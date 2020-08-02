What To Watch August 3rd To Take Away The Blues

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Marc Bruni The Broadway alum Broadway director will answer questions about Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and more.

3pm: The Seth Concert Series: Cheyenne Jackson performs highlights from some of his biggest roles, like All Shook Up, Xanadu, Finian’s Rainbow, and The Performers.

The Seth Concert Series is hosted by Sirius XM host and Playbill contributor Seth Rudetsky. While normally held in Provincetown, Massachusetts, under the Broadway @ Art House banner, the performances will be held indoors from the stars’ homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

7pm: New Voices 2005 The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10–18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s professional artistic staff.

7pm: Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom By The Tank. Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don’t know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that’s who we are. We’re taking our show online and that’s a new thing in itself!

Loser Boy features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo plus special guests!!

7:30: Works & Process at the Guggenheim Announces WPA Virtual Commissions “7:30/7:30” by Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher “‘This Moment’ is an ongoing work and process between choreographic rtist Statement by Ashley Laracey and Troy Schumacher: “This short film, a depiction of an average day in our lives during the pandemic, goes out in tribute to everyone raising children during this unprecedented time. It’s special and beautiful to be together as a family, exhausting without a minute to spare, and a struggle to find enough time to maintain our identities as artists. Capturing every moment during a single day gave us the opportunity to zoom out and see what we are really working on right now: the art of raising two humans into this world.

7:30pm: Mozart’s The Magic Flute Mozart’s final completed opera is many things—mystical fable, earthy comedy, humanist manifesto, arcane Masonic credo. More than all this, though, it is one of the greatest testaments to the composer’s miraculous musical and theatrical powers. No matter how you approach or interpret the story, it whisks you away into its uniquely enchanted world, and, like the magic flute that gives the work its title, has the power to “transform sorrow” and “increase the joy and contentment of mankind.” This performance, the first ever Live in HD transmission, features the Met’s abridged, English-language version of the opera, perfect for audiences of all ages.

7:30: Voices From the Great Experiment By Theater Breaking Through Barriers Theater Breaking Through Barriers will present its Second Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive: Voices from the Great Experiment, scheduled for August 3rd through 10th, on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm or Facebook at 8:15pm, via Zoom.

The eight original plays constituting the 2nd Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive represent a diverse chorus within our American culture, newly created by playwrights exclusively for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform.

The program will include:

The Olympians

by Fareeda Ahmed and directed by Kristin Heckler will feature Shravan Amin, Samantha Debicki, and Paul Pryce

Sing

by Khalil LeSaldo, directed by Ward Nixon, and featuring Martin Lewis and AhDream Smith

3 Stops from Loop Tape Station

by Enrique Huili and directed by Ashley Scott, featuring Juan Carlos Diaz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez

M-O-U-S-E

by Christopher Chan Roberson and directed by Kimille Howard, featuring Scott Barton, Nayab Hussein, Ayako Ibaraki, and Sean Phillips

Cloudbusting

by Chris Phillips, directed by Stuart Green will feature Jen Bradley, Richard Lear, and Dan Teachout

What If You Read My Plays

by Jeff Tabnick and directed by Richard M. Rose, featuring Alyssa M. Chase and David Harrell

(UNTITLED)

by Tatiana G. Rivera and directed by Everett Quinton, featuring Veronica Cruz, Christopher Imbrosiano, Patrick O’Hare, and Estrella Tamez-Penney

3 Gods On a Zoom

by Monet Marshall and directed by Keyanna Alexander, featuring Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, and AhDream Smith.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party with Megan Hilty, Karen Mason,Rose Colella, Brian Gallagher, James Delisco Becks and Daniella Threet.

In recent episodes of “Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party,” stars like Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Jane Monheit, Kurt Elling, Melissa Manchester, Curtis Stigers, Michael Feinstein, Dave Koz, Linda Lavin, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson, Jessica Vosk, John Davidson, Erich Bergen, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Mo Rocca, David Osmond, Clint Holmes, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, concierge and positive force for musical good with his “Cast Party” every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar. The episodes can also be seen on the Birdland Jazz Club Facebook page. More information can be found at www.PajamaCastParty.com

8pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns and friends.

9:15: The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! a live-streamed free series featuring footage from past Muny summer shows, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more.

The cornerstone of the online series are archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons, including The Little Mermaid, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, Aida, Singin’ in the Rain, All Shook Up, The Wiz, Newsies, The Music Man, Annie, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Paint Your Wagon.

The Variety Hour Live! will also feature songs and dances created remotely by Muny artists from around the country, musical theatre duets performed by Muny couples, dance pieces created and filmed at The Muny, performances by the Muny Kids and Teens, a live vocal performance from a Muny artist, behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at the St. Louis outdoor venue, Munywood Squares (a Muny-themed game show featuring a host of Muny stars), and more.

10pm: Breakfast Lunch Dinner By Echo Theater Company an online reading of a three-course play with recipes by Kira Obolensky.

Ingredients: a middle-class Midwestern family, a modest urban kitchen, a larger-than-life mother who visits, a striving woman, a somewhat supportive man, and a daughter named Hurricane. Mix with the world outside, the never-ending attempt to nourish and be nourished, and a 21-year time span filled with changes, both epic and ever so small.

Samantha Cavestani, Brian Henderson, Megan Ketch and Carol Locatell star. Abigail Deser directs.