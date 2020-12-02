What To Watch December 3rd To Take Away The Blues



It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.’https://www.youtube.com/embed/zx5WAUdeZfw

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

2:30pm La Femme Theatre Productions: The Night of the Iguana The show will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s ”Hunters” ) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In Tennessee Williams’s The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman’s spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman makes it through the night.

2:30 Old Vic: Three Kings is back by popular demand. Performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage to 72 countries across the globe in Sep 2020.

When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings’. Years later – recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed – Patrick traces the events of his father’s life – and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

6:30pm: Antigone in Ferguson Theater of War Productions A reading of Sophocle’s play about a teenage girl who wishes to bury her brother over the objections of her king, as a prompt to talk about race and police violence.

Laura Benanti

6:30pm: The Center For Fiction’s Annual Awards Benefit and First Novel Fete, With Laura Benanti and Austin Scott is honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to fiction this year. This year’s benefit will be free for anyone who wishes to attend.

Actress, comedian and author Yvonne Orji hosts with a performance by Tony winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady). Ethan Hawke and Ta-Nehisi Coates serve as presenters that evening, with additional appearances by Lucy Boynton, and more.

Earlier that evening, The Center For Fiction also hosts The First Novel Fete, a celebratory cocktail hour, beginning at 6:30 PM ET, that highlights each of the seven finalists for The First Novel Prize with excerpts performed by actors including Broadway’s Austin Scott (Girl From The North Country, Hamilton), Jen Richards, Marin Ireland, Leon Addison Brown, Eisa Davis and Morven Christie. There will also be a fun round of live literary trivia games and a chance to win prizes.

Click here to register online (for a suggested donation of $20).

Honorees include author and screenwriter, James McBride, and Executive Vice President of Nonfiction Programming for Showtime Networks, Vinnie Malhotra for The Good Lord Bird and Chris Jackson, Publisher and Editor-In-Chief of One World, a newly relaunched imprint of Random House.

7pm: Lockdown Rattlestick through December 7. The reading of Cori Thomas’ play inspired by her conversations with people serving life sentences at San Quentin Prison will reunite cast members and director Kent Gash.

7pm: I Miss The Music—Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse as over 40 Broadway stars come together for a virtual benefit concert.

The free concert will broadcast via Facebook Live, on YouTube, and on the Erie Playhouse website. Donations are encouraged to support the institution.

Hosted by Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, the concert fundraiser features an all-star lineup of names from Broadway and tv/film, including performances by Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Alice Ripley. Cast members from Hamilton, Frozen, Wicked, Hadestown, Ain’t Too Proud, Beautiful, Come From Away, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and more will also drop by.

In addition, the night features special appearances by Iain Armitage, Tamara Tunie, Paige Davis, Stephen Schwartz. Erie natives Nick Adams, Eric Sciotto, Cris Groenendaal, Julie Craig, and David Green will all make appearances, as well as a special performance featuring over 40 local high school students.

7pm: Lileana Blain-Cruz in Conversation: On Directing at LCT By Lincoln Center Theater. Lincoln Center Theater continues its LCT Spotlight series with Lileana Blain-Cruz in Conversation: On Directing at LCT. The newly appointed resident director will chat with Saheem Ali, who helmed LCT’s The Rolling Stone. Machel Ross (assistant director of the LCT3’s Marys Seacole) hosts.

7pm: Old Friends | New Works By Manhattan Theatre Club. Tony nominees Laura Linney, Jeremy Pope, and Edie Falco will star in Manhattan Theatre Club’s Old Friends | New Works: A Benefit for MTCDecember 3. Joining the trio are Simon Stephens, Elizabeth Strout, and Jason Michael Webb.

The free virtual event will be streamed at 7 PM ET on MTC’s YouTube; donations of any amount are encouraged to benefit the Off-Broadway non-profit theatre company.

Old Friends | New Works features stage favorites and MTC alums performing new material written specifically for the event. The evening will also include an online auction with Fiona Davis, Lisa Towbin, and Susan Winter serving as co-chairs.

7pm: Wish Upon the North Star Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly will co-host a free virtual fundraiser to benefit Regional Hospice’s North Star, a planned residential hospice space dedicated to end-of-life care for babies and children.

The couple lost their daughter Adelaide in 2019 following her diagnosis with epilepsy and continue to serve as advocates for research about the disease, in addition to leading parental support efforts.

Cervantes is also slated to perform his song “‘Til the Calm Comes,” with piano accompaniment by Tamar Greene, who played the role of George Washington alongside Cervantes in the New York production of Hamilton. Cervantes had played the title role for three years in Chicago before taking over the role on Broadway in March prior to the theatre shutdown.

A performance by Jon Davis and silent auction will also raise funds for North Star.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Macbeth The plot may be focused on the eponymous Scottish king, but Verdi’s high-flying take on Shakespeare’s drama boasts three powerhouse arias for Lady Macbeth, making it a signature showpiece for divas at the very top of their game. Drawing equally on showstopping vocal virtuosity and deftly crafted drama, Verdi’s version of this tale of intrigue and power will keep you on the edge of your seat for all four razor-sharp acts.

Liz Callaway

8pm: Stars in the House: Holidays at Stars In The House with Liz Callaway and more!

8pm: Time Stands Still Spotlight on Plays. Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies’ play about a photojournalist and a foreign correspondent trying to find happiness in a world that seems to have gone crazy. Laura Linney, Alicia Silverstone, Eric Bogosian, and Brian d’Arcy James return to the roles they originated on Broadway.

8pm: Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol. available through December 20th.. A live-streamed performance of Dickens classic with hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes, and a live original score.

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.