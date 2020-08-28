What To Watch August 29th To Take Away The Blues

Virtual Godspell Concert By Hope Mill Theatre. Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre will present a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast will be led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical. They’ll be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The cast will also include Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, and Lucy Williamson.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include “Day By Day,” “Save The People,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man,” and “By My Side.”

1pm: Met Stars Live in Concert: Lise Davidsen After causing a sensation with her triumphant Met debut last season, the young dramatic soprano offers a program of the soaring music that has rocketed her to stardom around the world.

1pm: Coney Island USA: Mermaid Parade 2020: The Tail-a-Thon The Parade is about people showing off their creativity, celebrating summer, having fun and COMING TOGETHER. So how do we come together in 2020 and avoid jeopardizing our health? And how do we acknowledge what a tough year it’s been while still doing Mermaid Parade stuff? The TAIL-A-THON is our answer

The Parade will be DE-CENTRALIZED. That means people will still be able to come together from anywhere around the globe (homes, parks, wherever you can be safe) to celebrate with friends. It won’t be the hundreds of thousands of people in one physical space that we normally have — but we will all be connected via video streams to the Parade Hub (essentially this year’s Reviewing Stand) — where our tech team will combine the streams with the Parade MCs, special guests, pre-recorded content and more surprises. The whole shebang will then be broadcast out to the general public over an eight hour period.

And there are some real benefits of a streamed decentralized parade. It will mean that the general public will essentially have a seat on the reviewing stand — just like our infamously incompetent Judges.

2pm: Small Creatures: Jigsaw is a brand new collective of established South African multi-disciplinary artists, formed in May 2020 as a direct response to performance conditions resulting from COVID-19. It is an experiment in what might be possible when live story-telling is no longer possible in a physical theatre space.

Created by the company, based on an original concept by: James Cuningham. Writers and performers: James Cuningham and Iain Robinson

Director: Sylvaine Strike.

2pm: Theater for the New City: Liberty or Just Us: A City Park Story

2pm: Stars in the House: Uptown Players – Dallas, TX Hosted by B. J. Cleveland with Walter Lee, Janelle Lutz, Linda Leonard and Alex Ross.

7pm: The 19th Amendment Project Burning Coal Theatre is pleased to present The 19th Amendment Project, a collection of short plays written by some of the most accomplished women and/or non-binary playwrights working today, writing on the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago and its ongoing impact. Tonight Gerrymanderia, or The Miss Earth Vacancy in the Miss Universe Pageant System by Ariel Zetina presented by Burning Coal Theatre Company. Gerrymanderia is competing for The Miss Earth Vacancy title in the Miss Universe Pageant System and urges the viewers at home to vote for her; meanwhile two women at home are struggling to cast their votes.

7pm: The Seeing Place: A Midsummer Night’s Dream These couples in just can’t catch a break, have you noticed that? Everyone is trying to tell them how to be and who to love: the government, their parents, themselves, crazy woodland fairies. It’s a lot like the society we live in now where lovers, especially in the LGBTQIA+ community, just can’t do their own thing without everyone and their mother trying to get involved. Our cast and production team, with a majority representing the LGBTQIA+ community (featuring Hermia and Lysander as a lesbian couple and a herd of non-binary fairies), will dive deep into this messy web of tyranny and prejudice to expose it for how silly it really is.

7pm: Broadway on Demand: Pride & Prejudice based on the classic novel by Jane Austen, is a new musical adaptation by Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon (Broadway’s Jane Eyre). The show was filmed at the Tony Award-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in Palo Alto, CA., where it played its world premiere from December 4, 2019 to January 4, 2020 and established an all-time box office record. The production was directed by TheatreWorks’ Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley and choreographed by Dottie Lester-White.

7:15: Quantum Theatre: Constellations Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love. Starring Julianne Avolio, John Michnya, Daina Griffith, Daniel Krell, Marva Williams-Parker and Rico Romalus Parker

Originally produced on Broadway by the Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director, Barry Grove, Executive Producer, and The Royal Court Theatre by special arrangement with Ambassador Theatre Group and Dodgers on December 16, 2014.

The production is offered in two live 30-minute segments, and presented over four nights. Live broadcasts begin each evening at 8:00 PM, preceded by recordings of Part 1 on Friday and Sunday. Though we hope fans will tune into the livestream, registered participants will also be able to view a recording of the broadcast at their convenience throughout the 4-day period.

7:30: Don Carlo With its inexhaustible bounty of arias, duets, quartets, and even a prison riot, this historical masterwork about the heir-apparent of King Philip II of Spain shows the composer at his thrilling, imaginative best. The six singers at the helm must be steely and intrepid, capable of delivering high notes, steroidal emotions, and the narrative twists and turns of this titanic score.

7:30: Dixon Place: Just Give Me One Half Hour With My Mother What do you get when you cross a nerd comedian with a nerd-averse Mother who is funny as f*ck? You get Deb Margolin’s comedy of mourning and retrospection, with a deep bow to the power of jokes to connect a body in diaspora to the mother country, or to the Mother herself! In addition to the lamentation and yearning there are jokes told one after the other! Written & Performed by Deb MargolinDirected by Merri Milwe

7:30: Music at the Mansion: Danny Bacher an award-winning singer/saxophonist and entertainer extraordinaire, as he holds forth at the Mansion and brings to you an unforgettable night of swingin’ jazz, American popular song, storytelling and laughs with his signature style and wit!

A recent recipient of the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award, Bacher was also nominated for best male vocalist in the 2019 National Jazz Times reader’s poll along with Harry Connick, Gregory Porter and Tony Bennett.

8pm: New York Neo-Futurists: CyberWrench The New York Neo-Futurists go LIVE online with CyberWrench, a monthly collection of Neo-Futurist digital experiments presented in random order. As Neo-Futurists, we still are who we are, where we are, doing what we’re doing. The main difference? You can join us wherever you are. In your house. On the road. In the bathtub. We won’t tell. If you’ve seen The Infinite Wrench, our award-winning, ever-changing attempt to perform 30 plays in an hour, you know that if you’ve seen the show once, you’ve seen the show ONCE! With CyberWrench, we expand beyond the theater and invite you to come play with us.

Ticket holders and Patreon members will receive a super-secret link prior to the show. Can’t join us live? Patreon members will have access to all recordings of CyberWrench streams:

https://www.patreon.com/nynf.

Alice Ripley in her Tony Award performance in Next To Normal

8pm: Stars in the House: Next to Normal Original Broadway Cast Reunion a 2008 American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Next to Normal opened on April 15, 2009 at the Booth Theatre, where it played for 733 performances. Directed by Michael Greif, the musical starred Alice Ripley, J. Robert Spencer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Jennifer Damiano, Aaron Tveit and Louis Hobson.

8pm: Plays for the People: Cell Surface By Black Lives Black Words International Project. Black Lives Black Words International Project’s Plays for the People series continues with Dominic Taylor’s Cell Surface. Jerrell Henderson directs.

Cell Surface is a play about making a play in Zoom about two amazing African-American scientists, Dr. E.E. Just and Dr. Roger Young. Ernest Everett Just was the first Black graduate of Dartmouth. His graduate assistant, while he was a professor at Howard University, was Dr. Roger Young. She was the first Black woman to get a Ph.D. in science from U Penn.

8pm: A Play About Doing A Play About Jared Kushner On Zoom

The Tank As part of the theater’s LimeFest, playwright Stephanie Swirsky and director Tasha M. Gordon-Solmon have created a theater piece about the struggles of adapting a live performance full-length play about Jared Kushner for a digital platform.

8pm: Tough Love By SheATL Arts After a colleague discovers an incriminating note, the newly appointed principal of a prestigious private academy confronts the student believed to be responsible. But as more layers are revealed, she finds herself questioning the motives of everyone involved — as well as her own loyalties.

Jocelyn Rick’s Tough Love is a full-length straight play that examines the lines between condemnation and compassion, and how these lines fluctuate depending on our level of authority and our personal incentives.

9pm: Hollywood Fringe Festival: Romeo and Juliet; Virtually Theater Asylum and #FringeFromHome presents Romeo & Juliet;Virtually LIVE! (the original #AloneTogether couple) in the most tragic online video party event ever! Fridays and Saturdays, August 21, 22, 28 & 29 only, at 6 pm PDT. Virtual doors open at 5:30 for a pre-show welcome from fair Pomona’s Mayor Escalus.

A live Zoom party? With a modern day Romeo and Juliet? “How does that work?” we hear you thinking. Mom and Pops Capulet are throwing an online bash with fair Pomona’s finest, and you’re welcome to attend, just so long as you’ve no relation to that rotten Montague family. Sure, their kid Romeo is handsome and rich, but he’d better not come virtually anywhere near daughter Juliet.

There are thugs onboard on both sides of these families, so just how wrong could this all possibly go? At least you’re fairly safe partying on from home. Wait! What’s that pounding sound at your front door?

Each performance invites a limited number of revelers, so grab your ticket to reserve your spot for the jeers and tears. A custom link will be emailed directly to you to join in. The fun begins at 5:30 pm PDT for the West Coast (and in earnest at 6:00), 8:30 pm on the US East Coast, and at 10:30 am AEDT on Australia’s East Coast for our Ren-Faire friends down under.

$9 VIP Party Experience – Your ticket link gets you INTO the party, text chatting in real time with the cast and fellow partiers. Do you have some advice for Juliet about this new guy Romeo, or perhaps for Juliet’s BFF Nurse Nan, or for Romeo’s pal Freddie Mercutio? You’ll be in the Zoom where it happens, so let them know! Maybe your emojis and words of wisdom can help these star-crossed lovers get it untwisted. The VIP party experience then continues directly after with a live talkback with the cast.

10pm: Laguna Playhouse Virtual Gala This star-studded virtual gala includes songs by opera and musical theatre performer Nathan Gunn, a performance by the NY based musical-comedy duo The Skivvies, featuring Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the launch of Laguna Playhouse’s Keeping Live Theatre Alive program, and original vignettes written and performed by stage and screen stars Kim Brockington (Guiding Light), Jodi Long (Flower Drum Song), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof), James Pickens Jr. (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tony Shalhoub (The Band’s Visit).

Closing out the evening will be a number from last year’s sold-out hit show, Mamma Mia! provided by Boebe Productions, LLC.