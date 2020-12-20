What To Watch December 21st To Take Away The Blues

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Mile Square Theater. Eight years after the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 50 theaters throughout the country (including Mile Square Theater in Hoboken) will present free readings of the seven plays by high school students who won a national contest

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Pack Podcast: Jenny and Mrs. Brown, Starring Sarah Jessica Parker & Eva Marie Saint An online spoken word performance series benefitting The Actors Fund & Feeding America.

The Pack Podcast features star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in the style of classic radio plays.

Trees The Wild Project available an demand through Dec 24 $15

Inspired by the Hidden Life Of Trees ​by Peter Wohlleben, the new musical by the visual and performance artist Mur gives a dystopian future through the voices of the last remaining Trees on Earth. Featuring: Mur, Aisha Karensa, Haley Fortune, Jade Litaker & Nyah Raposo

Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present free, streaming performances of Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure.

The production is available to stream through January 1, 2021.

The newly re-mastered recording of the theatre’s 2018 production—directed and choreographed by Amber Mak—was filmed by multiple cameras in front of a live audience and stars Johnny Shea, Elizabeth Stenholt, Cameron Goode, Carter Graf, James Konicek, Rengin Altay, Sean Patrick Fawcett, Roberta Burke, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Christina Hall, Colin Lawrence, Michael Kurowski, John Marshall Jr., and Travis Austin Wright.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s tale about the boy who wouldn’t grow up, Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure has a score by George Stiles, lyrics by Anthony Drewe, and a libretto by Elliot Davis based on the book by Willis Hall.

8am and 2pm: A Christmas Carol Old Vic available until December 24

This is the adaptation by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Andrew Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Adam Pascal

3pm: Adam Pascal & Seth Rudetsky Adam Pascal, a Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS’ Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, “Model Prisoner” and “Civilian” for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway.

7pm: Miracle on 34th Street Chain Theatre Available through Dec 21

$11 A radio play about a single mother raising her daughter in New York City who soon has her world turned upside down by a curious man who claims he is Santa Claus. It will also include appearances by City Council Corey Johnson and State Senator Jose Serrano, both arts advocates.

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.https://www.youtube.com/embed/uapNFbBLc7o

7:30pm: BSC’s Holiday Getaway By Barrington Stage Company A virtual concert starring Alan H. Green, Alysha Umphress, and Joel Waggoner. The concert will be filmed in advance at BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Mainstage. Through December 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

BSC’s Holiday Getaway will be a holiday concert unlike any other to commemorate a year unlike any other. Three of Barrington Stage’s favorite performers will join forces to spread some much-needed seasonal cheer–and the relief that 2020 is almost over–with an evening of hilarious new holiday songs as well as traditional favorites.

7:30: Mozart’s The Magic Flute Mozart’s final completed opera is many things—mystical fable, earthy comedy, humanist manifesto, arcane Masonic credo. More than all this, though, it is one of the greatest testaments to the composer’s miraculous musical and theatrical powers. No matter how you approach or interpret the story, it whisks you away into its uniquely enchanted world, and, like the magic flute that gives the work its title, has the power to “transform sorrow” and “increase the joy and contentment of mankind.” This performance, the first ever Live in HD transmission, features the Met’s abridged, English-language version of the opera, perfect for audiences of all ages.

Marin Ireland

8pm ET: Plays In The House: Intelligence By Jacqueline E. Lawton. Starring Kelly AuCoin, Leila Buck, Crystal Dickinson, Marin Ireland, Natalie Lall, Jacqueline E. Lawton, Daniella Topol, Bernard White. Hosted by Jacqueline E. Lawton and Daniella Topol. Directed by Daniella Topol.

8pm: Pajama Cast Party & Studio Tenn Present “A Broadway Christmas” As a special holiday treat, Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party is joining forces with Patrick Cassidy, the Host and Artistic Director of Studio Tenn Talks. Featuring live musical performances by Liz Callaway, Linda Lavin, Lesli Margherita, Julia Murney, and Brandie Inez Sutton.

Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn, created “Studio Tenn Talks: Theater Conversations with Patrick Cassidy,” a virtual talk show which has been featuring performing artists from Broadway, film and music. Guests have included Patti Lupone, Adam Guettel, Jason Alexander, Kelli O’Hara, and Victor Garber, among many others. The shows air every Monday at 7pm CST at StudioTennTalks.com. Studio Tenn is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, Tenn. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. See studiotenn.com. After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn’t about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of “Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party,” include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com. “I’ve been a fan of Patrick Cassidy since I first saw him singing his head off as Frederic in The Pirates of Penzance on Broadway,” says Caruso. “He made an exciting pivot to the other side of the footlights when he became the artistic director of Studio Tenn in Franklin, Tennessee in November of 2019. Recently, I’ve enjoyed watching him create and host his in-depth talk show featuring a dazzling array of guests. We have a lot in common…we both love to laugh, and we are both obsessed with talented people. I can’t wait to co-host “A Broadway Christmas” with Patrick, and look forward to many more projects together!”



Raúl Esparza

8pm: A Christmas Carol, Starring Raúl Esparza By Primary Stages a virtual reading adapted by Theresa Rebeck and Erin Daley. Through December 22. Esparza, recently appeared in Rebeck’s play Seared Off-Broadway. His three co-stars from that production—Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason, and W. Tré Davis—are also among the cast.

Rounding out the company are Mary Bacon, Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, and Matthew Saldivar. Rebeck directs.

8pm: Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky By TheatreWorks Hershey Felder rings in the holiday season with a live streamed performance of his hit show Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky, offering viewers at home a front row seat for this work that brings to life the famed Russian composer of “The Nutcracker Suite.”

Following the live stream, the performance is available for streaming on-demand access through December 27.

Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky features an extended focus on the composer’s iconic work The Nutcracker ballet, as well as delving into Tchaikovsky’s life in Italy, and his array of works from the ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, to his 1812 Overture, and other symphonic works.

8pm: Broadway Princess Holiday Party Feinstein’s/54 Below. Available on demand through December 26 $28.50

A concert featuring host Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed along with musical director Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson.

8pm: Who’s Holiday through December 15 Matthew Lombardo’s Off-Broadway comedy Who’s Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show’s 2017 run at Off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed performance.

Who’s Holiday! tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls her own perspective of that fateful night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Who’s Holiday! was directed onstage by Carl Andress, with set design by David Gallo, costume design by Jess Goldstein, wig design by Charles G. Lapointe, lighting design by Ken Billington and Jonathan Spencer, and sound design by Bart Fasbender. The Off-Broadway run was originally produced by Whoville Theatrical, Scott and Jenny Beck, Jason Shaw, Ken Fakler, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Darren Bagert. The show was filmed by David Kane.

Margherita, an Olivier Award winner for her West End debut in Zorro, made her Broadway debut originating the role of Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. After more than 1,000 performances, she crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva Mona Kent in the Broadway premiere of Dames at Sea. She has had recurring roles on Homeland, Instinct, Seven Seconds, Transparent, and The Crew and will be seen in the upcoming film The Many Saints of Newark (the prequel to The Sopranos).

