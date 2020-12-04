What To Watch December 5th To Take Away The Blues

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.’https://www.youtube.com/embed/zx5WAUdeZfw

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

2:30pm La Femme Theatre Productions: The Night of the Iguana The show will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s ”Hunters” ) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

9:30pm: Saturday Morning Live! By National Theatre. The National Theatre in D.C. returns with the family favorite series—this time virtually! The performances will offer insights and entertainment especially suited for these times.

Episodes debut every two weeks on Saturday mornings. Check out the full schedule below.

Culture, music and theatre collide in bite-sized virtual experiences crafted by world-renowned educator and performer Paige Hernandez. Paige and Friends will feature some of Paige’s favorite artistic collaborators as they discuss collaboration, creativity, self-care and dreams for the future.



Gonzo’s Multiverse is a virtual variety show traveling through the space-time imagination of storyteller David Gonzalez. Touching down in places called Animalation, ToyzRool, and Storeez each episode features a mix of digital and live-action storytelling, interviews with amazing artists, and explorations of miniature marvels in the natural world.

December 5 – Eddie’s Shoes

12pm: Ars Nova Forever Telethon Highlights from the theater’s most popular shows, including The Great Comet and KPOP, with Rachel Chavkin, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy, Isaac Oliver, Larry Owens, and Natalie Walker

2pm: Ute Lemper: Rendezvous with Marlene Cabaret superstar Ute Lemper revives her acclaimed show Rendezvous with Marlene virtually after its debut in London in 2019. Based on the true story of a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France.

Directed and edited by Evan Quinn, Rendezvous with Marlene includes some of Marlene’s most beautiful songs and telling some captivating secrets of her life shared during the three hour-plus call.

Shot at Club Cumming, the show is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film. This is your chance to see brand new material from one of the world’s leading cabaret performers.

Club Cumming Productions has put together a season of shows featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series. The series marries the tiny boîte’s diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production.

7:30pm: Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos In penning this “chamber opera” in 1912, Richard Strauss sought to meld two powerful, yet seemingly contradictory, theatrical forces: the staid and decorous opera seria (a tradition of high art, noble deeds, and mythological settings), and the brash and low-brow slapstick of commedia dell’arte, populated by harlequins and clowns. The result is a heroic tale plucked from Greek mythology that is brazenly interrupted by a buffo brigade of singing comedians.

Kelli O’Hara

8pm: An Evening With Kelli O’Hara O’Hara’s next concert, presented by the University of Connecticut, will look quite different from the Tony winner’s typical fare.

With most performances venues worldwide shuttered in the wake of a global pandemic, An Evening With Kelli O’Hara will stream online using the platform OurConcerts.live, and O’Hara will be performing without a live audience.

O’Hara will infuse that deepened art into the set list for her upcoming streaming concert, which includes songs from some of her stage performances, holiday classics, and even some tunes that have taken on new resonance for the performer during the pandemic—O’Hara pointed to “Both Sides Now,” “Take Me to the World,” and “Tomorrow” as songs that have been on her mind more lately, along with the Christmas standard “O Holy Night.”

Liz Callaway

8pm: Holidays at Stars In The House with Liz Callaway and more!

8pm: Broadway Dreams Foundation’s Annual Gala Broadway Dreams Foundation’s annual gala will be held virtually December 5 at 7 PM ET. This year’s honorees include Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess alongside CEO of CQuence Health Group Mike Cassling, who will receive the Annual Founder’s Award. The evening will be hosted by actor and director Christopher J. Hanke; Ryan Stana, CEO and founder of RWS Entertainment Group, serves as the chair for the fundraising event.

8pm: Live From the West Side: Vanessa Williams Expect show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from each artist. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email questions to be answered during the concert.

Interested viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets through their local partner nonprofit organization, which include Boise State University, Broward Center, Cleveland Playhouse Square, Dallas Summer Musicals, Denver Center, Fox Theatre, Hennepin Theater Trust, Marcus Center, Northlight Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Overture Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, RiverCenter, Segerstrom Center, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Straz Center, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, The 5th Avenue Theater, Theatre Under the Stars, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and University of Texas.

8pm: TheSharedScreen Co.’s TAPE, by Stephen Belber. Out of isolation, a new and powerful form of live performing art has emerged—one in which the audience is virtually eye-to-eye with the players. TheSharedScreen Co.’s production of TAPE, by Stephen Belber, is a demonstration of the power and intimacy of this new art form. Following a successful run in September, TAPE has been extended to the first three weekends in December.

The TAPE experience is uniquely intimate. Imagine you have stumbled into a live feed of a video call. You become an invisible witness, unseen and unheard. The play is the call. The production is straightforward: a virtual venue, laptops, cell phones, and webcams. But it is live.

In collaboration with Tony- and Emmy-nominated writer/director Stephen Belber, TheSharedScreen recontextualized and adapted TAPEfrom three players in a motel room to three players in a Zoom call. A woman and two men (a high school love triangle) are forced to confront accusations and denials of rape. The production raises profound questions about coercion, consent, manipulation, and truth.

8pm: Bobby Conte Thorton Concert: Along the Way. Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale, Company) will celebrate the release of his debut album Along The Way, available digitally on Broadway Records, with an in-person and streamed concert at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Gateway, Montana.

For each streaming ticket sold, double the amount will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Bobby will be joined by acclaimed musical director James Sampliner on piano, and Michael Steele on acoustic and electric bass.

The Company stars’ album charts the journey of a young person slowly ridding himself of his societal ignorance as he strives to carve his own path in this terrifying world. Through a series of relationships, he reflects on the profound joy, heartbreak and good humor experienced in the pursuit of love, success and connection. And perhaps comes to the understanding that it’s not the mistakes that define one’s life, but how that individual chooses to learn, evolve and live on through those missteps out of brutal honesty, unconditional love and kindness.

10pm: Divas Simply Singing!, the long-running musical AIDS benefit, will be streamed December 5 at 10 PM ET and will also be broadcast on KTLA Los Angeles.

Currently set to be part of the December 5 concert are Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr., Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway, Jenifer Lewis, Stephanie Mills, Kenny Lattimore, Grammy winner Anthony Hamilton, Mj Rodriguez, Kalen Allen, The Clark Sisters, Oleta Adams, Thelma Houston, Jody Whatley, Alex Newell, Gloria Gaynor, J’Nai Bridges, Emmy winner Loretta Devine, the cast of Mighty Real, and more.

Produced and hosted by Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph, the event is the culmination of DIVAS Health Awareness Week, a slate of programming that kicks off with a World AIDS Day Town Hall December 1.

Funds raised through DIVAS Health Awareness Week benefit Project Angel Food and Better Brothers Los Angeles.