What To Watch August 5th To Take Away The Blues

10am: A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical Starring theater favorites Jessica Keenan-Wynn as Detective Case, Michael James Scott as Varthur McArthur, Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples and Jeremy Jordan as…Jeremy Jordan,this hilarious and irreverent send-up of the classic Murder Mystery features an all-star creative team that includes Jason Howland (Music), Nathan Tysen (Lyrics), Kait Kerrigan (Book), Marc Bruni (Direction), Bobby Pearce (Costume Design), Billy Jay Stein (Music Producer) and HMS Media (Video Post-Production).

1pm: The Broadway Q&A Series: Mary Mitchell Campbell The Broadway music arranger will answer questions about The Prom, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, the 2007 revival of Company,and more.

2pm: Old Vic: Jekyll & Hyde Jekyll & Hyde, a dance thriller devised, directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie, will go live at 7pm on Wednesday 05 August and will be available to watch until 7pm on Wednesday 12 August. One of the UK’s most innovative theatre choreographers Drew McOnie reimagines Robert Louis Stevenson’s sinister drama in an excitingly physical new dance production with music by Grant Olding. With heartfelt thanks to the generosity of all the casts, creatives and companies involved, a selection of full length Old Vic archive recordings of selected productions since Matthew Warchus became Artistic Director in 2015 will be hosted for free on The Old Vic’s YouTube channel. This will give audiences the chance to revisit loved collector’s item productions, or watch for the first time.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: As You Like It British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group working through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Why We Do It: Director and Playwright, Erica Schmidt! Erica directed the musical adaptation of CYRANO last fall at The New Group. You won’t want to miss her discussion with Artistic Director, Scott Elliott.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Così fan tutte In this new production of Mozart’s effervescent comedy of young love and infidelity, director Phelim McDermott and his team of designers have updated the opera’s setting to a boardwalk amusement park inspired by Coney Island in the 1950s. The result is a twisted playground in which the two pairs of lovers at the heart of the tale find themselves on one emotional, and sometimes literal, thrill ride after another. Performed as part of the Met’s Live in HD series of cinema transmissions, the production features a cast of breakout young artists—soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Baritone Christopher Maltman, as the scheming Don Alfonso, and Tony Award–winning actress Kelli O’Hara, who triumphed in her 2014 Met debut in Lehár’s The Merry Widow, join the quartet of rising stars. David Robertson conducts Mozart’s colorful and heartfelt score.

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan Lori Parks She’s back. A meditation on the artistic process, and an actual work session, featuring Suzan-Lori Parks working on her newest writing project. Traditionally hosted on the mezzanine of The Public Theater Lobby, this new version will bring the program to your home via Zoom sessions and HowlRound livestreams.

7pm: Homebound Project # 5 The fifth anthology of short new plays (and planned as the last), this time with a cast featuring Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O’Hara, Brian Cox, Austin Pendleton, Daniel K. Isaac, performing in works by playwrights Craig Lucas, Lena Dunham, Sylvia Khoury, Stephen Karam, Donnetta Lavinia Grays.

7pm: Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: A Night at the Movies celebrate your favorite songs from Tinsel Town’s greatest musicals and movies. From Casablanca to Goldfinger, the music from the silver screen will have you singing along. Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets are $35.

7pm: New Works: Between the Lines and My Little Barbizon excerpts from the new musicals Between the Lines and My Little Barbizon.

Based on the book by New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, Between the Lines has music and lyrics by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel, book by Timothy Allen McDonald, and is directed by Jeff Calhoun. Featuring live performances performed remotely by Arielle Jacobs.

My Little Barbizon, with book, music and lyrics by Angela Sclafani, features live performances performed remotely by Kim Blanck and Angela Sclafani, and orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. This presentation will mark the first performance of any material from My Little Barbizon in its development.

In anticipation of this year’s presidential election, the night will end with an extra special treat from Debra Barsha and Sheilah Rae, featuring their song “Turn It All Around”, an anthem inspired by the centennial anniversary of women being able to vote nationally.

7pm: Babbling by the Brook Paper Mill Playhouse’s Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens.

7:30pm: Metropolitan Opera: Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra The title ruler of Simon Boccanegra is one of the repertory’s most compelling characters, a 14th-century Doge of Genoa, beset on all sides, juggling political adversaries bent on murder with his love for his long-lost daughter Amelia. In addition to Boccanegra’s searing internal conflict between public duty and private grief, the story offers cloak-and-dagger intrigue, passionate young love, and noble sacrifice—set to an unfailingly dramatic, enveloping score that only Verdi could have created. Kiri Te Kanawa, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Chernov and Robert Lloyd. Giancarlo Del Monaco’s lavish production transports the audience to 14th-century Genoa. James Levine conducts.

7:30pm: The Sol Project: SolFest 2020 The online festival will culminate with presentations of three short plays commissioned as part of the Play at Home initiative. The evening will include: Soñar es luchar by Virginia Grise, directed by Kendra Ware and featuring Paula Alvarez-Espinosa, Marlene Beltran, Lydia Li, and Carissa Pinckney; the human is sad; let’s start a band by juliany taveras, directed by Georgina Escobar and featuring Rayanne Gonzalez, Andrea Negrete, Tanya Perez, Cristina Pitter, Imani Russell, and Jackie Torres; and Magic Garden by Cándido Tirado, directed by Eddie Torres and featuring Karen Aldridge, John Burgos, Rinska Carrasco, Milton Cordero, Gabrielle Flores, Eddie Martinez, and Gabe Ruiz.

7:30pm: Theater Breaking Through Barriers: What If You Read My Plays b One of eight new plays from the festival entitled Voices from the Great Experiment, which will be presented on TBTBTheater’s YouTube channel every night at 7:30 through August 10. This one is by Jeff Tabnick. Directed by Richard Rose. Company: Alyssa M. Chase, David Harrell

Voices From the Great Experiment By Theater Breaking Through Barriers. Scheduled for August 3rd through 10th, on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm or Facebook at 8:15pm.

The eight original plays constituting the 2nd Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive represent a diverse chorus within our American culture, newly created by playwrights exclusively for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform.

The program will include:

The Olympians

by Fareeda Ahmed and directed by Kristin Heckler will feature Shravan Amin, Samantha Debicki, and Paul Pryce

Sing

by Khalil LeSaldo, directed by Ward Nixon, and featuring Martin Lewis and AhDream Smith

3 Stops from Loop Tape Station

by Enrique Huili and directed by Ashley Scott, featuring Juan Carlos Diaz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez

M-O-U-S-E

by Christopher Chan Roberson and directed by Kimille Howard, featuring Scott Barton, Nayab Hussein, Ayako Ibaraki, and Sean Phillips

Cloudbusting

by Chris Phillips, directed by Stuart Green will feature Jen Bradley, Richard Lear, and Dan Teachout

What If You Read My Plays

by Jeff Tabnick and directed by Richard M. Rose, featuring Alyssa M. Chase and David Harrell

(UNTITLED)

by Tatiana G. Rivera and directed by Everett Quinton, featuring Veronica Cruz, Christopher Imbrosiano, Patrick O’Hare, and Estrella Tamez-Penney

3 Gods On a Zoom

by Monet Marshall and directed by Keyanna Alexander, featuring Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, and AhDream Smith.

7:30pm: The Moth: Play It Again, Slam! In this hour, stories from The Moth’s SLAM Showcase – a night of storytelling do-overs for tales from The Moth’s archives that needed slight tweaks or a second chance. Standing out or fading away, chance encounters, and the importance of food. This hour is hosted by Moth Senior Director Jenifer Hixson. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Gabby Shea wants to impress her boyfriend’s family with her macaroni and cheese.



Jon Novick reveals what his every day existence is like as a Little Person in New York City.



Annie Tan has trouble connecting with her father across a language barrier and physical distance.



Carl Banks draws upon his past to help a desperate young man on a bridge.



Anoush Froundijian is cast in a bit part in the Armenian version of Beauty and the Beast.



Wendy Paige encounters a racist classmate in her new school.

8pm: Playbill Social Selects: At This Theatre By Playbill. Take a virtual tour through the historical theaters of Times Square and beyond hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

8pm: All Arts: In This Life Robbie Fairchild stars in a dark room, a man sees a video of himself dancing projected on a series of semi-transparent curtains. Slowly, he reaches out. He pulls back the first curtain and bunches it up, rippling his own image—yet the video continues on the curtain underneath.

In This Life, a dance film directed by Bat-Sheva Guez a piece ostensibly about grief. “I’m fascinated by the concept of dance having the ability to convey our humanity when words fail,” said Fairchild, “And what part of our humanity is more powerfully complex than loss?”

8pm: Stars in the House: Freestyle Love Supreme cast reunion Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Today’s episode: A Scandal cast reunion with Cast Reunion with Kerry Washington (Olivia Pope), Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norm Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newbern (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope), and Executive Producer/Director Tom Verica.

10pm: The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show! Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight!

