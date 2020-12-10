What To Watch December 11th To Take Away The Blues

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

2pm: Ruthless By The Shows Must Go On. Starring Jason Gardiner, Anya Evans, Kim Maresca, Tracie Bennett, and Harriet Thorpe, Ruthless is a camp cult classic from Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird.

Filmed in London’s West End following critical acclaim off-Broadway, the show famously spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame as well as iconic films including The Bad Seed and All About Eve.

5pm: Virtual Halston: Julia Murney & Jennifer Cody Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Breathe Philicia Saunders wrote and stars in this one-woman live theater show portraying 20 characters, based on the life-changing personal journey towards activism after a chance trip to a Civil Rights monument during a tour in Alabama

6pm: How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee Untitled Theater Company #61 $20 A 20-minute live show between 6pm – 9pm every night of Hanukkah, December 10 – 17, in which an actor from the company (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener).connects with you — via Skype, or Zoom or telephone — and tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee (the hero of the Hanukkah story.)

7pm: Home for the Holidays Tony nominee Liz Callaway will offer Home for the Holidays, a concert recorded at New York’s Bedford Playhouse, beginning December 11. The production will be available to stream through December 19, with proceeds going to a variety of regional venues around the country affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Audiences can expect a mix of holiday favorites and showtunes, stories about Callaway’s holiday traditions and career, and music from her new album, Comfort and Joy–An Acoustic Christmas (on which she’s accompanied by neighbor and guitarist Peter Calo).

Purchase tickets here, or directly through any of the beneficiary theatre organizations below. The stream is available to watch through December 19.

Bedford Playhouse in Bedford, New York



Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina



H. Ric Luhrs PAC at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania



Marriott Theatre in Chicago, Illinois



Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester, Minnesota



11th Hour Theater in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut



Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Connecticut



AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas



The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Temple Theatre in Sanford, North Carolina



Center Theater Group/Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, California



Landmark Theater in Port Washington, New York



South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey



City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium in Morganton, North Carolina



Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida



The Playhouse in Des Moines, Iowa



Best of Broadway Spokane in Spokane, Washington



Boch Center in Boston, Massachusetts



Straz Center in Tampa, Florida



Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina



Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee



Artistry in Bloomington, Minnesota



Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, Rhode Island



Broadway in Detroit in Detroit, MI



Parker Arts in Parker, Colorado



Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida



White Plains Performing Arts Center in White Plains, NY



Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Buffalo, NY



Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: The Tank’s Wintry Mix: Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title By The Tank is an energetic and physical encounter between two bodies and two artists, Ben Grinberg and Rhonda Moore.

Over the course of one day in a studio together, they get to know each other through a series of improvisational scores and a sharing of intimate and mundane details.

With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, and under the circumstances bravely danced. Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is funzies for all and is so easy for everyone to dance read.

Dealing with the fraught-ness of human touch but the necessity of connection during a time of pandemic isolation, an intergenerational and cross-racial relationship discovers its limits through movement, humor, and multi-layered video art.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.

7:30pm: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess a supremely American operatic masterpiece and one of the last and most ambitious works by one of the nation’s greatest musical talents, Porgy and Bess returned to the Met stage for the first time in 30 years to open the 2019–20 season. The opera’s score features a rich cache of individual arias—“Summertime,” “It ain’t necessarily so,” and “I got plenty of nothing,” just to name a few—many of which have become classics of the Great American Songbook. Much of the work’s dynamism comes from Gershwin’s explorations of the Gullah music of Tidewater Carolina, which he melds seamlessly with the then-contemporary language of jazz.

7:30pm: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk Perhaps you’ve seen them floating over a Russian village? Or perhaps you’ve seen her toppling forward, arms full of wild flowers, as he arches above her head and steals an airborne kiss. Partners in life and on canvas, Marc and Bella Chagall are immortalized as the picture of romance. But whilst on canvas they flew, in life they walked through some of the most devastating times in history.

Inspired by the work of Marc Chagall, the play is set against the backdrop of the Russian revolution and chronicles Chagall’s relationship with his wife, Bella. Emma Rice’s production is drawn in a theatrical language as fluid as Chagall’s paintings, and woven throughout with music and dance inspired by Russian Jewish tradition. It captures the vibrancy of Jewish culture in the vanishing world of early 20th century Europe.

8pm: Who’s Holiday through December 15 Matthew Lombardo’s Off-Broadway comedy Who’s Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show’s 2017 run at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

Andrea Martin

8pm: Stars in the House PREMIERE: The Chelsea Symphony performance of The Night Before Christmas with Andréa Martin, Caroline Rhea and BD Wong.

8pm: Downtown Variety: Take 16 By La MaMa and CultureHub team up to create Downtown Variety, an online live performance series that features short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Responding to national protests and social isolation, Downtown Variety brings La MaMa’s 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real-time across distance.

Featuring: Shauna Davis, Dane Terry, Amphibian Stage, Aaron Samuel Davis, Christopher Rivas with video art by Nao Bustamante.

Hosted by Mattie Barber-Bockelman

TAPE | TheSharedScreen | Official Trailer from TheSharedScreen on Vimeo.

8pm: TheSharedScreen Co.’s TAPE, by Stephen Belber. Out of isolation, a new and powerful form of live performing art has emerged—one in which the audience is virtually eye-to-eye with the players. TheSharedScreen Co.’s production of TAPE, by Stephen Belber, is a demonstration of the power and intimacy of this new art form. Following a successful run in September, TAPE has been extended to the first three weekends in December.

The TAPE experience is uniquely intimate. Imagine you have stumbled into a live feed of a video call. You become an invisible witness, unseen and unheard. The play is the call. The production is straightforward: a virtual venue, laptops, cell phones, and webcams. But it is live.

In collaboration with Tony- and Emmy-nominated writer/director Stephen Belber, TheSharedScreen recontextualized and adapted TAPEfrom three players in a motel room to three players in a Zoom call. A woman and two men (a high school love triangle) are forced to confront accusations and denials of rape. The production raises profound questions about coercion, consent, manipulation, and trut

8pm: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Join a live viewing party of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, hosted by Concord Theatricals (on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company) and Entertainment Weekly.

White Christmas features an Irving Berlin score including some of his most iconic songs, “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “Sisters” and – of course – the title song, “White Christmas.” Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this 1954 holiday classic tells the story of two war buddies who fall for two sisters. Together, the couples team up to save the failing Vermont Inn of their former commanding general.

Viewers can follow along with the Irving Berlin Twitter and Instagram, for trivia and fun facts throughout the event, as well as a chance to win some great prizes. Viewers are encouraged to use #WhiteChristmas on social media to join the watch party!

8pm: Tolerance Party: Two Truths and a Lie Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre in association with DimlyWit Productions will broadcast the third installment of Tolerance Party entitled Two Truths and a Lie which will be available to stream via their website. Reuniting the same cast of characters, as well as some new faces (and voices), this installment, written and directed by Joseph Hendel, finds our heroes huddled around a virtual campfire. Stories will be shared, new worlds will be unlocked, and maybe–just maybe–they’ll bring “it” back to life. Audiences are encouraged to participate in a live chat function that will help determine the fate of the characters in following episodes. The cast includes Corey Allen* (“Mindhunter”, “Manh(a)ttan”), Ji Chung, Bob Jaffe* (“Sweetbitter”, “Brotherhood”, Memory Retrograde) Nidalas Madden, Heather Mo’Witz, Richard Urquiza, India Meñete, Brian Reager, and Peyton Rowe, and Steven Simring.

10pm: Simple Gifts By TheatreWorks TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds.

Livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020–January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this world premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world.

To accompany Simple Gifts, TheatreWorks will spotlight local organizations that give back to their communities throughout the year.