What to Watch in The New Year: February 16

For The Record Berkeley Rep. One of the ten weekly audio plays in Place/Settings: Berkeley about specific places in Berkeley, California. This one is by Sean San Jose: “ometimes music becomes indelibly linked to specific memories, invoking the people with whom we shared them. Songs by Isaac Hayes, Peter Tosh, Stevie Wonder, the Doors, the Knight Brothers, and Patti LaBelle conjure a deep friendship, one that began on a hot night in 1986 outside Leopold’s Records.”

7am: Crips Without Constraints Part 2five brand new short plays, celebrating the best talent and creativity of Deaf and disabled artists from across the UK.

The cast includes Harriet Walter, Sharon D. Clarke, Mandy Colleran, Naomi Wirthner, Julie Graham and more to be announced.

The new plays, all duologues, are written by Leanna Benjamin, Rebekah Bowsher, Karen Featherstone, Kellan Frankland, and Jessica Lovett, The pieces will all be directed by upcoming disabled directors Stephen Bailey, Hana Pascal Keegan, Cheryl Martin, Alex Whiteley and Lilac Yosiphon.

1pm: 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program By League of Professional Theatre Women. a week-long virtual presentation of the 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program, co-presented with the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center via Howlround, February 15-22, kicking off with a 24-hour countdown on the LPTW’s YouTube Channel. All programming begins at 1 PM ET.

Tamara Tunie

The Award itself, hosted by stage, film, and TV actor Tamara Tunie, will be presented via Howl Round on Tuesday, February 16 to the Lebanese theatre artist, Hanane Hajj Ali.

Additional programming will include a Q&A event with G/C International Theatre Award honoree Hanane Hajj Ali of Lebanon on February 17, moderated by Torange Yeghiazarian and co-sponsored by the Lebanese American University.

Panel discussions will include:

How to Keep Creating While Everything Around You is Falling Apart on February 18, with Hanane Hajj Ali, Maya Zbib, and Lina Abiad. Moderated by Catherine Coray, produced by Melanie Sutherland.

Raising Social Awareness and Activating Change in Theatre on February 19 with Maya Zbib of Lebanon, Mallika Sarabhai of India, Mihaela Dragan of Romania, and Dominique Morisseau and Anne Hamburger of the United States. Moderated by Catherine Filloux, produced by Katrin Hilbe.

Theatre Education: Reaching Beyond the Stage on February 20 with Iman Aoun of Palestine, Grace Gachocha of Tanzania, Ilire Vinca of Kosova, and Stephanie Berry of the United States. Moderated by Courtney Coco Killingsworth, produced by Gwynn MacDonald.

How Multimedia Enhance a Theatre Artist’s Palette on February 22 with Lupe Gehrenbeck of Venezuela, Faynia Williams of England, Buruqe Berisha of Kosova, and Avra Sidiropoulou of Greece. Moderated by Abigail Zealy Bess, produced by Kati Hind.

2:30pm: All on Her Own, Starring Janie Dee Terence Rattigan’s solo show All On Her Own tells the story of Rosemary who, alone at midnight in London, has a secret burden to share that is both heartbreaking and sinister.

Two-time Olivier winner Janie Dee plays Rosemary Hodge in this new digital production directed by Alastair Knights.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you.

The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

6:30pm: La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 16 By La Mama LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis.

Join us for LiveTalks and meet with some of La MaMa’s resident artists, featuring Murielle Borst-Tarrant, Yoshiko Chuma, Shauna Davis, and Tarish Pipkins a.k.a. Jeghetto.

7pm: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer E. Faye Butler stars in the rolling world premiere of Cheryl L. West’s Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.

The solo show, presented through March 3, is produced by Asolo Rep in association with Goodman Theatre and Seattle Rep.

The Henry Godinez-helmed drama tells the impassioned story of the American Civil Rights activist and hero.

7pm: A Trip to Persia Ars Nova $10 A 60-minute “interactive online culinary event” with Chefs Behzad Jamshidi and Atef Boulaabi, exploring the unique fragrances and flavors of Persian cuisine

7pm: Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery & Abolition

New York Public Library/National Black Theater. Readings from the newly published anthology edited by Dr. Michelle Commande — essays, speeches, plays performed by playwright Donja R. Love, actor and director LeVar Burton, actors Kara Young and Nuri Hazzard, and a special reading produced by National Black Theater.

7pm: Sin Eaters by Anna Moench South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile presents the debut of Anna Moench’s Sin Eaters.

Directed by Theatre Exile Resident Artist Matt Pfeiffer, and featuring Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Toeing the lines between satire and harsh reality, Sin Eaters is an examination of the human experience and the extremity of what the social media industry puts people through in order for the rest of us to have a positive and sustained online life.

7pm: Revenge Porn Play-PerView on demand through February 17

$5 Ken Leung (ABC’s Lost) will star in a reading of Revenge Porn by Carla Ching February 13. Joining Leung are Tina Huang, Amy Hill, Kahyun Kim, Christopher Larkin, and Roland Ruiz under the direction of Bernardo Cubría. The reading will benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company.

7:30pm: Romeo & Juliet, Starring Sam Tutty and Emily RedpathWilliam Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, co-starring Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath, is directed by Nick Evans.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Acting for Others. Times are listed in ET. Performances begin at 2:30 PM or 7:30 PM GMT.

The cast also features two-time Olivier winner Derek Jacobi as the Narrator, Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

The filmed production also features editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, original music by Sam Dinley, sound design by Olly Steel, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold. Gwenan Bain serves as assistant director.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions.

7:30: Verdi’s Falstaff Verdi finished his sublime final opera when he was almost 80 years old, capping a fruitful career with a bawdy adaptation of scenes from Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor and Henry IV. His raucous operatic farce charts a knight’s gold-digging efforts to seduce two married women, leading to belly-flopping failure on both counts. The score, meanwhile, is a complete tour de force, demonstrating the old master’s still-youthful panache, as well as his profound insight into human nature.

7:30 Hotel Good Luck New Ohio Theater through Feb 20 $15

In this play by Alejandro Ricaño streamed live from State Theater in Ithaca NY, a late-night radio DJ plunges down a rabbit hole of parallel universes in search of what he has lost.

8pm: Stars in the House Black Theatre United Up Front with co-hosts Carin Ford and Lisa Dawn joined by Theron Alexander (Stage Manager), Anthony Jones (Head Sound Engineer)​, Mia Neal (Hair Designer) and​ Kendra Moore (Company Manager)​

8pm: Smithtown The Studios of Key West $20 through Feb 27

In this play by Drew Larimore starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman, a single text message overturns life in a small Midwestern university town, a riff on the effects of social media.

8pm: Borders By The Tank in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, will present a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander Borders.

The play chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon.

Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand.

Ordinary Days Cardinal Theater through February 21

$20 This Indiana company puts on Adam Gwon’s musical about lives that collide in fairy-tale ways amid the chaos of New York City.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

PIAF… Her Story… Her Songs By Broadway’s Best Shows French singer and recording artist Raquel Bitton stars in the exploration of the life of the late chanteuse Edith Piaf. Part documentary, part stage performance, Bitton becomes Piaf while singing, but then steps back and tells her story—in English—between the mostly French songs.

Snapshots, A Musical Scrapbook by Stephen Schwartz $20 through February 28.

This is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz’s songs, including numbers from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted.

This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ ACT of CT’s Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Today Is My Birthday By Theater Mu A comedy about loneliness in the age of connection written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, retreats home to O’ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn’t help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

8pm: Hi, Are You Single? By Woolly MammothIAMA Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show.

The performance is available to stream throughout the month of February.

Sojourner Prime Stage Theater through Feb 19 $5 to $40

The Delana Flowers stars in this play by Richard LaMonte Pierce about Sojourner Truth, who escaped slavery in the early 19th century and became an outspoken abolitionist and women’s rights activist

Clay Wilma Theater The Philadelphia theater continues its weekly Hothouse Shorts in February, with these intertwining audio tales of one everyday object.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.