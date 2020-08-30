What To Watch August 31st To Take Away The Blues

Virtual Godspell Concert By Hope Mill Theatre. Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre will present a virtual concert of the Stephen Schwartz musical Godspell August 27–29.

The cast will be led by Ruthie Henshall (Chicago) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), who were featured in a 1993 cast recording of the musical. They’ll be joined by Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Evita), and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park With George).

The cast will also include Jodie Steele, Danyl Johnson, Jenny Fitzpatrick, Natalie Green, John Barr, Sally Ann Triplett, Gerard McCarthy, Alison Jiear, Shekinah McFarlane, and Lucy Williamson.

Godspell, which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ, features a score by Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. Songs include “Day By Day,” “Save The People,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man,” and “By My Side.”

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Mary-Mitchell Campbell By Playbill The Growing Studio. Tcredits include Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, and The Addams Family.

2:30pm and 9pm: Arts Leaders: Be an #ArtsHero Town Hall. The #ArtsHero campaign to get the U.S. Senate to pass emergency arts relief continues its series of virtual town halls with a session for arts leaders.

Hosted by Actors Theatre of Louisville Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming, Roundabout Theatre Artistic Director/CEO Todd Haimes, and Arena Stage Artistic Director Molly Smith, the town hall is open to all industry leaders.

Sierra Boggess

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Sierra Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of ‘Christine Daae’ in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that “she’s the best, the best Christine certainly.” Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess’ Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Woreand Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center’s Encores! Series. In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Miserablesand originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance. Sierra starred as Cinderella in the highly anticipated Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods where the Los Angeles Times raved of her “crystalline singing and gameness for comedy… Boggess’ Cinderella was enchanting.” Prior to that she starred as Danielle DeBarbarac in the new musical, Ever After at the Alliance Theatre as well as starred in the world premiere of the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage for which she received a nomination for a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Countess Ellen Olenska.Sierra’s concert appearances include multiple engagements with BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway By The Year at Town Hall, Guys and Dollsat Carnegie Hall opposite Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane, and The Secret Gardenat Lincoln Center. She has toured with her cellist sister, Summer Boggess and musical director, Brian Hertzall over the United States as well as Japan and Australia with her concert show which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below.

4pm: Inside The Ensemble: Isiah Whitlock, Jr. A pair of Atlantic Theater Company Ensemble members discuss the history of our company, and how their work has evolved since those early days. Featuring actor and fan favorite Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Da 5 Bloods).

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

7pm: New Voices 2001: Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein By Paper Mill Playhouse. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7pm: SoldierGirls A two-person musical that uses real letters and a collage of found and original text to look at love, liberation, and lesbianism in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II. The starry cast (taking turns portraying the women) features Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy, Lilli Cooper, Ezra Menas, Melanie Field, Jessie Shelton, Anna Crivelli, Danielle Chaves, Hannah Van Sciver, and Madeleine Barker.

7pm: Backstage with Marcia Milgrom Dodge: Julie Andrews and Emma Walton By Bay Street Theater. Julie Andrews and her daughter, author Emma Walton, from the Bay Street production of Simeon’s Gift chat with director Marcia Milgrom Dodge.

7pm: The Theatre Will Survive A host of Broadway favorites—including Tony winners Chuck Cooper, Judy Kaye, Faith Prince, and Paulo Szot—will lend their voices on a new video that will make its debut during The Theatre Will Survive—A Benefit for The Actors Fund

The Theatre Will Survive, with lyrics by Michael Colby, music and orchestrations by Ned Paul Ginsberg, and videography by Michael Yeshion, also features Christine Andreas, Sarah Uriarte Berry, Christina Bianco, Robert Cuccioli, Marc De la Cruz, George Dvorsky, Anita Gillette, Jason Graae, Ann Harada, Leah Hocking, Richard Jay-Alexander, Jeff Keller, Eddie Korbich, Michael McCormick, N’Kenge, Barry Pearl, Gabriella Pizzolo, Stephanie Pope, Courtney Reed, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Rosen, Jennifer Sanchez, Analise Scarpaci, Tony Sheldon, and Ryan Silverman. Viewers will be able to submit questions via the Zoom chat function following the video’s debut.

7:30pm: Strauss’s Elektra. The great singing actress Nina Stemme gives a heart-wrenching performance in the title role of Strauss’s blazing one-act drama, adapted from the ancient Greek myth. Patrice Chéreau’s acclaimed production—the last staging he worked on before his death in 2013—also stars Waltraud Meier as Klytämnestra, Elektra’s nightmare-haunted mother, Adrianne Pieczonka as Chrysothemis, her sister, and Eric Owens as Orest, their brother, whose return home brings their family story to a terrifying climax. Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the monumental and highly influential score.

7:30pm: Rise Planet Connections Zoom Fest A new batch of plays online on specific themes every Monday in August. Away From You by Tracey Knight Narang, an estranged daughter returns home after a death in the family to confront the ghosts from her past.To make a reservation, email Kim Jones at PlanetKimJ@gmail.com.

8pm: Quantum Theatre: Constellations Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a quantum physicist, meet through a chance encounter and a multitude of possibilities stretch out before them. Three couples of married actors lead us through shifting realities and an infinity of parallel universes in this romantic play exploring the intersection of free will, destiny, and love. Starring Julianne Avolio, John Michnya, Daina Griffith, Daniel Krell, Marva Williams-Parker and Rico Romalus Parker

Originally produced on Broadway by the Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director, Barry Grove, Executive Producer, and The Royal Court Theatre by special arrangement with Ambassador Theatre Group and Dodgers on December 16, 2014.

The production is offered in two live 30-minute segments, and presented over four nights. Live broadcasts begin each evening at 8:00 PM, preceded by recordings of Part 1 on Friday and Sunday. Though we hope fans will tune into the livestream, registered participants will also be able to view a recording of the broadcast at their convenience throughout the 4-day period.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party with Manhattan Transfer’s Janis Siegel, songwriters Debra Barsha and Sheilah Rae, and singers Danny Bacher, Corinna Sowers Adler, Darian Sanders and Mikaela Secada. The show is free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

Katie Finneran

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Two-Time Tony Award Winner, Katie Finneran.