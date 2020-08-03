What To Watch August 4th To Take Away The Blues

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank, hosted by Hannah Erdheim

4pm: Artists Centering Access By Creative Capital In this conversation, a group of artists, event programmers, and designers will talk about what it means to center access in creative encounters both in-person and online. The panel will explore how disability intersects with user experience and design, and the larger role that access plays in movements towards social justice. This event will be moderated by Josh Halstead and Jarah Moesch of the Critical Design Lab, a multi-disciplinary and multi-institution collaborative drawing on the methods of critical and interrogative design, intersectional feminist design theory, and crip technoscience to address thorny questions about accessibility. They will be joined by Sina Bahram, founder of Prime Access Consulting, and Camisha L. Jones, poet and managing director of Split This Rock.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4:30: Playbill’s Stream Stealers: Courtney B. Vance By Playbill Emmy and Tony winner Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, Lucky Guy).

5pm: Music and Mind Live with Renée Fleming launched in 2016 under Fleming’s leadership with Dr. Francis Collins. The program is a partnership between the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues by the Nationals Theater artists under 25 have spent the past week in an intensive workshop and training program that culminated in this showcase event.

7pm: Broadway Busker Concerts: Lauren Elder (Hair), James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud) and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.

7pm: Eva Price Tony Award-winning Broadway producer of Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill, who was just announced on the inaugural list of Crain’s Notable LGBTQ Leaders & Executives, will launch a new podcast called “My First Show” exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family,”...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), launches tonight.

7pm: The Tank: Fast & Furious Each month, a group of artists comes together to create performance pieces in the 7 days leading up to the event in response to the headlines of the week. The work tends to be made very quickly and, in many cases, very furiously!

7:15: Piano Bar Live! This week Michael Orland, the Bleam Sisters, Ashley Argota, Dan Bauer, Hadiza Dockeray, Robin Lyon, Julie Sheppard, Nancy Timpanaro-Hogan and Peter Allen Vogt.

7:30pm: Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann A triptych of operatic vignettes based on the stories of E. T. A. Hoffmann, Offenbach’s late masterpiece about a poet’s three great loves may seem a light, frilly fantasia on its surface (it was a hit at the Parisian Opéra-Comique when it premiered in 1881), but reveals hidden depths as the night wears on. A ravishing trio of singers portray Hoffmann’s beloveds—animatronic doll, diva, courtesan—with each showcasing alluringly different shades of the soprano voice.

7:30pm: The Sol Project: SolFest 2020



7:30pm: Theater Breaking Through Barriers: Voices from the Great Experiment Theater Breaking Through Barriers will present its Second Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive: Voices from the Great Experiment, scheduled for August 3rd through 10th, on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm or Facebook at 8:15pm, via Zoom.

The eight original plays constituting the 2nd Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive represent a diverse chorus within our American culture, newly created by playwrights exclusively for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Dori Berinstein.

8pm: Stars in the House: L.A. Law TV cast reunion Former staffers of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, including Corbin Bernsen (Arnie Becker), Susan Dey (Grace van Owen), Jill Eikenberry (Ann Kelsey), Michele Greene (Abby Perkins), Harry Hamlin (Michael Kuzak), Alan Rachins (Douglas Brackman, Jr.), Jimmy Smits (Victor Sifuentes), Michael Tucker (Stuart Markowitz), and Blair Underwood (Jonathan Rollins)

10pm: Who’s There Cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States: Accusations, feuds, and revelation. Created by The Transit Ensemble, co-directed by Sim Yan Ying “YY” and Alvin Tan.



