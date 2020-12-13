What To Watch December 14th To Take Away The Blues

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.https://www.youtube.com/embed/QfeRpYTWpVY

2pm: A Christmas Carol Old Vic available until December 24

This is the adaptation by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Andrew Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic). https://www.youtube.com/embed/S-bH7B5Ol68

5pm: Cairo KitKat Club By The Tank Cairo KitKat Club shuttles between the past and the present moment, reflecting on the future of performance in a world shaped by borders, pandemics, and financial collapse.

This multimedia project retells the history of cabaret and clandestine performance through the story of Egypt’s KitKat Club, the now-demolished, infamous nightclub established in 18th century Cairo. The cabaret and its patrons witnessed radical performance practices by artists from Egypt, Germany, the US, and France against a backdrop of colonialist conquests, urban decay, and revolutionary hope.

5pm: Simple Gifts By TheatreWorks TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds.

Livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020–January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this world premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world.

6pm: How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee Untitled Theater Company #61 $20 A 20-minute live show between 6pm – 9pm every night of Hanukkah, December 10 – 17, in which an actor from the company (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener).connects with you — via Skype, or Zoom or telephone — and tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee (the hero of the Hanukkah story.)https://www.youtube.com/embed/wk6T7HBXRPo

7pm: #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Mile Square Theater. Eight years after the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 50 theaters throughout the country (including Mile Square Theater in Hoboken) will present free readings of the seven plays by high school students who won a national contest

7pm: I Am Sending You the Sacred Face Theater in Quarantine. Written by Heather Christian and performed by Joshua William Gelb in drag live from his 2’ x 4’ x 8’ East Village closet, this new one-act musical charts the spiritual journey of nun and missionary Mother Teresa

Beth Malone

7pm: The Theme From….Songs Written for Film Lyrics and Lyricists

92nd Street Y. Narrated by Beth Malone, and featuring performances by Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kara Lindsay, and Julia Murney

7pm: Home for the Holidays Tony nominee Liz Callaway will offer Home for the Holidays, a concert recorded at New York’s Bedford Playhouse, beginning December 11. The production will be available to stream through December 19, with proceeds going to a variety of regional venues around the country affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Audiences can expect a mix of holiday favorites and showtunes, stories about Callaway’s holiday traditions and career, and music from her new album, Comfort and Joy–An Acoustic Christmas (on which she’s accompanied by neighbor and guitarist Peter Calo).

Purchase tickets here, or directly through any of the beneficiary theatre organizations below. The stream is available to watch through December 19.

Bedford Playhouse in Bedford, New York



Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina



H. Ric Luhrs PAC at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania



Marriott Theatre in Chicago, Illinois



Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester, Minnesota



11th Hour Theater in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut



Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Connecticut



AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas



The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Temple Theatre in Sanford, North Carolina



Center Theater Group/Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, California



Landmark Theater in Port Washington, New York



South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey



City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium in Morganton, North Carolina



Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida



The Playhouse in Des Moines, Iowa



Best of Broadway Spokane in Spokane, Washington



Boch Center in Boston, Massachusetts



Straz Center in Tampa, Florida



Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina



Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee



Artistry in Bloomington, Minnesota



Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, Rhode Island



Broadway in Detroit in Detroit, MI



Parker Arts in Parker, Colorado



Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida



White Plains Performing Arts Center in White Plains, NY



Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Buffalo, NY



Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.

7:30pm: Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila The biblical story of Samson and Delilah has resonated throughout the ages because it is universal—a tale of desire and passion, violence and revenge. In his operatic adaptation, Saint-Saëns intensifies these elemental human experiences with music of unsurpassed sensuality, music that caresses the ear and sets the heart pounding. Much is required of the title pair, a mezzo-soprano who must be both seductive and scathing, and a tenor who must transform from implacable to broken to reborn. When everything comes together, it is as exhilarating an opera as they come. Darko Tresnjak’s bold new production premiered on the first night of the 2018–19 season. A few weeks later, the opera was shown as part of the Met’s series of live cinema transmissions, featuring an exceptional cast. Tenor Roberto Alagna was the heroic Samson, who ultimately falls victim to the seductive power of Dalila—the captivating mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča. Bass-baritone Laurent Naouri sang the sinister High Priest of Dagon, with conductor Sir Mark Elder on the podium.

8pm: Broadway Princess Holiday Party Feinstein’s/54 Below. Available on demand through December 26 $28.50

A concert featuring host Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed along with musical director Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson.

8pm: Who’s Holiday through December 15 Matthew Lombardo’s Off-Broadway comedy Who’s Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show’s 2017 run at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

8pm ET: Plays In The House: SUPER SHAW!: By Bernard Shaw. Starring Brenda Braxton, Mechael Cerveris, Joel Grey, Marsha Mason, Patrick Page, Tonya Pinkins, Renee Taylor, Karen Ziemba, G.B.S. Adapted, hosted and directed by David Staller.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

feature some of the talented folks who performed at the very first Cast Party in 2003, including Billy Stritch, Klea Blackhurst, Natalie Douglas, Julie Garnye, Gabrielle Stravelli and Erich Bergen.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe

Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.

8:30pm: Crazy Talented Asians: Holiday Edition East West Players has teamed up with musician AJ Rafael for a holiday musical celebration which features performances and appearances by prominent Asian American artists.

The event will be hosted by Rafael and performer Alyssa Navarro, with a lineup including Josh Dela Cruz, Isa Briones, Deedee Magno Hall, Cathy Ang, and Yvette Lu.

East West Players and Crazy Talented Asians have long inspired young and aspiring artists and performers in the Asian American community.

9pm: Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas Spend Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir By PBS Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir is back! The Grammy and Emmy–winning Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells at Temple Square join Tony-winning star Kelli O’Hara and renowned performer Richard Thomas to celebrate the holidays with a nostalgic program (filmed pre-pandemic) that exudes the warmth and peace that the season can bring.

Click here to watch.

Set against a backdrop of a country farmhouse and church, the visual and musical spectacle serves as a soulful tribute to the holiday traditions, songs, stories and individuals that have contributed to the rich cultural fabric that is uniquely American.