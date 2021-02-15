What to Watch in The New Year: February 15

1pm: 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program By League of Professional Theatre Women. a week-long virtual presentation of the 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program, co-presented with the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center via Howlround, February 15-22, kicking off with a 24-hour countdown on the LPTW’s YouTube Channel. All programming begins at 1 PM ET.

Tamara Tunie

The Award itself, hosted by stage, film, and TV actor Tamara Tunie, will be presented via Howl Round on Tuesday, February 16 to the Lebanese theatre artist, Hanane Hajj Ali.

Additional programming will include a Q&A event with G/C International Theatre Award honoree Hanane Hajj Ali of Lebanon on February 17, moderated by Torange Yeghiazarian and co-sponsored by the Lebanese American University.

Panel discussions will include:

How to Keep Creating While Everything Around You is Falling Apart on February 18, with Hanane Hajj Ali, Maya Zbib, and Lina Abiad. Moderated by Catherine Coray, produced by Melanie Sutherland.

Raising Social Awareness and Activating Change in Theatre on February 19 with Maya Zbib of Lebanon, Mallika Sarabhai of India, Mihaela Dragan of Romania, and Dominique Morisseau and Anne Hamburger of the United States. Moderated by Catherine Filloux, produced by Katrin Hilbe.

Theatre Education: Reaching Beyond the Stage on February 20 with Iman Aoun of Palestine, Grace Gachocha of Tanzania, Ilire Vinca of Kosova, and Stephanie Berry of the United States. Moderated by Courtney Coco Killingsworth, produced by Gwynn MacDonald.

How Multimedia Enhance a Theatre Artist’s Palette on February 22 with Lupe Gehrenbeck of Venezuela, Faynia Williams of England, Buruqe Berisha of Kosova, and Avra Sidiropoulou of Greece. Moderated by Abigail Zealy Bess, produced by Kati Hind.

2pm: Borders By The Tank in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, will present a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander Borders.

The play chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon.

Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand.

3pm concert: Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She has starred in three Hallmark channel original movies: One Royal Holiday, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and In The Key Of Love, and has guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), Elementary (CBS), and A Killer Party (a new digital musical). Other NY/regional: The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater); The Band Wagon, Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago), On The Town (Boston Pops). In addition to touring with the popular Broadway Princess Party concert series she co-created, her extensive cabaret and symphony concert career includes broadcast performances with The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live From Lincoln Center (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), American Songbook (PBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), and more. She can be heard on her two solo albums and several original cast recordings. @lauraosnes

7pm: Live at the Lortel: Michael Potts Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, season two of Live at The Lortel is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice.

Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable.

7pm: When the Chickens Come Home To Roost New Federal Theater

until Feb 15. A free online reading of the 1981 play by Laurence Holder about the relationship between Malcolm X and Nation of Islam founder Elijah Muhammad. The original starred Denzel Washington. The reading features Allie Woods as Elijah Muhammad and Lawrence Winslow as Malcolm X.

7pm: Sin Eaters by Anna Moench South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile presents the debut of Anna Moench’s Sin Eaters.

Directed by Theatre Exile Resident Artist Matt Pfeiffer, and featuring Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Toeing the lines between satire and harsh reality, Sin Eaters is an examination of the human experience and the extremity of what the social media industry puts people through in order for the rest of us to have a positive and sustained online life.

7pm: Revenge Porn Play-PerView on demand through February 17

$5 Ken Leung (ABC’s Lost) will star in a reading of Revenge Porn by Carla Ching February 13. Joining Leung are Tina Huang, Amy Hill, Kahyun Kim, Christopher Larkin, and Roland Ruiz under the direction of Bernardo Cubría. The reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

7pm: Poetry Electric: Terry Lewis Tribute By La Mama Rabbi Darkside, Shawn Randall, and Airloom Beats come together for night of Hip Hop music, poetry and beatbox/beatrhyme in the spirit of community, the sound of the City, and in tribute to the memory and legacy of our dear friend, collaborator, and pillar: Terry Lewis aka King Luck aka Kid Lucky.

7:30pm: Romeo & Juliet, Starring Sam Tutty and Emily RedpathWilliam Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, co-starring Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath, is directed by Nick Evans.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Acting for Others. Times are listed in ET. Performances begin at 2:30 PM or 7:30 PM GMT.

The cast also features two-time Olivier winner Derek Jacobi as the Narrator, Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

The filmed production also features editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, original music by Sam Dinley, sound design by Olly Steel, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold. Gwenan Bain serves as assistant director.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions.

7:30: Puccini’s La Bohème A passionate, timeless, indelible story of young love in 19th-century Paris, La Bohème can easily stake its claim as the world’s most popular opera. It has a marvelous ability to both make a powerful first impression and to reveal previously unnoticed treasures after dozens of hearings. Throughout, Puccini perfectly captures the “small people” (as he called them) of the drama and explores the deep emotional significance hidden in the trivial things—a bonnet, an old overcoat, a chance meeting with a neighbor—that make up our everyday lives. Presented nearly 500 times since it debuted in 1981, Zeffirelli’s picturesque staging of this classic heartbreaker is the most-performed production in Met history.

7:30 Hotel Good Luck New Ohio Theater through Feb 20 $15

In this play by Alejandro Ricaño streamed live from State Theater in Ithaca NY, a late-night radio DJ plunges down a rabbit hole of parallel universes in search of what he has lost.

8pm: Josh Groban: Valentine’s Concert Josh Groban, who was Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, continues his virtual concert series for audiences around the world February 14.

8pm: Pajama Cast Party will feature live musical performances by powerhouse actress/singer Avery Sommers, breakout opera star Zachary James, hysterical Gianmarco Soresi, and jazz singer/songwriter Lauren Kinhan.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn’t about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network.

8pm: PIAF… Her Story… Her Songs By Broadway’s Best Shows French singer and recording artist Raquel Bitton stars in the exploration of the life of the late chanteuse Edith Piaf. Part documentary, part stage performance, Bitton becomes Piaf while singing, but then steps back and tells her story—in English—between the mostly French songs.

The event features 16 numbers performed with a full orchestra, including “La Vie En Rose,” “No Regrets,” and “Hymn to Love.”

8pm: Dear President Biden: A President’s Day Performance and Community Conversation A diverse gathering of notable screen and stage performers, together with a U.S. Congressman and first-time voters, will join together for a live, virtual event presented nation-wide.

This event is part of American Values, Religious Voices: 100 Days, 100 Letters, a national, nonpartisan campaign that is sending a letter a day from religious studies scholars across the U.S. to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and members of the 117th Congress for the first 100 days of the new administration.

The letters apply wisdom from our diverse faith traditions to the urgent issues confronting our country today, showing how Buddhist, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh teachings can provide guidance and inspiration to us all.

8pm: Smithtown The Studios of Key West $20 through Feb 27

In this play by Drew Larimore starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman, a single text message overturns life in a small Midwestern university town, a riff on the effects of social media.

8pm: We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month By Milwaukee Repertory Theater with four Facebook Live events every Monday night in February at 7pm CT.

Each Monday night virtual event will have a different focus starting February 1 with To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry. The night will feature interviews with Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Valisia LaKae, along with a reunion of the artists from Milwaukee Rep’s production of A Raisin in the Sun.

On February 15, It Takes a Village provides a platform for the Milwaukee Black Theater Community to showcase their work and discuss the plethora of contributions African American artists, administrators and audiences have made over the years in Milwaukee.

Finally, February 22 will feature The Ground on Which I Stand, honoring the life and legacy of August Wilson in the American Theater. Keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann will kick things off, following by presentations from past and current August Wilson Monologue Competition participants and a discussion on the women in August Wilson plays.

Ordinary Days Cardinal Theater through February 21

$20 This Indiana company puts on Adam Gwon’s musical about lives that collide in fairy-tale ways amid the chaos of New York City.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Snapshots, A Musical Scrapbook by Stephen Schwartz $20 through February 28.

This is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz’s songs, including numbers from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted.

This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ ACT of CT’s Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Today Is My Birthday By Theater Mu A comedy about loneliness in the age of connection written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, retreats home to O’ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn’t help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

8pm: Hi, Are You Single? By Woolly MammothIAMA Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show.

The performance is available to stream throughout the month of February.

Sojourner Prime Stage Theater through Feb 19 $5 to $40

The Delana Flowers stars in this play by Richard LaMonte Pierce about Sojourner Truth, who escaped slavery in the early 19th century and became an outspoken abolitionist and women’s rights activist

Clay Wilma Theater The Philadelphia theater continues its weekly Hothouse Shorts in February, with these intertwining audio tales of one everyday object.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.