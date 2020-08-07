What To Watch August 8th To Take Away The Blues

Edinburgh Fringe Festival Check out first batch of 30 plays on The Space UK

8:45am: WeSongCycle Tokyo Performing Arts. The season finale of an online documentary-style series, centered on several cultures’ definition of “Heroism.” The 16-member cast hails from the U.S., the U.K., Australia and Japan.

10am: Ice Factory Festival: we need your listening an interactive, virtual show created by multidisciplinary artists Velani Dibba, Ilana Khanin, Elizagrace Madrone, and Stephen Charles Smith.

In a shifting theatrical landscape, individual audience members enter a dim space between digital and analog reality and are taken through a series of intimate, one-on-one exchanges with performers—discovering and re-discovering the act of listening as radical engagement.

The piece, which runs July 30–August 2, was created with the performing ensemble, made up of Hilary Asare, Alex Bartner, ChiWen Chang, Sam Gonzalez, Alice Gorelick, Julia Greer, Nile Assata Harris, Annie Hoeg, and Sam Im.

A second and third live stream will take place August 9 at 1 PM and August 15 at 7 PM, with a lineup to be announced at a later date.

2pm: Stars in the House: Free To Be… You and Me By The Actors Fund. Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

Premiere of the newly edited show with the addition of closed captioning by the NCI!

6pm: BFA Digital Media Festival 2020 Broadway For All’s Digital Media Fest will run for 60 minutes on Saturday, August 8th at 6PM, serving as a showcase of works created by Broadway For All’s Content Creation students. The Content Creation Division is led by Saila Reyes & Tommy Harmer. Katja Blichfeld, co-creator and executive producer of HBO’s High Maintenance, serves as the inaugural division’s Industry Mentor.

6:30: Fela! Screening, Hosted by Samantha Williams Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change, Dear Evan Hansen) will host a free screening of the Kinder High School for the Performing Arts (Kinder HSPVA) production of FELA!

In February 2019, Kinder HSPVA in Houston, TX staged the first amateur production of the 2009 Tony-Winning Broadway musical FELA! The school collaborated with FELA!’s co-conceiver and original producer, Stephen Hendel, to mount the production.

7pm: Dutchman A read of Amiri Baraka’s 1964 play that’s a stark, allegorical confrontation between Lula, a white woman, and Clay, a black man, on the subway in New York, featuring the cast of the 2007 Cherry Lane production — Dulé Hill, Jennifer Mudge, and Christopher Meyer.

7:30pm: Voices From The Great Experiment Theater Breaking Through Barriers will present its Second Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive: Voices from the Great Experiment, scheduled for August 3rd through 10th, on YouTube nightly at 7:30pm or Facebook at 8:15pm, via Zoom.

The eight original plays constituting the 2nd Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive represent a diverse chorus within our American culture, newly created by playwrights exclusively for and rehearsed entirely on the Zoom platform.

The program will include:

The Olympians

by Fareeda Ahmed and directed by Kristin Heckler will feature Shravan Amin, Samantha Debicki, and Paul Pryce

Sing

by Khalil LeSaldo, directed by Ward Nixon, and featuring Martin Lewis and AhDream Smith

3 Stops from Loop Tape Station

by Enrique Huili and directed by Ashley Scott, featuring Juan Carlos Diaz and Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez

M-O-U-S-E

by Christopher Chan Roberson and directed by Kimille Howard, featuring Scott Barton, Nayab Hussein, Ayako Ibaraki, and Sean Phillips

Cloudbusting

by Chris Phillips, directed by Stuart Green will feature Jen Bradley, Richard Lear, and Dan Teachout

What If You Read My Plays

by Jeff Tabnick and directed by Richard M. Rose, featuring Alyssa M. Chase and David Harrell

(UNTITLED)

by Tatiana G. Rivera and directed by Everett Quinton, featuring Veronica Cruz, Christopher Imbrosiano, Patrick O’Hare, and Estrella Tamez-Penney

3 Gods On a Zoom

by Monet Marshall and directed by Keyanna Alexander, featuring Kalilah Black, Robin Carmon Marshall, and AhDream Smith.

7:30 Handel’s Agrippina Handel’s breakout opera masterpiece, Agrippina offers a wryly satirical look at the political maneuverings and personal entanglements of the Roman emperor Claudius, his cadre of advisers and hangers-on, and his cunning wife, Agrippina. During the 2019–20 season, the Baroque black comedy had its long-awaited Met premiere in a new production by Sir David McVicar that updated the action to the present age.

8pm: Stars in the House: TBA