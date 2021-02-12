What to Watch in The New Year: February 12

The Essentials – Drama League Workshops By The Drama League

The Drama League launches The Essentials, an expanded series of workshops and seminars developed to explore best practices and changing realities for stage directors and theater makers, offering vital tools for artists to succeed.

After several seasons of acclaimed workshops at The Drama League Theater Center in Tribeca, this in-person series moves in 2021 to the digital space, connecting artists and patrons around the world by offering these workshops online for the first time.

The four online workshop classes, each consisting of two separate sessions over two days, will cover topics ranging from text analysis to branding strategy for artists and more.

Sessions will be hosted by nationally-renowned practitioners within The Drama League and across the industry, including Mr. Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, Emily Lyon, and Sarah Wansley. Sessions run 2-3 hours each, with participants being able to meet one-on-one with workshop leaders in select sessions.

Full schedule below:

The Other Side of the Table: Audition Techniques for Directors February 5 and 12)

Standing Ap(art): Personal Brand Marketing for Directors & Creatives (March 11 and 18)

Text Analysis for Directors & Creatives (May 8-9)

The Art of the Pitch: Sharing Your Vision as a Director (May 18 and June 2)

5pm: Virtual Halston: Cady Huffman & Brad Oscar Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

7pm: Sin Eaters by Anna Moench South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile presents the debut of Anna Moench’s Sin Eaters.

Directed by Theatre Exile Resident Artist Matt Pfeiffer, and featuring Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Toeing the lines between satire and harsh reality, Sin Eaters is an examination of the human experience and the extremity of what the social media industry puts people through in order for the rest of us to have a positive and sustained online life.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12 A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: A Very Menasa Valentine’s Ars Nova available for 21 hours

$10. New plays about dating in the time of COVID by Ida Esmaeili, Ryan J. Haddad, Vishaal Reddy and Nandita Shenoy, four writers from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region (that’s what Menasa means) The host is “everyone’s favorite cocktail artist, Sherz Aletaha.” (the website includes the ingredients you’ll need for the cocktail that will be mixed during the show.)

7:30: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten Philip Glass’s mesmerizing masterpiece of ancient Egypt—in an ingenious production by Phelim McDermott that incorporates a virtuosic troupe of jugglers and acrobats—is unlike anything else ever seen on the Met stage and proved a sold-out sensation in its company premiere last season. A portrait of the revolutionary title pharaoh, whose attempt to convert his society to the monotheistic worship of the sun leads to his overthrow, Glass’s opera takes a ritualistic approach to depicting the events, hypnotizing the listener with its repetitive yet immersive music. A highlight of the 2019–20 season, this mesmerizing Live in HD transmission features rising-star mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges as Akhnaten’s regal queen, Nefertiti, the role of her Met debut.

7:30 Hotel Good Luck New Ohio Theater through Feb 20 $15

In this play by Alejandro Ricaño streamed live from State Theater in Ithaca NY, a late-night radio DJ plunges down a rabbit hole of parallel universes in search of what he has lost.

8pm: Broadway Murder Mysteries: Play The Part Or Be A Detective! Join your host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda) on a virtual night of murder mystery fun where you can: Be A Character in the Murder Mystery and Act “On-Stage” or Be A Detective and remain “Off-Screen” while watching the comedy at play and helping solve the crime! The evening finishes with awards and an evening you won’t soon forget!

8pm: Stars in the House Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon benefitting Cancer Support Community

8pm: New Plays for A New Year Victory Garden. Three new plays by McKenzie China, Preston Choi, and York Walker.

8pm: Yorick, La Historia de Hamlet Redcat through Feb 14

A one-man puppet play by Francisco Reyes tells “Hamlet” from the point of view of that person who exists only as a skull in the original. In Spanish with English subtitles.

8pm: Judy Collins: A Return to Her Legendary 1964 Concert Town Hall

until Sunday $40 Collins, now 81, re-creates her concert hall debut virtually, performing songs by Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, and Billy Ed Wheeler,

8pm: Borders By The Tank in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, will present a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander Borders.

The play chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon.

Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand.

8pm: Tape After 10 years, three self-absorbed people are forced to reckon with the unresolved trauma of a high school love triangle. It’s about friendship and sexual betrayal, rivalry, and retribution. It raises questions about how we face the truth when others’ truths differ from ours.

8pm: Today Is My Birthday By Theater Mu A comedy about loneliness in the age of connection written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, retreats home to O’ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn’t help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

8pm: The Kitchen Plays By Eden Theater Company 1 live performance – 3 New Plays – 3 Directors – 6 Actors

THE KITCHEN PLAYS

The kitchen, center of our day’s beginnings and ends is the heart of our home. This hearth provides a space of becoming and healing during turbulent times. But in times of isolation, upheaval and uncertainty, what happens to the hearth? This sanctuary can become a place to escape, to create, to celebrate, to confront, or a place to grieve our current moment. How can the kitchen’s physical space be used to echo the spiritual/emotional/psychological moment we find ourselves in.

Ginger Bug written by Jake Brasch

Both weary and wary, Perry, a hairy fairy, has distracted himself through 2020 with lessons from Guy Fieri and Mary Berry. Perry has been cooking and baking…a lot. He cannot stop. What began as a healthy pastime, has become an obsession. When Perry is confronted about his habits in the kitchen, the truth finally comes out.

Passion Project written by Cassandra Paras

Sophie meets Larry at his job to rehearse for an audition scene. As the night unfolds their project helps them both find their passion for progress.

For the Family written by Madison Harrison

Tara prepares to host her estranged parents for Thanksgiving against her better judgement.

9pm: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine Following the success of three previous live stream concerts from The Space in Las Vegas, Tony and Grammy–winner John Lloyd Young returns an intimate and unforgettable evening of romantic classics and beloved Jersey Boys favorites that offer an up-close and personal experience to be enjoyed with family and friends safely from home.

The 75 minute live streamed pay-per-view concert will be available on demand for one week following the live event.

Before Fiddler Town Hall through February 14 $55

Hershey Felder, who’s made a career of one-man shows about (usually musical) geniuses here presents the story of the Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, whose stories became the basis of Fiddler on the Roof (which, just to be clear, was created a half century after Aleichem’s death.) Live from Florence (with some footage from the Florence synagogue), Felder employs a klezmer quartet that call themselves Klezmerata Fiorentina. A benefit for theaters throughout the U.S.

Ordinary Days Cardinal Theater through February 21

$20 This Indiana company puts on Adam Gwon’s musical about lives that collide in fairy-tale ways amid the chaos of New York City.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

My Lord, What a Night Orlando Shakes and Theatre UCF through February 14. $15 Deborah Brevoort’s play about the friendship between singer Albert Einstein and singer Marian Anderson

8pm: Hi, Are You Single? By Woolly MammothIAMA Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show.

The performance is available to stream throughout the month of February.

Sojourner Prime Stage Theater through Feb 19 $5 to $40

The Delana Flowers stars in this play by Richard LaMonte Pierce about Sojourner Truth, who escaped slavery in the early 19th century and became an outspoken abolitionist and women’s rights activist

Clay Wilma Theater The Philadelphia theater continues its weekly Hothouse Shorts in February, with these intertwining audio tales of one everyday object.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.