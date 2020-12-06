What To Watch December 7th To Take Away The Blues

It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

Kris Kringle The Musical offers 25 Christmas gifts that can be shared with everyone you love! Beginning December 1st, the viewer will be led through a virtual Advent Calendar door to enjoy a different part of the story, with bonus videos, including a Spanish version of one of the show’s most popular songs ‘My North Star.’https://www.youtube.com/embed/zx5WAUdeZfw

Christmas Day will share the most wonderful gift of all: a full-length production of Kris Kringle The Musical.

What’s more — all of the videos are free and fun and can be gifted to family, friends, and loved ones!

Discover what happens when an evil toy company CEO crosses paths with a young, jobless toymaker whose family name carries a curse with the power to destroy Christmas. From the top of the world in the North Pole, Kris Kringle (Kyle Sherman) teams up with Santa (Jason Simon) and Mrs. Claus (Kim Crosby), the beautiful Evelyn Noel (Amy Weaver), a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really all about: love, hope, and finding a family in the most unlikely of places.

The musical features an underlying story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, with lyrics and music by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie. Jaimie Selke directs with musical direction by Randy Glass.

2500 Productions has coordinated a fully remote casting, rehearsal, and recording process.

Roosevelt: Charge the Bear The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is presenting the world premiere of Roosevelt: Charge the Bear by Marni Freedman and Phil Johnson starring Mr. Johnson in a virtual filmed presentation as part of their fourth season.

The production is available on-demand through December 13.

Phil Johnson stars in this new one-man show about President Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most fascinating people of the 20th century. In this gripping 90-minute show, the new president grapples with the issues that would define his term: taking on the trusts, trying to get his message across to the people, and his colossal challenge – the coal strike of 1902. Miners and others were killed, tensions were high, and — the biggest threat of all — innocent people were at risk of freezing to death that winter. This American president dealt with these in his own relentless energetic way. He was a great man, a great American, and Johnson brings this multi-faceted character to life in a truly riveting, energetic, and passionate performance.

Directed by Rosina Reynolds, the design team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Set Design/Props), Matt Lescault-Wood (Sound Design), Joel Britt (Lighting Design), Jordyn Smiley (Costume Design), Ross Stewart (Costume Design Assistant). Jessamyn Foster was the Stage Manager. Michael Brueggemeyer was the Director of Photography/Editor. Rebecca Crigler, General Manager of The Roustabouts, produced the drama, following SAG, Federal, State, and local COVID-19 practices and protocols.

As with other productions by The Roustabouts, in-depth talkbacks will be featured as part of the online presentation, including looks at Roosevelt’s problematic handling of the Brownsville, TX raid, and Roosevelt’s moment with Booker T. Washington, which will feature local diversity experts.

La Femme Theatre Productions: The Night of the Iguana The show will feature Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Netflix’s “Hollywood”) as Reverend Shannon, Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (Broadway’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Maxine, Roberta Maxwell (Broadway’s Summer and Smoke) as Judith Fellowes, Tony nominee, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Austin Pendleton (Broadway’s Choir Boy) as Nonno, and Jean Lichty (Off-Broadway’s A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, The Traveling Lady) as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith (Broadway’s Jitney, American Psycho) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Off-Broadway’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (Roundabout Theatre’s 72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (Netflix’s “On My Block”) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit, The Human Voice) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (Broadway’s The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Amazon’s ”Hunters” ) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

Classical Theatre of Harlem: A Christmas Carol in Harlem

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

3pm Concert: Ana Gasteyer and Seth Rudesky is best known for her incomparable work on Saturday Night Live. During her six year stint, she created some of the most famous SNL characters including middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as spot-on impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. She returned to SNL as Margaret Jo in “NPR’S Delicious Dish” and the now infamous “Muffin Top” sketch with Betty White, which Gasteyer created and wrote. More recently she appeared on the star-studded SNL 40 television special with Will Ferrell, where they brought back their hilariously awkward music teachers Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp. On stage, Ana Gasteyer made her triumphant Broadway debut as Columbia in The Rocky Horror Show. Since then, Gasteyer earned raves as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and originated the role for the Chicago production, earning a Jefferson Award nomination. Other New York theater credits include the Tony-nominated Broadway productions of The Royal Family directed by Doug Hughes, The Threepenney Opera with Alan Cumming and Jim Dale, Eve Ensler’s acclaimed Off-Broadway hit The Vagina Monologues, and Manhattan Theatre Club’s hit production of Kimberly Akimbo by celebrated playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Ana also starred as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. She has starred to rave reviews as Fosca in Gary Griffin’s production of Sondheim’s Passion at The Chicago Shakespeare Theater, earning a Jefferson Award nomination for her performance. She also co-starred in the one-night-only star-studded Actors Fund benefit concerts of Funny Girl, Hair, and A Centennial Celebration of Frank Loesser. Ana can be heard on the Actor’s Fund Recording of Hair and the Reefer Madness Soundtrack. Other theatrical credits include the national tour of The Real Live Brady Bunch, as well as productions of The Odyssey and The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci, both directed by Mary Zimmerman. Prior to joining SNL, Gasteyer honed her comedy skills at The Groundlings, the famed Los Angeles improv-sketch comedy group.

On film, Ana has been seen in Dare, Mean Girls, The Women, What Women Want, Woman On Top, Dick, and What’s The Worst That Could Happen? Other television credits include The Good Wife, Younger, The Lion Guard, Lady Dynamite, Chuck, Showtime’s Reefer Madness, Frasier, Just Shoot Me, 3rd Rock from the Sun, NYPD Blue, Mad About You, Law & Order, Party of Five, Seinfeld (the “Soup Nazi” episode), as well as guest hosting The Late Show with Craig Kilborn, Live with Regis and The Rosie O’Donnell Show. She has been seen in the Tyler Perry produced film We The Peeples opposite Kerry Washington, David Alan Grier, Melvin Van Peebles and Diahann Carroll, and in HBO’s hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm opposite Larry David. Ana joined Seth Rudetsky for the first-ever live filming of his popular Playbill “Obsessed” video series, along with fellow Broadway stars Megan Hilty and Ramin Karimloo.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

3pm: Theater Mitu: </remnant> </Remnant> is a combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic). https://www.youtube.com/embed/S-bH7B5Ol68

7pm: To The Bone. The Working Theater. A Benefit Reading Hosted by V (formerly Eve Ensler), Rosa Clemente, and Maria Hinojosa. To support Rural & Migrant Ministry, an organization serving migrant farm workers in Sullivan County.

Featuring the original cast of the critically acclaimed Cherry Lane Theatre production: Dan Domingues, Liza Fernandez, Annie Henk, Paola Lazaro-Munoz, Lisa Ramirez, Gerardo Rodriguez, Xochitl Romero, Danny Wolohan Simultaneously translated into Spanish by Valeria Avina.

Nikki Renée Daniels

7pm: Kaufman Music Center: Broadway Close Up—Stephen Schwartz Nikki Renée Daniels and Gabrielle Stravelli perform during this spotlight on Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

At a time when Broadway and pop music had taken separate paths, Schwartz successfully introduced the pop/rock musical sensibility of the 1970s to musical theater. After early success on Broadway with Godspell and Pippin, he reinvented himself in Hollywood, collaborating with Alan Menken on the music for 1990s Disney classics including Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Schwartz and Jerry Herman are the only two composers to have three shows run for more than 1,500 performances. Learn about his inspiring story and hear music spanning his entire career.

Host Sean Hartley will answer questions submitted by audience members at a live post-concert Q&A. Ticket buyers will be able to watch this performance on demand for 48 hours following the stream date.

7pm: Jules Styne and his many lyricists: Distant Melody Lyrics and Lyricists 92nd Street Y. It is said that Jule Styne published over 1,500 songs in his lifetime, a staggering number that spans decades and includes dozens of collaborators. Beginning with Sammy Cahn in the 1940s, his lyricists would include names like Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Leo Robin, Bob Merrill, and Stephen Sondheim. Styne wrote some of our most famous songs and classic Broadway hits, with a multitude of lesser-known work along the way. The lasting power of star vehicles like Gypsy and Funny Girl has remained throughout every sea change of cultural mood and sentiment.

7pm: 2020 LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award Ceremony The League of Professional Theatre Women, which advocates for opportunity and visibility in professional theatre nationally and internationally, will bestow the 2020 LPTW Rachel Crothers Leadership Award to Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change; Jelly’s Last Jam) next month.

The award—given to a woman of high achievement who has distinguished herself in exemplary service and sacrifice for a common cause while simultaneously making significant contributions to the American theatre—will be presented to actor-author-activist Pinkins.

Tony winner Chuck Cooper will host the evening, which will feature the talents of Drama Desk nominee Luba Mason and Obie winner Darius de Haas.

7:30pm: Thomas Adès’s The Tempest Composer Thomas Adès conducts the Met premiere of his powerful opera based on Shakespeare’s last play, in Robert Lepage’s brilliantly inventive production. Simon Keenlyside is the magician Prospero, who conjures the storm that shipwrecks his enemies and sets in motion the course of events. Rising Met stars Isabel Leonard and Alek Shrader are the young lovers, Miranda and Ferdinand, Alan Oke sings the sinister Caliban, and Audrey Luna gives a memorable performance as the sprite Ariel. Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 10, 2012.

Brenda Vaccaro Photo by: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm ET: Plays In The House: The Prompter By Wade Dooley. Directed and Hosted by Scott Schwartz. Starring Wade Dooley, Julia Moytka, Adam Petherbridge and Brenda Vaccaro.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include Ain’t Too Proud star James Harkness, Joan Ryan, jazz singer Brianna Thomas, UK country trio Essex County, and songwriter John Bucchino, who will introduce a new video of a song performed by Leslie Odom, Jr.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe

Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.