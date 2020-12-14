What To Watch December 15th To Take Away The Blues

Disenchanted!, Starring Celia Rose Gooding, Diana DeGarmo, Alysha Umphress, More A host of stage favorites will play some beloved recognizable characters with a rebel twist in a virtual version of the musical Disenchanted!. The streaming performance will air December 15 and 17 via Broadway on Demand.

The musical, which played Off-Broadway in 2014 and subsequently toured, brings classic animated princesses (all from the house of a certain Mouse) to life, as they shed their tiaras and find empowerment within themselves and each other.

The cast includes current Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) as the Princess Who Kissed the Frog, Diana DeGarmo (Hair) as Pocahontas, Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Sleeping Beauty, Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as Cinderella, Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Snow White, Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock) as Hua Mulan, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme) as Sleeping Beauty, and Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home) as the Announcer.

Disenchanted! features a book and score by Dennis T. Giacinio, developed with Fiely Matias. Meg Fofonoff directs the virtual presentation, with choreography by associate director Luis Salgado, music direction by Sean Mayes, and film editing by Nicole Artzer. The creative team also includes film editing consultant Mindy Elliott, associate director of photography Howie Michael Smith, costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music/audio producer Mark Governor, casting director Alexandre Bleau, and production stage manager Julie DeVore.

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Mile Square Theater. Eight years after the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 50 theaters throughout the country (including Mile Square Theater in Hoboken) will present free readings of the seven plays by high school students who won a national contest

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

2pm: A Christmas Carol Old Vic available until December 24

This is the adaptation by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Andrew Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge.

2pm: Friendly Monsters MTC by Penelope Skinner, which is part of the MTC Fall reading series, Zoe has just moved in with her older boyfriend, Simon, who is everything she could dream…But when Zoe becomes curious about Simon’s history with his next-door neighbor, the solid ground beneath her begins to shift

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you.

The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

Curated by Jane Catherine Shaw

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic). https://www.youtube.com/embed/S-bH7B5Ol68

This multimedia project retells the history of cabaret and clandestine performance through the story of Egypt’s KitKat Club, the now-demolished, infamous nightclub established in 18th century Cairo. The cabaret and its patrons witnessed radical performance practices by artists from Egypt, Germany, the US, and France against a backdrop of colonialist conquests, urban decay, and revolutionary hope.

5pm: Simple Gifts By TheatreWorks TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds.

Livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020–January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this world premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world.

6pm: How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee Untitled Theater Company #61 $20 A 20-minute live show between 6pm – 9pm every night of Hanukkah, December 10 – 17, in which an actor from the company (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener).connects with you — via Skype, or Zoom or telephone — and tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee (the hero of the Hanukkah story.)https://www.youtube.com/embed/wk6T7HBXRPo

7pm: #ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Mile Square Theater. Eight years after the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 50 theaters throughout the country (including Mile Square Theater in Hoboken) will present free readings of the seven plays by high school students who won a national contest

7pm: I Am Sending You the Sacred Face Theater in Quarantine. Written by Heather Christian and performed by Joshua William Gelb in drag live from his 2’ x 4’ x 8’ East Village closet, this new one-act musical charts the spiritual journey of nun and missionary Mother Teresa

7pm: Home for the Holidays Tony nominee Liz Callaway will offer Home for the Holidays, a concert recorded at New York’s Bedford Playhouse, beginning December 11. The production will be available to stream through December 19, with proceeds going to a variety of regional venues around the country affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Audiences can expect a mix of holiday favorites and showtunes, stories about Callaway’s holiday traditions and career, and music from her new album, Comfort and Joy–An Acoustic Christmas (on which she’s accompanied by neighbor and guitarist Peter Calo).

Purchase tickets here, or directly through any of the beneficiary theatre organizations below. The stream is available to watch through December 19.

Bedford Playhouse in Bedford, New York



Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, North Carolina



H. Ric Luhrs PAC at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania



Marriott Theatre in Chicago, Illinois



Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester, Minnesota



11th Hour Theater in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



Palace Theater in Waterbury, Connecticut



Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Connecticut



AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, Texas



The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada



Temple Theatre in Sanford, North Carolina



Center Theater Group/Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles, California



Landmark Theater in Port Washington, New York



South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey



City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium in Morganton, North Carolina



Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida



The Playhouse in Des Moines, Iowa



Best of Broadway Spokane in Spokane, Washington



Boch Center in Boston, Massachusetts



Straz Center in Tampa, Florida



Koger Center in Columbia, South Carolina



Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, Tennessee



Artistry in Bloomington, Minnesota



Theatre By The Sea in Wakefield, Rhode Island



Broadway in Detroit in Detroit, MI



Parker Arts in Parker, Colorado



Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers, Florida



White Plains Performing Arts Center in White Plains, NY



Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in Buffalo, NY



Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.

7:30pm: Road To The North Country: Interpreting Dylan A virtual live stream event presented by the Bob Dylan Center featuring Girl From the North Country cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Mare Winningham.

This exclusive and free one-hour panel discussion is moderated by theater and music journalist, Elysa Gardner.

Among the discussion topics are interpreting Bob Dylan’s words and music, as well as some videos of the cast performing songs featured in the show, including content created during the shutdown and BLM movement.

Written by playwright Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, Girl From The North Country opened March 5, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused all of Broadway to shut down. The show will return to Broadway when it reopens in 2021.

The Bob Dylan Center, currently under development in Tulsa, Okla., will be the public-facing home of the Nobel Laureate’s vast archives of original song manuscripts, correspondence, rare recordings and film performances, photographs, musical instruments and other ephemera. It is expected to open in 2021.

7:30pm: Wagner’s Lohengrin Due to the quirks of scheduling and some unanticipated technical challenges, Wagner’s lush, Romantic tale of a holy knight and the maiden who loves him has not seen the Met stage since 2006. This 1986 telecast performance makes the very most of Wagner’s glowing music, with the dashing Peter Hoffmann in the title role, Eva Marton as a deeply affecting Elsa, Lohengrin’s beloved, and the great Leonie Rysanek giving a thrillingly deranged portrayal of Ortrud, the sorceress who tries to tear the couple apart..

8pm: Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas With Vanessa Williams By PBS. Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas with Vanessa Williams, filmed in front of a small, socially distanced audience at the Meridian International Center in Washington, D.C., .

Featuring the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Luke Frazier, this new take on the late Fitzgerald’s classic holiday album, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, includes performances by Tony nominees Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis, Tony winner Dee Dee Bridgewater, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Morgan James, and Nova Y. Payton. Williams also hosts.

The 1960 album will be performed in its entirety, including “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

8pm: Home for the Holidays through December 19

The promised lineup: Carolee Carmello, Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Lena Hall, Heather Headley, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricomora, Jennifer Sanchez and the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices.

8pm: Broadway Princess Holiday Party Feinstein’s/54 Below. Available on demand through December 26 $28.50

A concert featuring host Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed along with musical director Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson.

8pm: Who’s Holiday through December 15 Matthew Lombardo’s Off-Broadway comedy Who’s Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show’s 2017 run at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

Processed with VSCO with fp4 preset

8pm: Songs for a Winter Evening with Sharell Bryant By The Tank Songs for a Winter Evening is an intimate winter concert from singer-songwriter Sharell Bryant featuring original music as well as her take on some holiday classics. Mixing indie rock and folk music, she writes songs that make the tough moments in life a little lighter.

8pm ET: Broadway at CBST an intimate evening to benefit music, arts and culture at CBST with Stephanie J. Block, Ann Hampton Callaway, Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Marc Shaiman, Benj Pasek and Steven Skybell.