What to Watch in The New Year: February 11

Clippy and Ms. U Ma-Yi Theater through April 30. This Asian-American theater company is participating in an international event to mark the 10 year anniversary of Japan’s Triple Disaster (earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown) with this play by Ohnobu Pelican about three strangers looking for a woman who discover a reality they’d rather not face. Featuring Ann Harada, Jennifer Ikeda, Thom Sesma, and Olivia Oguma

12am Ordinary Days Cardinal Theater through February 21

$20 This Indiana company puts on Adam Gwon’s musical about lives that collide in fairy-tale ways amid the chaos of New York City.

1pm: Reduce, Reuse, Reopen: Sustainable Solutions for Reopening Theatre By Broadway Green Alliance. Our community has made great strides in sustainability over the last decade. As we consider how to reopen our theatres and return to work, we have the opportunity to further integrate sustainable solutions into our protocols. Join the Broadway Green Alliance for a dive into their Greener Reopening Toolkit.

The session will cover key action steps for producers and all theatre artists, and highlight how prioritizing health and safety does not need to come at the expense of the environment. In fact, the COVID-19 crisis shines a spotlight on the inextricable link between the health and safety of our people and our planet. Bring your questions and ideas to this special session focusing on the future of our industry.

6pm: Classic Conversations: John Turturro Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

6:30pm: MCC LiveLab: On Love MCC Theater’s LiveLab series will continue February 11 at 6:30 PM ET with a reading of Mfoniso Udofia’s On Love, followed by a 15-minute talkback.

Directed by Awoye Timpo, On Love will stream on MCC’s YouTube Channel before becoming available on MCC on Demand through February 25.

The cast features Tẹmídayọ Amay, Keith David, Antwayn Hopper, Chiké Johnson, Patrice Johnson, Zonya Love, and Anastacia McCleskey.

In a series of seven short vignettes, poems, and songs, On Loveshowcases the eight different types of love and the depths in which the human emotion can feel.

7pm: Delejos (from afar) This performance is written and directed explicitly for Zoom. The show transforms a Zoom room into an immersive theatre experience, re-imagining it’s familiar presentation tools through live set changes, lighting cues, “camera angles”, a musical score, at-home VR “headsets”, and a sprinkling of magical realism.

Delejos takes you into Julie Piñero’s pre-pandemic pursuit of a question that became central to today’s COVID world: Do we lose something simply because we’re far from it?

When Julie’s partner Jose Zambrano unexpectedly died in 2019, she decided to take a journey through his work-in-progress design for a VR video game he called “Delejos.” It’s a game about overcoming physical separation, inspired by his own experience of forced immigration from Venezuela.

By his design, players journey to connect to something they love from afar. So, equipped with his larger-than-life legacy and the tools Julie mines from her own latinidad, she ventures through his game in search of connection with him. What she finds, however, is his larger path to hope in the face of chaos.

Writer-performer Piñero is a comedian and producer best known for her work on Audible’s Mind Power Mixtape and Come Out, Come Out, HuffPost’s Crash the Party, and Thrillist’s Food/Groups. Producer Caitlin Stone has worked for video teams at HuffPost, Bravo Digital, and Bon Appétit.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Irish Rep This is a special rebroadcast streaming event, part of Irish Rep’s Theatre @ Home Winter Festival. Adapted and directed by original Meet Me in St. Louis Broadway cast member (and Irish Rep Artistic Director) Charlotte Moore, the virtual production will feature Shereen Ahmed as Esther Smith, William Bellamy as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald as Katie, Ian Holcomb as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka as Tootie, Ashley Robinson as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen as John Truitt.

7pm: Sin Eaters by Anna Moench South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile presents the debut of Anna Moench’s Sin Eaters.

Directed by Theatre Exile Resident Artist Matt Pfeiffer, and featuring Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Toeing the lines between satire and harsh reality, Sin Eaters is an examination of the human experience and the extremity of what the social media industry puts people through in order for the rest of us to have a positive and sustained online life.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12 A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7:30: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera Verdi can always be counted on for passion, intrigue, and betrayal—and to make glorious music of it all. Un Ballo in Maschera, concerning a plot to murder King Gustavo III of Sweden, who also happens to be in love with his best friend and counselor’s wife, is no exception. With a principal cast featuring a heroic tenor, a powerful and dignified leading lady, a suave and conflicted baritone, a character role for soprano, and an otherworldly mezzo-soprano fortune-teller, it’s Italian opera at its finest. The cast for this 1991 performance features a number of captivating artists, including soprano Harolyn Blackwell as Oscar and mezzo-soprano Florence Quivar as Ulrica.

8pm: ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway By Broadway Cares Stars from the ABC Daytime dramas All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital will reunite for ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, a one-night-only streaming concert, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Viewers can look forward to performances of Broadway classics and jazzy standards from their favorite soap villains and heroes, including Susan Lucci, Anthony Geary, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Cameron Mathison, and more.

8pm: Today Is My Birthday By Theater Mu A comedy about loneliness in the age of connection written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, retreats home to O’ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn’t help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

8pm: Stars in the House The Love Boat TV Cast Reunion with cast members Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher), Ted Lange (Isaac), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Lauren Tewes (Julie) and Jill Whelan (Vicki) joined by frequent guest star Charo (April Lopez) and Jack Jones, who will perform the series’ theme song.

8pm: This Bud of Love Fiasco Theater A Valentine from the company offering “songs, verse, scenes, poems and gratitude.”

8pm: The Kitchen Plays By Eden Theater Company 1 live performance – 3 New Plays – 3 Directors – 6 Actors

The kitchen, center of our day’s beginnings and ends is the heart of our home. This hearth provides a space of becoming and healing during turbulent times. But in times of isolation, upheaval and uncertainty, what happens to the hearth? This sanctuary can become a place to escape, to create, to celebrate, to confront, or a place to grieve our current moment. How can the kitchen’s physical space be used to echo the spiritual/emotional/psychological moment we find ourselves in.

Ginger Bug written by Jake Brasch

Both weary and wary, Perry, a hairy fairy, has distracted himself through 2020 with lessons from Guy Fieri and Mary Berry. Perry has been cooking and baking…a lot. He cannot stop. What began as a healthy pastime, has become an obsession. When Perry is confronted about his habits in the kitchen, the truth finally comes out.

Passion Project written by Cassandra Paras

Sophie meets Larry at his job to rehearse for an audition scene. As the night unfolds their project helps them both find their passion for progress.

For the Family written by Madison Harrison

Tara prepares to host her estranged parents for Thanksgiving against her better judgement.

8pm: Borders By The Tank in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, will present a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander Borders.

The play chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon.

Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand.

8pm: Tap That – Broadway Dating Game By Playbill Kick off Valentine’s Weekend with a Broadway-infused edition of Tap That! Participants from Broadway will interact virtually on this exciting (and hilarious) dating game. From singing to dancing and more, use your smart device to choose the best dating pick and even prizes!

8pm: Reasons to Be Pretty The Reading Series, a new virtual benefit series, has announced the next production in their lineup with Neil LaBute’s Tony-nominated play Reasons to Be Pretty.

Directed by Alison Tanney, the live reading will star Andrew Kober as Greg, Jessica Vosk as Steph, Kahlil Garcia as Kent, and Janine DiVita as Carly

The Reading Series is co-produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy with Tim Realbuto serving as Artistic Coordinator.

8pm: Before Fiddler Town Hall through February 14 $55

Hershey Felder, who’s made a career of one-man shows about (usually musical) geniuses here presents the story of the Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, whose stories became the basis of Fiddler on the Roof (which, just to be clear, was created a half century after Aleichem’s death.) Live from Florence (with some footage from the Florence synagogue), Felder employs a klezmer quartet that call themselves Klezmerata Fiorentina. A benefit for theaters throughout the U.S.

8pm: Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

My Lord, What a Night Orlando Shakes and Theatre UCF through February 14. $15 Deborah Brevoort’s play about the friendship between singer Albert Einstein and singer Marian Anderson

8pm: Hi, Are You Single? By Woolly MammothIAMA Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show.

The performance is available to stream throughout the month of February.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.