What To Watch December 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.’

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

La Femme Theatre Productions: The Night of the Iguana The show will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s ”Hunters” ) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman’s spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman makes it through the night.

2:30 Old Vic: Three Kings is back by popular demand. Performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage to 72 countries across the globe in Sep 2020.

When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings’. Years later – recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed – Patrick traces the events of his father’s life – and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream Le Comte Ory Rossini’s rarely heard comedy receives a brilliant performance in Bartlett Sher’s Met premiere production, with a trio of today’s greatest bel canto stars in the leading roles: Juan Diego Flórez is Count Ory, a handsome rogue who finds women—all women—irresistible. Diana Damrau sings the virtuous Countess Adèle, and Joyce DiDonato is Isolier, the count’s page, who is also in love with the countess. Jokes, misunderstandings, and gender-bending disguises—including knights dressed as nuns— abound in this hilarious tale of deception and seduction. Maurizio Benini conducts.

6:30pm: Creative Youth Studio By The Old Globe Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio’s next stage, has joined the The Old Globe’s roster of digital programming.

Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs.

Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes, Saturdays at 11:00 AM PT live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement’s Facebook page.

6:30pm: New Student Master Classes with Betty Buckley

Performer Betty Buckley will offer weekly virtual master classes designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner.

Click here to sign up or email Sally@tschreiber.org for more information.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love.

She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley’s work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

7pm: Broadway’s Great American Songbook: Ben Vereen and Klea Blackhurst Music Directors: Gary Adler, Alex Rybeck. Ben Vereen from Broadway’s Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fosse, Jelly’s Last Jam… and Klea Blackhurst who starred in the York’s Panama Hattie and elsewhere in Hazel and Showboat Also Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., December 4, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn: New Works New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams, featuring excerpts from the new musicals The Ladies Man and Millenials Are Killing Musicals.

Click here to watch. The company will be giving 50% of its donations each week to a different charity that supports black lives and civil rights.

The Ladies Man

Music and lyrics by Justin Mortelliti and Shannon Hunt

Book by Justin Mortelliti

Featuring performances by Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Casey Garvin (Mrs. Doubtfire), Talya Groves (Mean Girls), Justin Mortelliti (Escape To Margaritaville), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Jared Reinfeldt (HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant), Justin Showell (Hamilton), Brett Thiele (Clueless), and Aidan Wharton



The Ladies Man centers around Julian, an Italian-American boy from New Jersey who deals with the struggles of coming out and coming of age while escaping the shaming guilt of a Roman-Catholic family and religion. With the help of his colorful, hilarious, and fiercely loyal friends—plus an arsenal of New Jersey attitude—Julian navigates his way into adulthood, learning to face, and accept the truth of himself at all costs.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber

Music direction by Ted Arthur

Directed by Ryan O’Connor

Featuring performances by Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon) and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid)



Meet Brenda: a quirky, stressed-out, single mom who hates her job, longs to be a writer, and can’t help but compare herself to the seemingly perfect “Jake’s Mom” at school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant, completely unprepared for motherhood. Torn between two men and juggling an opinionated mother and an increasingly unstable Katrina, Brenda must learn how to break her self-destructive patterns and live filter-free so she can achieve her dreams.

7:30pm: Wagner’s Parsifal The composer’s final masterwork, about a naive young hero’s quest to restore the Holy Grail, demands unparalleled stamina from singers, conductor, and audience alike. Yet the payoff is an operatic experience as profound as anything in the canon, with an overwhelming, symphonic score, compelling psychological portraits, and a message of absolute redemption. The Met’s probing, post-apocalyptic setting by François Girard uses striking imagery to explore the work’s themes of destruction, reconciliation, and salvation.

7:30pm: Revelations Reimagined Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s virtual season kicks off with “Revelations Reimagined,” an opening night digital benefit.

The program features excerpts filmed at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center to celebrate the global impact of the soul-stirring American masterpiece that is needed more than ever during these trying times.

Springing from Ailey’s childhood memories of growing up in the south during the depression and attending services at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Texas, Revelations pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the African-American on a journey from struggle to surrender to salvation that ultimately speaks to our common humanity and the power of faith and hope. Free!

Brooks Ashmanskas, Laura Bell Bundy, Paul Castree, Richard Chamberlain, Charity Angél Dawson, Robin de Jesús, Fran Drescher, J. Harrison Ghee, Stephanie Gibson, Gideon Glick, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, Lena Hall, Jayne Houdyshell, Lisa Howard, James Monroe Iglehart, Famke Janssen, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Cherry Jones, Francis Jue, Joaquina Kalukango, Tari Kelly, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Vicki Lewis, Telly Leung, Alyse Alan Louis, Andrea Macasaet, Stanley Wayne Mathis, Kevin McHale, Varla Jean Merman, Jessie Mueller, Eric William Morris, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Notardonato, Okieriete Onaodowan, Royina Patel , Anthony Rapp, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott, Michael James Scott, JK Simmons, Robin Lord Taylor, Evan Todd, Mariand Torres, Alysha Umphress, Anna Uzele, Marisha Wallace, and Michael Xavier.

Phillipa Soo, Lin-Manuel Miranda

8pm: Hamilton Virtual Tour Experience By PlaybillBroadway Up Close

Are you as obsessed with Hamilton as we are? Broadway Up Close Owner Tim Dolan will lead guests on a virtual tour of Alexander Hamilton’s 1700s sidewalks in the “greatest city in the world.”

In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, guests will hear rarely heard first-hand accounts from the making of the musical as Tim was a fly on the wall for the entire creation on Broadway.

This HamilTour will be broken up into two parts (Dec. 2 and 9) to cover as much detail as possible. Don’t “wait for it,” – join us and be in the “virtual tour” where it happened.

Click here for a discounted two-part ticket. A map for you to follow along the journey which you can download prior to the event.