Zoe Saldana and Meryl Streep!

8pm: Stars in the House: TBA

Heidi Schreck

8pm: Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration By Playbill. Hosted by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck and Drama Desk nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones, the evening celebrates the women, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming artists and their milestone contributions to the theatre over the past 100 years—as well as Broadway-bound musicals from new voices.

In addition to previously announced sneak peeks at musicals like Jeanette and Gun & Powder, Playbill will broadcast the debut of a new song by SIX co-writers Toby Marlowe and Lucy Moss. The evening will feature numerous performances by history-making artists like Tony nominee Sara Bareilles, singing from her musical Waitress, two-time Tony nominee Daphne-Rubin Vega, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony winner Nikki M. James, as well as appearances by Pulitzer Prize winners Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens, 3Views), with musical direction by Victoria Theodore (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and sound design by MP Kuo (MPK Recording and Production), the event tells the story of historymakers and milestone moments for women and pushes forward as a demonstration of the intersectional and inclusive future we insist upon in theatre.

The concert will feature additional performances by Ari Afsar, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Shoshana Bean, Mackenzie Bell, Heather Christian, Kaleigh Cronin, Charlotte d’Amboise, Dayna Dantzler, Kaitlyn Davidson, Treshelle Edmond, Judith Franklin, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ari Groover, Crystal Monee Hall, Ann Harada, Afra Hines, Kendyl Ito, Brittney Johnson, L Morgan Lee, Beth Malone, J. Elaine Marcos, Bianca Marroquín, Erin McKeown, Charlotte Odusanya, Veronica Otim, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessica Rush, Christina Acosta Robinson, Sharone Sayegh, Saycon Sengbloh, Kimberly Steele, Shayna Steele, Alysha Umphress, and Kuhoo Verma.

And expect special appearances by Lynn Ahrens, Roxanne Barrios, Jocelyn Bioh, Jhanae Bonnick, Maybe Burke, Linda Cho, Eisa Davis, Kelly Devine, Sue Frost, Natalie Gershtein, Lauren M. Gunderson, Winnie Holzman, Toni-Leslie James, Hansol Jung, Natasha Katz, Jenny Koons, Lorin Latarro, Mimi Lien, JJ Maley, Beth Malone, Rebecca Martinez, Lisa McNulty, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Mayte Natalio, Jessica Paz, Ming Pfeiffer, Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Sarah Ruhl, Madeline Sayet, Leigh Silverman, Madeline Smith, Susan Stroman, Shaina Taub, Jillian Walker, Whitney White, Tamilla Woodard, and Jeanette Yew.

The benefit performance raises money for a brand new initiative of Broadway Advocacy Coalition called the BAC Artivism Fellowship, focused on empowering artist-activists. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black cis and trans women artist activists focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform. The digital presentation is made possible in part by the Library of Congress.

Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration is produced by Ruthie Fierberg, Rachel Sussman, and Cynthia J. Tong on behalf of Playbill.

8pm: Plays for the People: Cell Surface By Black Lives Black Words International Project. Black Lives Black Words International Project’s Plays for the People series continues with Dominic Taylor’s Cell Surface. Jerrell Henderson directs.

Cell Surface is a play about making a play in Zoom about two amazing African-American scientists, Dr. E.E. Just and Dr. Roger Young. Ernest Everett Just was the first Black graduate of Dartmouth. His graduate assistant, while he was a professor at Howard University, was Dr. Roger Young. She was the first Black woman to get a Ph.D. in science from U Penn.

8:30: Perfect 36 By TheatreWorks. In celebration of Women’s Equality Day and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and The Woman’s Club of Palo Alto present a virtual performance of excerpts and songs from Perfect 36, with lyrics and book by Laura Harrington, music by Mel Marvin, and direction by Mac Pirkle.

The musical commemorates a pivotal moment in Democracy when white women won the right to vote. In 1965, The Voting Rights Act was signed into law, outlawing discriminatory voting practices and ensuring that women of color were also given the right to vote.

Set in 1920, Perfect 36 honors the indomitable spirit of the suffragettes as they battle to secure a 36 state majority in order to ratify the 19th Amendment. Tennessee’s vote marks the final chance as partisan politics, misogyny, and racism contribute to a razor-thin margin between victory and defeat.

Hosted by TheatreWorks’s Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, it will also feature a conversation with Harrington.

9pm: A Midsummer Night’s Zoom Through a creative collaboration, UCI faculty members Eli Simon and Julia Lupton are reimagining and re-envisioning one of the Bard’s most enduring and beloved works, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, for live streaming and community interaction.

By examining the human condition through the ubiquitous themes of forbidden love, heartbreak, social conventions, and parental approval, to name a few, the relevance and appeal of Shakespeare plays are timeless.

In the virtual world of A Midsummer Night’s Zoom, rather than traveling to the forest from Athens, the characters are Zooming in from various places. Upon arrival, and released from their online personas, they are transformed by woodland magic in fast and furious ways – fairies sprout wings, Bottom’s head becomes that of a donkey, and lovers are entranced. Traditional casting and themes have been expanded. African American actors are featured in leading roles and powers of position, and an unwavering look is taken at LGBTQ rights.

9pm: In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl The new weekly music series in partnership with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association features the “best of” live performances from the past 10 years at the Hollywood Bowl. With performances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Misty Copeland, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Kristin Chenoweth, John Williams, and more.

Hosted by LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel the series premiere airs locally Wednesdays at 9 PM PT on KCET and Fridays at 8 PM PT on PBS SoCal.

10pm: The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show Regular cast members are joined by Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns).