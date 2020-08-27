What To Watch August 28th To Take Away The Blues

Virtual Godspell Concert By Hope Mill Theatre. Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre will present a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast will be led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical. They’ll be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The cast will also include Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, and Lucy Williamson.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include “Day By Day,” “Save The People,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man,” and “By My Side.”

The concert will raise money for Hope Mill Theatre, Acting For Others, and National AIDS Trust.

12pm: Peanut Butter Jams is a half-hour interactive living room concert/music class, designed to entertain and teach kids from the comfort of their own homes. Brought to you by Broadway performers Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley, PBJams is high-quality fun for the whole fam.

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Webster University By Playbill Faculty from theatre programs at university’s go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

2:30: Showstopper! The (Socially Distanced!) Improvised Musical Olivier Award winners and Fringe favourites The Showstoppers are back with another socially distanced and completely improvised smash hit musical.

Using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous social distancing, the company will take live suggestions from the audience watching at home to create a full-length brand new musical, while socially distanced from each other behind clear screen.

So whether you fancy Hamilton on Hampstead Heath or some Sondheim set in a castle, you say it and – as always – The Showstoppers will make it happen!

The show will be available to watch for 48 hours after the live event so those who can’t watch it live, can catch up after.

3pm: Behind The Curtain Of Kooza Join Cirque Du Soleil’s 20th production! Expect the unexpected as we invite you behind the scenes of this crowd-favourite. Not only will you learn more about how to land a double backflip on one stilt, you will also be given an exclusive look at all the preparation that goes into putting on the show

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Creators’ Cut: Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven By Atlantic Theater Company. This Creators’ Cut features the playwright behind the Atlantic Theater Company’s Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven with writer Stephen Adly Guirgis and director John Ortiz.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar

Linda Lavin

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week’s guest

Linda Lavin best known for playing the title character in the sitcom Alice and for her stage performances, both on Broadway and Off-Broadway. On Broadway in the 1960s, she earned notice in It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman, receiving her first Tony Award nomination in Last of the Red Hot Lovers in 1970. She moved to Hollywood in 1973 and began to work in television, making recurring appearances on the sitcom Barney Miller before getting the title role in hit comedy Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985. In 1987, she returned to Broadway, starring in Broadway Bound (winning a Tony Award), Gypsy (1990), The Sisters Rosensweig (1993), The Diary of Anne Frank (1997–1998) and The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife (2000–2001), among others. In 2010, she appeared as Ruth Steiner in Collected Stories, garnering her fifth Tony nomination.

5pm: OnStageOff Savannah Repertory Theatre has begun a weekly online talkshow called “OnStageOff” to help connect Savannah theatrical artists and projects to the national conversation and to bridge the gap between what’s now and what’s next as the company plans a safe, authorized return to live performance.

Upcoming guests include Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Fool Moon), Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Michael Jacinto (Girls at Yale Rep), and Karla Knudsen with musical guests including Chris Blisset, Stephen Lyons, and Nygel D. Robinson. The show is hosted by Savannah Rep’s Executive Artistic Director Ryan McCurdy.

6pm: BOLD2020 The premiere of a festival of ten-minute plays that’s in response to the systemic silencing of Black womxn’s voices

7pm: The 19th Amendment Project Bitter Flower by Jennifer Natalya Fink presented by the Gilbert Theatre and Burning Coal Theatre Company

Follows the relationship of two major figures in the suffrage movement, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Jane Addams, and the fault lines of black and white feminists that continue to the present day. Content Warning: death, racism, abuse

Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact.

7pm: LimeFest Alternate Realities The FemFilm Festival screens short films written, directed and starring women. This year’s cross-genre theme, Alternate Realities, showcases surreal work that comments on the strange realities of modern life. The FemFilm Festival was founded in 2019 by Francesca Pazniokas, and this year will be co-curated by Felicia Lobo.

7pm: Fountain Theater: The Ballad of Emmett Till The original director and cast of our 2010, multiple award-winning production of The Ballad of Emmett Till by Ifa Bayeza will reunite for a finely produced, live-streamed reading of the play on the 65th anniversary of Till’s murder. Directed by Shirley Jo Finney with original cast members Bernard K. Addison, Rico E. Anderson, Lorenz Arnell, Adenrele Ojo and Karen Malina White. The reading will be available on demand through the end of the year.

7:30: La Traviata Few operatic figures are as beloved as Violetta, the dignified, selfless, and sickly heroine of Verdi’s classic tragedy. An elegant courtesan with a heart of gold, she chooses true love over the amusements and riches of her glamorous Parisian life, then sacrifices everything for the sake of a young woman she’s never even met. All of this—the glitter of her earlier wealth, the heat of her passion with the ardent young Alfredo, the pain of their separation, and her tragic end—lands with devastating weight thanks to Verdi, whose score stands as one of music’s greatest depictions of love and loss.

Shaina Taub

8pm: Stars in the House: Shaina Taub, Johnny Butler and Peter Shane Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

8pm: Quantum Theatre: Constellations Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love. Starring Julianne Avolio, John Michnya, Daina Griffith, Daniel Krell, Marva Williams-Parker and Rico Romalus Parker

Originally produced on Broadway by the Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director, Barry Grove, Executive Producer, and The Royal Court Theatre by special arrangement with Ambassador Theatre Group and Dodgers on December 16, 2014.

The production is offered in two live 30-minute segments, and presented over four nights. Live broadcasts begin each evening at 8:00 PM, preceded by recordings of Part 1 on Friday and Sunday. Though we hope fans will tune into the livestream, registered participants will also be able to view a recording of the broadcast at their convenience throughout the 4-day period.

8pm: Plays for the People: Cell Surface By Black Lives Black Words International Project. Black Lives Black Words International Project’s Plays for the People series continues with Dominic Taylor’s Cell Surface. Jerrell Henderson directs.

Cell Surface is a play about making a play in Zoom about two amazing African-American scientists, Dr. E.E. Just and Dr. Roger Young. Ernest Everett Just was the first Black graduate of Dartmouth. His graduate assistant, while he was a professor at Howard University, was Dr. Roger Young. She was the first Black woman to get a Ph.D. in science from U Penn.

9pm: A Midsummer Night’s Zoom Through a creative collaboration, UCI faculty members Eli Simon and Julia Lupton are reimagining and re-envisioning one of the Bard’s most enduring and beloved works, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, for live streaming and community interaction.

By examining the human condition through the ubiquitous themes of forbidden love, heartbreak, social conventions, and parental approval, to name a few, the relevance and appeal of Shakespeare plays are timeless.

9pm: Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually Theater Asylum and #FringeFromHome presents Romeo & Juliet;Virtually LIVE! (the original #AloneTogether couple) in the most tragic online video party event ever! Fridays and Saturdays, August 21, 22, 28 & 29 only, at 6 pm PDT. Virtual doors open at 5:30 for a pre-show welcome from fair Pomona’s Mayor Escalus.

A live Zoom party? With a modern day Romeo and Juliet? “How does that work?” we hear you thinking. Mom and Pops Capulet are throwing an online bash with fair Pomona’s finest, and you’re welcome to attend, just so long as you’ve no relation to that rotten Montague family. Sure, their kid Romeo is handsome and rich, but he’d better not come virtually anywhere near daughter Juliet.

There are thugs onboard on both sides of these families, so just how wrong could this all possibly go? At least you’re fairly safe partying on from home. Wait! What’s that pounding sound at your front door?

Each performance invites a limited number of revelers, so grab your ticket to reserve your spot for the jeers and tears. A custom link will be emailed directly to you to join in. The fun begins at 5:30 pm PDT for the West Coast (and in earnest at 6:00), 8:30 pm on the US East Coast, and at 10:30 am AEDT on Australia’s East Coast for our Ren-Faire friends down under.

$9 VIP Party Experience – Your ticket link gets you INTO the party, text chatting in real time with the cast and fellow partiers. Do you have some advice for Juliet about this new guy Romeo, or perhaps for Juliet’s BFF Nurse Nan, or for Romeo’s pal Freddie Mercutio? You’ll be in the Zoom where it happens, so let them know! Maybe your emojis and words of wisdom can help these star-crossed lovers get it untwisted. The VIP party experience then continues directly after with a live talkback with the cast.

10pm: Latino Theater Company: August 29