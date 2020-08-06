What To Watch August 7th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Lang Lang

1pm: College Theatre Auditions: University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University Faculty from theatre programs at University of North Carolina and Virginia Commonwealth University will go live to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more.

3pm: Elemental Women: Meet Me at Dawn First presented at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, on 4 August 2017.

The story of two women finding themselves washed up on an unknown shore. They spend the day together – and very far apart. A play of love, loss and remembrance, we are proud to present Meet Me at Dawn by Zinnie Harris in a virtual format.

20% of proceeds will donated to organisations that support LGBTQ+ folx. Split between two organisations, The Center NYC and Stonewall UK.

3pm: How James Cameron’s Avatar went from screen to stage Cirque Du Soleil Toruk Behind the Curtain. Embark on Tour – The First Flight, this Friday, Aug 7th at 3pm ET as this Behind-The-Curtain #CirqueConnect special takes you to new heights. Explore the ins and outs of this spectacle inspired by James Cameron’s film Avatar and watch how these artists morph into Na’vi characters.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Composer’s Corner: Jeanine Tesori By Atlantic Theatre Cut songs, brand new tunes, and old classics. This session features Jeanine Tesori, an upcoming Atlantic artist. Jeanine Tesori is an American composer and musical arranger, and the most prolific and honored female theatrical composer in history, with five Broadway musicals, and five Tony Award nominations.She won the 1999 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play for Nicholas Hytner’s production of Twelfth Night at Lincoln Center, the 2004 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music for Caroline, or Change, and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Original Score for Fun Home (shared with Lisa Kron), making them the first female writing team to win that award. She was named Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist twice for Fun Home and Soft Power. Her major works include Fun Home, Caroline, or Change, Shrek The Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mulan II, and Violet.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Colman Domingo, Jane Monheit and Jessica Vosk guests include writer-performer Colman Domingo, jazz chanteuse Jane Monheit and Broadway vocal powerhouse Jessica Vosk.

5pm: Broadway Banter Safe-At-Home: Alex Lacamoire To celebrate the eight-week anniversary of Broadway Fantasy Camp’s “Broadway Banter: Safe-At-Home” series, this weekend’s guests will be Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon)

“I’m excited to be hosting Alex Lacamoire, our first non-actor,” said Schneider. “Alex is a multi-award-winning conductor, musical director, arranger, and orchestrator. His commitment to the Broadway community is so generous. It will be fascinating to host the live Q&A with his fans. The impact Broadway Banter has had over the past couple months has been remarkable.”

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen will launch “Virtual Halston,” a weekly half-hour gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends. This week

This week it’s Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, 42nd Street).

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

The series kicks off July 31 with Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Glee), who will speak with three voice physicians from the Sean Parker Institute for the Voice on vocal care.

6pm: The Kitchen: Autumn Knight During a residency in The Kitchen’s building at 512 West 19th Street, Autumn Knight will create a new project to be viewed by online audiences. This project merges her practice of improvisation with new text, choreography, and sculpture that responds to the architecture of the space. For this project, across three durational livestreams and a final video edit, she will treat the building as her collaborator, investigating its maintenance through performance. Taking up themes related to the anxiety and gaslighting of the current moment in the US, Knight exposes the illusory circumstances of performance as it transpires without an audience and explores the generative potential of disappointment. Curated by Lumi Tan.

In the third installment of her virtual residency at the Chelsea arts center, performance artist Autumn Knight putters around the mostly empty Kitchen—with sound and camera artists capturing her from a safe distance—in a live, space-filling improvisation that lasts for several strangely compelling hours. (To get a sense of the piece’s style, check out her first and second episodes.)

7pm: The Virtual Live Special 3K concert, Looking Toward Tomorrow Three young performers ranging from 10 to 22 years old. Kea Chan, Kayla Merrow and Denise Kara will make their professional debut together on on the virtual nightclub site, Metropolitan Zoom with their concert Looking Toward Tomorrowis available via a $25 ticket purchase. Directed by Justin Senense and musically directed by Bobby DeLeon.

7pm: Play Reading Fridays: The Understudy Theresa Rebeck’s comedy focuses on Roxanne, who is charged with running the understudy rehearsal for the Broadway premiere of a heretofore undiscovered masterpiece by Franz Kafka. She is rattled when she discovers it’s her ex-fiance who is understudy for Jake, a mid-tier action star yearning for legitimacy.

7pm: Bristol Riverside Theatre Summer Music Fest: A Night at the Movies celebrate your favorite songs from Tinsel Town’s greatest musicals and movies. From Casablanca to Goldfinger, the music from the silver screen will have you singing along.Keith Baker serves as host and music director; tickets are $35.

7:30: Wagner’s Parsifal Wagner’s epic masterwork about a naïve young hero’s quest to restore the Holy Grail demands unparalleled stamina from singers, conductor, and audience alike. Yet the payoff is an operatic experience as profound as anything in the canon, with overwhelming music and compelling psychological portraits. This classic telecast from 1992 features a quartet of the greatest Wagnerians of that era: Waltraud Meier as the enigmatic Kundry, Siegfried Jerusalem in the title role, Bernd Weikl as the suffering fallen knight Amfortas, and Kurt Moll as the philosophical Gurnemanz.

7:30pm: Theater Breaking Through Barriers: 3 Gods on a Zoom Voices from the Great Experiment One of eight new plays from the festival entitled Voices from the Great Experiment, which will be presented on TBTBTheater’s YouTube channel every night at 7:30 through August 10. This one is by Monét Marshall. Directed by Keyanna Alexander. Company: Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, AhDream Smith

Brenda Braxton

8pm: Stars in the House Brenda Braxton and friends Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Cafe), celebrates her birthday with guests including Donna Marie Asbury and Amra-Faye Wright.

8pm: Ballots Over Broadway A Democratic political fundraiser featuring performances by Laura Benanti, Andre De Shields, Eden Espinosa, Santino Fontana, Andy Karl and Orfeh, and Jessica Mueller, among others.

8pm: The Know Theatre: Feast. You are cordially invited to break bread, virtually, with one of the seminal monsters of literature: Grendel’s Mother, from the Anglo-Saxon epic, Beowulf. Share in her hard won victories and shattering griefs. Turn your collective gaze upon the wreckage of the 21st century, and find what it takes to maybe build a better world. And have a little treat. You deserve it.

Seating is limited and reservations are required; tickets cost $15–$25 (except on Wednesdays, which cost $5 in advance but are free on the day of the show). For an extra $10, if you order at least a week in advance, you can request an edible vegan snack that will be delivered to you by mail to augment the interactive experience.

8pm: City Garage: right left with heels Poland’s Sebastian Majweski, controversial drama opened July 8th, 2016 and ran for six weeks. The production directed by Frederique Michel, award-winning Artistic Director of City Garage, and produced and designed by Producing Director Charles Duncombe, himself a recipient of many awards for his work both as writer and designer.

right left with heels recounts the story of the holocaust and post-war Poland from the ironic perspective of a pair of high heel shoes that once belonged to Magda Goebbels wife of Nazi Germany’s minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, with whom she committed suicide on May 1945, having first killed her six children. The shoes, having escaped being burnt along with their owner, but sentenced to exile by the Nuremberg Tribunal, tell their story: from their manufacture in Auschwitz to their tragic end on the feet of a transvestite murdered by “real men”—young Polish patriots in the twenty-first century. They describe their successive owners: a female Red Army soldier whose spoils of war they become; the “Doctor’s Wife,” who denounced a Jewish woman; Teresa, a secret police interrogator; and Magda, a Solidarity activist who broke under questioning during martial law in Poland in the early 1980s.” The wandering of Magda Goebbel’s shoes—a micro-history of Poland’s impoverished, enslaved, and demoralized post-war—gives a poignant and provocative insight into individual guilt and wickedness and addresses individual, as opposed to collective, accountability in the face of history from the end of WW II to today’s frightening rise of the new right.

The Polish Consulate of Los Angeles originally pledged to support the project financially and by promoting it to the local Polish audience. However, once they read the text they informed City Garage they would be withdrawing any support of the project due to concerns about the new government in Warsaw as well as the content of the play, of which they disapprove.

8pm: Seize the Show: All About Evil By Playbill. There’s been a murder on Broadway and it’s up to you to find the killer! Behind every great diva is a humble assistant, but when Broadway’s brightest star goes missing, her timid helper steps onto the Broadway stage and knocks the audience dead! Unfortunately, someone has done the same with the missing star. And now it’s up to YOU to solve the case and catch the killer before the press gets wind of the scandal.

Take a nostalgic tour around the haunts of the golden age of Broadway, questioning five suspects, and solving one of ten possible endings! Your choices and knowledge of Broadway will reveal the clues to solve the murder. It would be crime if you missed out on All About Evil.

Playbill Social Selects offer a new way for Broadway and theatre fans alike to spend time with one another while enjoying fun, interactive activities themed around theatre!

9pm: Great Performances: In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams

PBS Great Performances

A documentary of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Broadway musical, as part of the program’s new “Broadway at Home” series. A follow-up to Hamilton on Disney+ (still available only to subscribers) and the Freestyle Love Supreme documentary on Hulu (ditto.)

9pm: Evening at Pops: Kristen Chenoweth from Screen to Stage This special episode of EVENING AT POPS goes from the silver screen of Hollywood to the fabled stages of the Great White Way. Broadway sensation Kristin Chenoweth, currently starring in the smash hit musical Wicked, joins conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra to pay tribute to movie musicals that became Broadway musicals, including “Let Yourself Go” from Swingtimeand “Apartment 14G” from Thoroughly Modern Millie. She also performs her celebrated version of “Glitter and Be Gay” from Candide. Then, Lockhart welcomes his longtime friend and college classmate Rob Marshall, the Academy Award-nominated director of the multi-Oscar winning screen musical Chicago, who is on hand to discuss some of those popular films that went on to become Broadway musicals.

Concerts will air on WGBH 2 in Greater Boston and WGBY in Western, MA allowing audiences across the Commonwealth to enjoy the music of the Pops while live events are on hold.

9pm: The Road Theatre Company: Summer Playwrights Festival Corey Hinkle’s All the Good in the World, in which a well-meaning North Dakota priest invites trouble when he lets an ex-con move into his family home. Cameron Watson directs.

8pm: Stanford TAPS: Cerulean Cerulean is a new social media platform that sells vulnerability. No shallowness. No airbrushing. Only truth. As strangers seek fully authentic connections online, they bear all the risks of wearing their hearts on their sleeves. How vulnerable is too vulnerable? How does grief show up in their interactions? Can Cerulean’s founder maintain user privacy despite the pressures of the tech economy? On a livestreamed performance devised for the web, join us for a night of healing and play. Written and Performed by AnQi Yu, Danny Ari Ritz, Grace Wallis, Irie Evans, Mai Lan Nguyen, Marie Bland, Marlon Washington, Michelle Cai, Thomas Thach and Victor Ragsdale

Mirrorbox Theatre: We Don’t Bury Cars A new reading series of fresh contemporary plays, presented live and to a limited audience. Produced by Mirrorbox Theatre, play by Jerrod Jordahl. Directed by Cavan Hallman. Cast TBA.

The morning after his son’s overdose, Ray takes refuge in his garage. He drinks to cope, readies his son’s car for the demolition derby, and struggles to understand who exactly is to blame for his son’s death.

Registration required. By registering, you consent to receiving occasional emails from Mirrorbox regarding our upcoming programs. You may unsubscribe at any time.

9pm: Word Up! Join The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other. Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

10pm: Ice Factory Festival: Who’s There? The New Ohio Theatre will live stream its entire 27th annual Ice Factory Festival. Broadcast online over four weeks, the Obie-winning festival will feature four new works.

Ice Factory continues August 4–8 with Who’s There?, a cross-cultural encounter involving artists based in Singapore, Malaysia, and the United States. Using Zoom, the show explores the unstable ground between us and “the other.” A Black American influencer accuses a Malaysian bureaucrat of condoning blackface. A Singaporean-Indian teacher launches an Instagram feud calling out racial inequality at home, post-George Floyd. A privileged Singaporean-Chinese activist meets a compassionate White Saviour, and an ethnically ambiguous political YouTuber takes a DNA test for the first time.

Who’s There? is created by The Transit Ensemble, and is co-directed by Sim Yan Ying “YY” and Alvin Tan. The cast is made up of Ghafir Akbar, Sean Devare, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, Neil Redfield, Camille Thomas, and Sim Yan Ying “YY”.