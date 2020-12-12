What To Watch December 13th To Take Away The Blues

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.https://www.youtube.com/embed/QfeRpYTWpVY

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

1pm: Santa and Little B: Zoom for the Holidays! TDF will present Santa and Little B: Zoom for the Holidays!, a special virtual holiday experience for families with children and adults on the autism spectrum who have previously attended TDF’s autism-friendly performances on Broadway. There will be two performances to choose from: Dec 13 and 20.

To explore the holidays this year and the spirit of the season, Little B, a neurodiverse puppet, wonders if the holidays will still happen given the pandemic. She reaches out to Santa the way any child would in 2020—through Zoom. Little B asks Santa a few questions about what the holiday season will be like and shares some of her wishes.

Audience members will be encouraged ask Santa questions in the chat window during the zoom. The event ends with an accessible singalong with captioning which will include Broadway holiday favorites!

Santa and Little B: Zoom for the Holidays! has original music and dialogue by writer/performer Becca Yuré and featuring professional Santa Claus, Ricky Dain Jones.

2pm: Christmas is Not Canceled $20 Drag icon Jackie Beat’s 22nd annual holiday show, this time virtual, features Alan Cumming, Parker Posey, Michael Urie, Margaret Cho, Ross Mathews, Jackie Hoffman, Peppermint, Kate Flannery

Cast of School Girls; OR, The African Mean Girls Play

3pm: School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play MCC Theater will present a benefit performance of Jocelyn Bioh’s Lucille Lortel- and Drama Desk Award-winning School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.

Directed by Kamilah Forbes, School Girls will stream at 3 PM ET on MCC Theater’s YouTube channel.

The cast will feature Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple, Harriet), Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King), BAFTA Award winner Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country), Ashleigh Murray (Katy Keane), Tony nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), Storm Reid (Euphoria), Gabourey Sibide, Lovie Simone, and Lyric Ross (This Is Us).

In School Girls Paulina, the reigning queen bee at Ghana’s most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter—and Paulina’s hive-minded friends.

MCC Theater first produced School Girls in 2017, followed by a return engagement in 2018.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic). https://www.youtube.com/embed/S-bH7B5Ol68

James Monroe Iglehart

5pm sound check and 8pm concert: James Monroe Iglehart & Seth Rudetsky James Monroe Iglehart (performing December 13) is in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton (Lafayette/Jefferson). He won a Tony award for his show stopping role as Genie in Disney’s Aladdin. His other Broadway credits include Memphis (Bobby), 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Mitch). You can also see James on TV: Netflix series Maniac (recurring), Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (recurring), Gotham, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU. He is also the host of the new HGTV show Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. James’ voice can be heard on 3 seasons of the Disney animated series Tangled as Lance Strongbow, Disney’s DuckTales as Taurus Bulba, and Vampirina as Oscar. James has also written three different comic book stories for Marvel Comics. He has also had the privilege to have sold out concert runs at 54 Below, Carnegie Hall & concerts around the country. When he’s not on stage he’s usually watching Pro Wrestling or Disney+ while just chilling out with his wife of 18 years Dawn and their cat Zoe.

5pm: Simple Gifts By TheatreWorks TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds.

Livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020–January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this world premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world.

To accompany Simple Gifts, TheatreWorks will spotlight local organizations that give back to their communities throughout the year.

6pm: Breathe Philicia Saunders wrote and stars in this one-woman live theater show portraying 20 characters, based on the life-changing personal journey towards activism after a chance trip to a Civil Rights monument during a tour in Alabama

6pm: How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee Untitled Theater Company #61 $20 A 20-minute live show between 6pm – 9pm every night of Hanukkah, December 10 – 17, in which an actor from the company (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener).connects with you — via Skype, or Zoom or telephone — and tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee (the hero of the Hanukkah story.)https://www.youtube.com/embed/wk6T7HBXRPo

7pm: all it takes is ONE ACT, Three New Plays, Three New Perspectives on Reproductive Justice A is For, a non-profit organization co-created by Martha Plimpton and Kellie Overbey, dedicated to advancing reproductive rights announces all it takes is ONE ACT, Three New Plays, Three New Perspectives on Reproductive Justice, taking place the weekend of December 13.

A distinguished jury led by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage has selected three exceptional works by emerging playwrights.

Performers include Ann Dowd, Michelle Hurd, Moses Ingram, Harold Perrineau, Alicia Goranson, Jenn Lyon, Celeste Den, Mirirai Sithole, Trey Santiago, Garret Dillahunt, and Jasminn Johnson.

Nurse Cadden: December 13 at 7PM ET

7pm: Home for the Holidays Tony nominee Liz Callaway will offer Home for the Holidays, a concert recorded at New York’s Bedford Playhouse, beginning December 11. The production will be available to stream through December 19, with proceeds going to a variety of regional venues around the country affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Audiences can expect a mix of holiday favorites and showtunes, stories about Callaway’s holiday traditions and career, and music from her new album, Comfort and Joy–An Acoustic Christmas (on which she’s accompanied by neighbor and guitarist Peter Calo).

Purchase tickets here, or directly through any of the beneficiary theatre organizations below. The stream is available to watch through December 19.

Bedford Playhouse in Bedford, New York



Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina



H. Ric Luhrs PAC at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania



Marriott Theatre in Chicago, Illinois



Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester, Minnesota



11th Hour Theater in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut



Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Connecticut



AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas



The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Temple Theatre in Sanford, North Carolina



Center Theater Group/Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, California



Landmark Theater in Port Washington, New York



South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey



City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium in Morganton, North Carolina



Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida



The Playhouse in Des Moines, Iowa



Best of Broadway Spokane in Spokane, Washington



Boch Center in Boston, Massachusetts



Straz Center in Tampa, Florida



Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina



Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee



Artistry in Bloomington, Minnesota



Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, Rhode Island



Broadway in Detroit in Detroit, MI



Parker Arts in Parker, Colorado



Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida



White Plains Performing Arts Center in White Plains, NY



Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Buffalo, NY



Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California

7pm: Broadway Inspirational Voices’ A Season of Hope & Inspiration, the Tony-honored choir founded and directed by Michael McElroy, will stream its 2020 holiday concert, A Season of Hope & Inspiration, to a global audience December 13 starting at 7 PM ET. Special guests include Tony winners Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, and Leslie Odom Jr., plus Crystal Monee Hall, Daniel J. Watts, and Shoshana Bean.

The show will also feature appearances by Tony winners Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Audra McDonald, Gavin Creel, Karen Olivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and LaChanze, as well as Debbie Allen, Vanessa Williams, Telly Leung, Montego Glover, Celia Rose Gooding, and Jeanine Tesori.

7pm: Cock Play-PerView available through December 16. The play by Mike Bartlett about an unusual threesome features its original cast led by Cory Michael Smith under the direction of James MacDonald.

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.

7pm: The Tank’s Wintry Mix: Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title By The Tank is an energetic and physical encounter between two bodies and two artists, Ben Grinberg and Rhonda Moore.

Over the course of one day in a studio together, they get to know each other through a series of improvisational scores and a sharing of intimate and mundane details.

With witty, goofy, and sketchy movement moments, and under the circumstances bravely danced. Fun with Dick & Jane: Working Title is funzies for all and is so easy for everyone to dance read.

Dealing with the fraught-ness of human touch but the necessity of connection during a time of pandemic isolation, an intergenerational and cross-racial relationship discovers its limits through movement, humor, and multi-layered video art.

7:30pm: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles Commissioned by the Met in 1980, John Corigliano’s opera takes as its jumping-off point Beaumarchais’s La Mère Coupable (The Guilty Mother), the final entry in the trilogy of plays that began with The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro. But in a triumph of imagination, Corigliano and librettist William M. Hoffmann set their scene in an otherworldly version of Louis XVI’s court, populated by the ghosts of familiar figures such as Marie Antoinette, Count Almaviva, Figaro and Susanna, and Beaumarchais himself.Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 10, 1992.

8pm: Jagged Live in NYC A Broadway Reunion Concert. The stars of the Tony-nominated musical Jagged Little Pill will reunite for the first time since the Broadway shutdown December 13th. This live stream concert airs via the Goldstar team’s new streaming platform Stellar.

Performing from Shubert Studios during the event will be Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher—all of whom earned Tony nominations last month for their work in the Alanis Morissette musical—as well as co-star Antonio Cipriano.

Proceeds will go to regional venues across the country impacted by revenue loss in the wake of the pandemic; performing arts centers can elect to become partners and offer pre-sale digital tickets to patrons, keeping a portion of sales to support future programming.

8pm: Broadway Princess Holiday Party Feinstein’s/54 Below. Available on demand through December 26 $28.50

A concert featuring host Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed along with musical director Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson.

8pm: Who’s Holiday through December 15 Matthew Lombardo’s Off-Broadway comedy Who’s Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show’s 2017 run at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

8pm: Broadway Rocks Cancer Broadway stars come together for Broadway Rocks Cancer December 13 at 8 PM, benefiting the Summit Medical Group Foundation. The concert features performances by Tony Award winners Karen Olivo, Norbert Leo Butz, and Lena Hall, along with Shoshana Bean, Reeve Carney, Tamika Lawrence, Eva Noblezada, Jarrod Spector, Alysha Umphress, and more.

8pm: TheSharedScreen Co.’s TAPE, by Stephen Belber. Out of isolation, a new and powerful form of live performing art has emerged—one in which the audience is virtually eye-to-eye with the players. TheSharedScreen Co.’s production of TAPE, by Stephen Belber, is a demonstration of the power and intimacy of this new art form. Following a successful run in September, TAPE has been extended to the first three weekends in December.

The TAPE experience is uniquely intimate. Imagine you have stumbled into a live feed of a video call. You become an invisible witness, unseen and unheard. The play is the call. The production is straightforward: a virtual venue, laptops, cell phones, and webcams. But it is live.

In collaboration with Tony- and Emmy-nominated writer/director Stephen Belber, TheSharedScreen recontextualized and adapted TAPEfrom three players in a motel room to three players in a Zoom call. A woman and two men (a high school love triangle) are forced to confront accusations and denials of rape. The production raises profound questions about coercion, consent, manipulation, and truthttps://www.youtube.com/embed/nyMVakEOfvU

8:30pm: Crazy Talented Asians: Holiday Edition East West Players has teamed up with musician AJ Rafael for a holiday musical celebration which features performances and appearances by prominent Asian American artists.

The event will be hosted by Rafael and performer Alyssa Navarro, with a lineup including Josh Dela Cruz, Isa Briones, Deedee Magno Hall, Cathy Ang, and Yvette Lu.

East West Players and Crazy Talented Asians have long inspired young and aspiring artists and performers in the Asian American community.

8:30pm: A #HamFam Holiday Celebration The original Broadway company of Hamilton presents a virtual holiday celebration to raise funds for the Democratic Senatorial candidates in the Georgia runoff. Featuring performances by Lin Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Sasha Hutchings