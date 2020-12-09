What To Watch December 10th To Take Away The Blues

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.’https://www.youtube.com/embed/zx5WAUdeZfw

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

12pm: The Boston Pops 2020 Holiday Celebration Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops Orchestra in the online Holiday Pops program including the Pops’ classic “Sleigh Ride,” a Stan Kenton arrangement of “Good King Wenceslas” for brass and rhythm section, a Christmastime medley of seasonal favorites, “Home for the Holidays,” with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus joining virtually, and local celebrity narrators reciting stanzas from “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” (“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”).

Special highlights particularly for young audiences include “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” accompanied by a film by FableVision, “We Need a Little Christmas,” a “Christmas is for Children” Sing-Along, and “Christmas Time is Here,” featuring a special virtual performance by the Boston Symphony Children’s Choir; sensory supports will be available for families with children or adults diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities.

Portions of this Holiday Pops program were filmed at Fenway Park, where team mascot Wally participated in the recording festivities.

1pm: There’s No Business Like Show Business, Powered by Renewable Energy By Broadway Green Alliance. What does it mean to be an #outlet for change? How can we produce art creatively using renewable energy for light and sound? Moderated by Jagged Little Pill and Wicked’s Laurel Harris, join us for this session and Q&A with Meghan Finn, Artistic Director of The Tank, and AY Young, one of the 2020 United Nations World Youth Leaders – the only leader selected from the United States – and the founder of Battery Tour.

Finn will uncover how The Tank gets creative with alternative energy sources to design lighting for events like Dark Fest. You will talk with us about how the Battery Tour is getting the world plugged into the sustainability movement and how he powers his concerts with 100% renewable energy. You can learn more about The Tank and AY’s work prior to the session. Be sure to register for this incredible case study on lower-emissions performance and touring.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

6pm: How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee Untitled Theater Company #61 $20

A 20-minute live show between 6pm – 9pm every night of Hanukkah, December 10 – 17, in which an actor from the company (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener).connects with you — via Skype, or Zoom or telephone — and tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee (the hero of the Hanukkah story.)

7pm: 2020 CyberTank Highlights! The High Captain By The Tank In this searing political satire, several shipwrecked barge workers attempt to set up a government on their new island home, a task complicated by the fact that they’re high on the barge’s petroleum cargo. When challenges such as racism, civil liberties, and religious freedom arise, sides are eventually taken and an election is held to determine the new “captain” of the island.

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager. Video Editor is Matt Gurren.

The Worrying (Poem 4) from Scott Mendelsohn on Vimeo.

7pm: The Fifth Annual Broadway Bee: Patrick Page vs. Paige Davis By Broadway Bound Kids. In these challenging and uncertain times, Broadway Bound Kids has reinvented its annual fundraising event.

The Fifth Annual Broadway Bee will feature couple Paige Davis (Chicago) and Patrick Page (Hadestown) as they face-off in this year’s competition. Davis has competed for five years straight and is the current reigning champ.

Click here to register to attend for free.

The All-Star cast of Broadway spellers and shows will include: Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton), Brita Filter (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Seth Rudetsky (Stars in the House), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Kim Exum (The Book of Mormon), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls), Afra Hines (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), and Lee Aaron Rosen (A Soldier’s Play).

What is the Broadway Bee? Well, it’s a hilarious adult spelling bee featuring cast members from 10 hit Broadway shows who compete in this annual live event. Cheer on your favorite cast member while they raise funds to provide a wide range of performing arts education opportunities for youth, regardless of their financial resources.

Fundraising teams are now available at broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee. Join a team and help your favorite speller fundraise and win the bee. Anyone from anywhere can join a team and be ‘in the zoom where it happens’ with Broadway stars!

Inspired by the Broadway hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and conceived by the musical’s creators, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss will once again serve as hosts. Once the Bee begins, ten Broadway teams will pull out all the stops to get their words right and complete hilarious challenges. The more funds each team raises before and during the event, the more lifelines or “cheats” they earn to help them win the coveted Bee trophy.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Bound Kids, an arts education nonprofit that brings the performing arts to students from New York City, and beyond.

7pm: There’s a Song for Everything a celebration of all of life’s musical moments benefiting Be An #ArtsHero, a national, non-partisan grassroots movement that emphasizes Arts & Culture’s contribution to the economy.

Click here for tickets. There’s a Song For Everything: A Benefit Concert for Be An #ArtsHero will be available to watch through December 14.

Organized by Carissa L. Strauss, the benefit concert seeks to bring awareness to the 2.7 million Arts Workers who have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special features performances by Fredi Walker-Browne, Ben Ptashinsky, Joan Schubin, Thomas Craig Buckley and Michael Salas, Jim Schubin, Donté Wilder, Deánna Giulietti, Allison Pearlman, and Kathy Guryan.

The program will feature a selection of songs on the theme of “Highs and Lows,” music that artists turn to during tough times, accompanied by stories of resilience and triumph over adversity.

7:15pm: Love Alone, Elegies for Rog a solo play adapted and performed by Scott Mendelsohn based on Love Alone: 18 Elegies for Rog by Paul Monette, directed by Shelley Wyant. In 1986, Paul Monette lost Roger Horwitz, his partner of 12 years, to AIDS. In the five months that followed, Monette wrote a cycle of poems that traces a journey full of grief, rage, humor, and love.

7:30pm: Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel The Exterminating Angel, Thomas Adès’s explosive third and most recent opera premiered at the Salzburg Festival in 2016, before arriving at the Met the following year. Based on Luis Buñuel’s surrealist film about an invisible force that prevents the attendees of a dinner party from leaving, it is a powerful exploration of isolation and confinement that feels particularly relevant today. The composer creates a unique and captivating sound world, incorporating a number of unusual instruments into the orchestra—including the eerie, otherworldly-sounding ondes Martenot, an early electronic instrument invented in 1928 and rarely heard since—and asking for increasingly acrobatic vocal feats from the singers to match the escalating confusion and desperation of their characters as their captivity stretches endlessly on.

8pm: One Night Only: The Best of Broadway NBC Presided over by host Tina Fey, the TV special will feature cast members from Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations, Chicago, Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical, Jersey Boys, Mean Girls, and Rent—taking over the streets of Manhattan for their performances.There will also be a sneak peek at shows scheduled arrive next year.

8pm: Barbecue Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays concludes its fall season with Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue. The virtual reading benefits The Actors Fund.

Starring are Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, and Heather Simms with O’Hara directing.

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.

10pm: Simple Gifts By TheatreWorks TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds.

Livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020–January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this world premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world.

To accompany Simple Gifts, TheatreWorks will spotlight local organizations that give back to their communities throughout the year.