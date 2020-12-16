What To Watch December 17th To Take Away The Blues

Disenchanted!, Starring Celia Rose Gooding, Diana DeGarmo, Alysha Umphress, More A host of stage favorites will play some beloved recognizable characters with a rebel twist in a virtual version of the musical Disenchanted!. The streaming performance will air December 15 and 17 via Broadway on Demand.

The musical, which played Off-Broadway in 2014 and subsequently toured, brings classic animated princesses (all from the house of a certain Mouse) to life, as they shed their tiaras and find empowerment within themselves and each other.

The cast includes current Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) as the Princess Who Kissed the Frog, Diana DeGarmo (Hair) as Pocahontas, Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Sleeping Beauty, Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as Cinderella, Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls) as Snow White, Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock) as Hua Mulan, Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Freestyle Love Supreme) as Sleeping Beauty, and Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home) as the Announcer.

Disenchanted! features a book and score by Dennis T. Giacinio, developed with Fiely Matias. Meg Fofonoff directs the virtual presentation, with choreography by associate director Luis Salgado, music direction by Sean Mayes, and film editing by Nicole Artzer. The creative team also includes film editing consultant Mindy Elliott, associate director of photography Howie Michael Smith, costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, music/audio producer Mark Governor, casting director Alexandre Bleau, and production stage manager Julie DeVore.

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Mile Square Theater. Eight years after the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 50 theaters throughout the country (including Mile Square Theater in Hoboken) will present free readings of the seven plays by high school students who won a national contest

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center

Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

A Christmas Carol Old Vic available until December 24

This is the adaptation by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Andrew Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Pack Podcast: Jenny and Mrs. Brown, Starring Sarah Jessica Parker & Eva Marie Saint An online spoken word performance series benefitting The Actors Fund & Feeding America.

The Pack Podcast features star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in the style of classic radio plays.

Lillias White

2:30pm: Broadway’s Great American Songbook: Lillias White until the 19th under Music Director Mathis Picard TONY® & EMMY® Award-winning actress and singer Lillias White will bring in the holiday cheer.

In 1997 she won the TONY® Award for originating the role of Sonja in Cy Coleman’s Broadway musical, The Life. She was nominated for a second TONY® Award for her brilliant work as Funmilayo in Fela! Her other Broadway credits include: Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago.

In addition to receiving Broadway acclaim, she is internationally recognized for her TV & film work. She received the EMMY® Award as part of the cast of Sesame Street, and she is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney’s animated feature Hercules. Other notable film & TV credits include Pieces of April (starring Katie Holmes) and Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down.

Lillias has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and at The Sydney Opera House.

She can be heard on several Broadway cast albums, in addition to her acclaimed From Brooklyn to Broadway.

6pm: The Coast of Utopia Reunion By Lincoln Center Theater Lincoln Center Theater continues its LCT Spotlight series with a reunion of cast and creatives from the Tony-winning The Coast of Utopia. Slated to appear are Billy Crudup, Jennifer Ehle, Ethan Hawke, Brián F. O’Byrne, and Martha Plimpton, along with playwright Tom Stoppard and director Jack O’Brien.

6pm: How to Play Dreidel with Judah Maccabee Untitled Theater Company #61 $20 A 20-minute live show between 6pm – 9pm every night of Hanukkah, December 10 – 17, in which an actor from the company (Yael Haskal, Alyssa Simon, or Maxwell Zener).connects with you — via Skype, or Zoom or telephone — and tell you a tale about a kid who travels back through time in order to meet Judah Maccabee (the hero of the Hanukkah story.)

6:30pm: LiveLabs: Between the Two Humps By MCC Theater Joseph and Mary are at each other’s throats. Giving birth to the Messiah is, like, important and stuff but is it worth this trek to Bethlehem through the desert on a camel? Are we there yet?

The cast of Between the Two Humps will include Peppermint (Head Over Heels) as Gabriel, Portia (Stew) as God, Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Joseph, and Kara Young (All the Natalie Portmans) as Mary. The reading will be followed by a 15-minute talkback.

Andrea McArdle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

7pm: Andrea McArdle: A Holiday Concert the original star of Broadway’s Annie, for an intimate holiday concert. She will be accompanied by her musical director, Steve Marzullo. McArdle will perform seasonal and Broadway favorites such as “White Christmas,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “N.Y.C.,” and, of course, “Tomorrow.”

The concert will be streamed from Kean University’s Enlow Recital Hall.

7pm: Flavors of Magic By The Tank The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic.

Liz Callaway

7pm: Home for the Holidays Tony nominee Liz Callaway will offer Home for the Holidays, a concert recorded at New York’s Bedford Playhouse, beginning December 11. The production will be available to stream through December 19, with proceeds going to a variety of regional venues around the country affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Audiences can expect a mix of holiday favorites and showtunes, stories about Callaway’s holiday traditions and career, and music from her new album, Comfort and Joy–An Acoustic Christmas (on which she’s accompanied by neighbor and guitarist Peter Calo).

Purchase tickets here, or directly through any of the beneficiary theatre organizations below. The stream is available to watch through December 19.

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.

7:30pm: Zandonai’s Francesca da Rimini The music of early–20th-century Italian composer Francesco Zandonai has largely been forgotten—with the exception of this expansive 1914 opera based on an episode from Dante’s Inferno. The melodramatic plot concerns an affair between the title character and the handsome brother of a cruel and disfigured warlord, to whom she is betrothed. Their dalliance leads to the predictable violent and tragic end, but not before Zandonai makes his case for increased recognition with a surfeit of sumptuous, luxuriously orchestrated music.

7:30pm: Make the Yuletide Gay! By Stay True This cheerful holiday cabaret from Stay True will feature twelve performances of classic Christmas tunes, an original Hanukkah song, dance numbers, and holiday content readings.

Proceeds raised will benefit True Colors United, an American nonprofit organization addressing the issue of youth homelessness in the United States. Founded by Cyndi Lauper the organization focuses on the unique experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender youth, who make up 40% of the homeless youth population in America.

Make The Yuletide Gay! stars Roberto Araujo, Ryan Andrew Arthur, Morgan Bartholick, Nic Casaula, Cleo DeOrio, Liz Gurland, Deshja Driggs-Hall, Brent Knobloch, Reed Lancaster, Charlie Munday, Lily Ali-Oshatz, Vicky Vibrato, Tasha R. Williams, and Kaila Wooten.

The special will be hosted by composer, playwright, and lyricist Allison St. Rock. St. Rock’s work as a composer and playwright includes Coming Out and Big Gay Love Story, the Musical.

The creative team for the production includes producer and directors Andrew Victor Myers and Anne Karyna Bakan, music director Mark Galinovsky, creative consultant Trey Tetreault, and production graphic designer Alysia Miller.

8pm: Stars In The House The HBO Max Homeschool Musical Cast with Alana Bright, Annie Leppert, Elizabeth Ramirez, Fischer Barnett, Isaiah Valbrun, Jeffrey Corenelius, Joseph Nalieth and Laura Benanti.

8pm: Holidelic: Home With Papadelic Everett Bradley’s Holidelic Christmas party, a longstanding seasonal extravaganza, is typically presented to packed NYC audiences. This year, the Lucille Lortel Theatre will present a virtual Holidelic experience in the interest of public safety, but not at the expense of some real Yuletide fun.

The show is free to watch with donations encouraged to support the SAY Organization (Stuttering Association for the Young). The special is available on demand through January 1, 2021.

Newly directed by acclaimed writer and director, Michael Heitzman, the COVID-19 revision of the much-loved funk revue comes in the form of Holidelic: Home With Papadelic, hosted by Bradley himself, from the comfort of his own home.

Bradley plays the role of Papadelic, Funk’s Father Christmas, a sort of amalgamation of George Clinton and Santa Claus, who goes to the videotape deck for an engaging strut down Santa Claus Lane, pouring over performances past and heavy on the funk, featuring holiday-themed songs written by Bradley and brought to life by an array of top-shelf noisemakers.

8pm: Home for the Holidays through December 19

The promised lineup: Carolee Carmello, Alan Cumming, André De Shields, Lena Hall, Heather Headley, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo, Jelani Remy, Conrad Ricomora, Jennifer Sanchez and the Grammy Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices.

8pm: Broadway Princess Holiday Party Feinstein’s/54 Below. Available on demand through December 26 $28.50

A concert featuring host Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed along with musical director Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson.

8pm: Who’s Holiday through December 15 Matthew Lombardo’s Off-Broadway comedy Who’s Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show’s 2017 run at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.

9pm: Puppet Spread Fireside Roast! By The Tank

Presented in the style of a late-night TV talk show featuring works of puppetry from artists all around the globe. Gather around the fireside screen and cozy up to puppet stories that have sparked our imaginations and seasoned our plates throughout 2020. Festive, frightful, and fun new puppet acts by Bonnie Kim & Beth Agosti, Kettlehead Studios, Krystal Puppet Theatre, Lormiga Títeres, Twisted Heart Puppetworks, Ariel Lauryn, and special performance by Brian T. Carson!

Hosted by the creators of Puppet Spread, Mery Cheung, Julia Darden, and Christina Rodriguez from Ladies of Mischief. Puppet Spread Fireside Roast! is supported by The Tank NYC and Puppet Slam Network and The Jim Henson Foundation

10pm: Simple Gifts By TheatreWorks TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in the holiday season with Simple Gifts, a joyful, multicultural celebration of beloved holiday songs and traditions from many diverse backgrounds.

Livestreamed December 10-27, 2020, with on-demand streaming available December 28, 2020–January 1, 2021. Live post-show conversations with members of the cast will follow every performance.

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond directs his first virtual production with this world premiere work, crafted by Bond and a cast featuring a bounty of Bay Area theatre veterans.

These gifted performers will share beautiful music, meaningful memories, and take audiences on a journey through a variety of winter celebrations, including Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Diwali, Las Posadas, Winter Solstice, as well as exploring Christmas traditions from around the world.