What To Watch December 24th To Take Away The Blues

The Prom: Netflix An adaption by Ryan Murphy of the Broadway musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

#ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence Mile Square Theater. Eight years after the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, some 50 theaters throughout the country (including Mile Square Theater in Hoboken) will present free readings of the seven plays by high school students who won a national contest

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 03: Annette Bening attends the Tony Honors Cocktail Party Presenting The 2019 Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre And Honoring The 2019 Special Award Recipients at Sofitel Hotel on June 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The Pack Podcast: The Christmas Letter, Starring Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, and Eva Marie Saint The Pack Podcast features star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in the style of classic radio plays.

Trees The Wild Project available an demand through Dec 24 $15

Inspired by the Hidden Life Of Trees ​by Peter Wohlleben, the new musical by the visual and performance artist Mur gives a dystopian future through the voices of the last remaining Trees on Earth. Featuring: Mur, Aisha Karensa, Haley Fortune, Jade Litaker & Nyah Raposo

Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present free, streaming performances of Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure.

The production is available to stream through January 1, 2021.

The newly re-mastered recording of the theatre’s 2018 production—directed and choreographed by Amber Mak—was filmed by multiple cameras in front of a live audience and stars Johnny Shea, Elizabeth Stenholt, Cameron Goode, Carter Graf, James Konicek, Rengin Altay, Sean Patrick Fawcett, Roberta Burke, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Christina Hall, Colin Lawrence, Michael Kurowski, John Marshall Jr., and Travis Austin Wright.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s tale about the boy who wouldn’t grow up, Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure has a score by George Stiles, lyrics by Anthony Drewe, and a libretto by Elliot Davis based on the book by Willis Hall.

8am: A Christmas Carol Old Vic available until December 24

This is the adaptation by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus and stars Andrew Lincoln as Ebenezer Scrooge.

10am: Dick Whittington In a season rocked by a pandemic, panto is heading to the National—and streaming sites. On top of its previously announced in-person performances, a film capture of Dick Whittington will be available to watch for free December 23–27.

7pm: Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical Amas Musical Theatre in association with HipHopMusicals.com present Hip Hop Cinderella – A New Musical, a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip-hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

Click here for tickets. This virtual theatrical experience is available on-demand through December 27, 2020. All proceeds benefit Amas Musical Theatre’s education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella’s stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into “Ella C” and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

Directed by Christopher Scott, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep available through January 2

A holiday musical based on the MGM movie. With Shereen Ahmed, William Bellamy, Rufus Collins, Kerry Conte, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, Kathy Fitzgerald, Ian Holcomb, Austyn Johnson, Jay Aubrey Jones, Kylie Kuioka, Ashley Robinson, and Max Von Essen.

7:30: Puccini’s La Bohème As classic as opera gets: the most-performed work in Met history, in Franco Zeffirelli’s beloved staging (the most-performed production in Met history), documented in a 1982 telecast that stars four Met legends: Teresa Stratas, José Carreras, Renata Scotto, and James Morris. An archetypal tragedy filled with gorgeous and deeply affecting music, Puccini’s timeless tale of love, camaraderie, jealousy, and loss in the garrets and cafés of bohemian Paris has reliably enchanted audiences and left them in tears since its 1896 premiere.

8pm: Stars in The House Christmas Eve with the Callaway sisters, Jeffrey Biegel and Jack Plotnick.

8pm: New Works Virtual Festival Frontiers. A play by Andrew Apollo. Starring Andy Karl, Orfeh, Ted Louis Levy, Glenn Morshower, Dan Lauria, Jonah Platt, Zane Carney, Edred Utomi, James Wesley, Travis Cloer , Bart Shatto, Ray Shell, Deanna Reed-Foster, Mia Moravis, Aaron Reese Boseman, Jim Auld.

8pm: A Christmas Offering Another gift is coming from Sis; this holiday season, get ready for A Christmas Offering. Joining the festivities are 2020 Tony nominees Celia Rose Gooding and Chalia La-Tour, along with many more, December 24 at 8 PM ET.

Proceeds are going to The Next Generation Project.

The Christmas Eve special, written by Ciara Harris, Antonio Lasanta, and Gage Tarlton, tells a story about the metamorphosis of tradition, the power of sisterhood, and the need for rest.

The cast of performers also Sis, Jasmine Rogers, includes Ianne Fields Stewart, Kiaya Scott, Brianna Odo-Boms, Mason Reeves, Alex Thomas Smith, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Mason Grey Zaroff, Cam’Ron Stewart, Kathryn Allison, and a special performance by Renée Rapp.

8pm: Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky By TheatreWorks Hershey Felder rings in the holiday season with a live streamed performance of his hit show Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky, offering viewers at home a front row seat for this work that brings to life the famed Russian composer of “The Nutcracker Suite.”

Following the live stream, the performance is available for streaming on-demand access through December 27.

Hershey Felder Tchaikovsky features an extended focus on the composer’s iconic work The Nutcracker ballet, as well as delving into Tchaikovsky’s life in Italy, and his array of works from the ballets Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty, to his 1812 Overture, and other symphonic works.

8pm: Broadway Princess Holiday Party Feinstein’s/54 Below. Available on demand through December 26 $28.50

A concert featuring host Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed along with musical director Benjamin Rauhala, Adam J. Levy and Aisha Jackson.