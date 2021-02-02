What to Watch in The New Year: February 2

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

For The Record Berkeley Rep. One of the ten weekly audio plays in Place/Settings: Berkeley about specific places in Berkeley, California. This one is by Sean San Jose: “ometimes music becomes indelibly linked to specific memories, invoking the people with whom we shared them. Songs by Isaac Hayes, Peter Tosh, Stevie Wonder, the Doors, the Knight Brothers, and Patti LaBelle conjure a deep friendship, one that began on a hot night in 1986 outside Leopold’s Records.”

Ritual: A spell for healing and transformation By Manhattan Theatre Club’s virtual theatre offerings—dubbed MTC Virtual Stage 2021—will continue in February with a new series entitled Snapshots that features 10-minute works created exclusively for the digital format.

Written by Alexis Scheer

Directed by Scheer and Gabrielle Carrubba

Videographry by Carrubba

Featuring Carrubba, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Shirley Chen, Ari Groover, and Samantha Williams

A digital manifestation of magic and intention: Starting on February 1, experience a five-day journey and guide to create your own personal spell for healing and transformation that culminates in a collective gathering and casting of energy at precisely 2:06 PM on February 6.

7am: Crips Without Constraints Part 2 five brand new short plays, celebrating the best talent and creativity of Deaf and disabled artists from across the UK.

The cast includes Harriet Walter, Sharon D. Clarke, Mandy Colleran, Naomi Wirthner, Julie Graham and more to be announced.

The new plays, all duologues, are written by Leanna Benjamin, Rebekah Bowsher, Karen Featherstone, Kellan Frankland, and Jessica Lovett, The pieces will all be directed by upcoming disabled directors Stephen Bailey, Hana Pascal Keegan, Cheryl Martin, Alex Whiteley and Lilac Yosiphon.

4pm: CyberTank Variety Show By The Tank A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality + themes by you.

The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12

A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: Reflections of Native Voices Festival By La Mama until February 7th

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) with host Scott Barbarino as he celebrates Boston’s cabaret scene. Co-hosting are Carol O’Shaughnessy and Niki Luparelli, with guests Tom LaMark, Poise’N Envy, Cara Brindisi, Diane Ellis, Leslie Anderson, Jim Rice, and David Whitman & Gordon Michaels with Michael Larson, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

7:30pm: Verdi’s La Forza del Destino This riveting1984 performance features legendary soprano Leontyne Price, one of the all-time great Verdi singers, in one of her signature Verdi roles. As Leonora, a young Spanish noblewoman and one of the repertory’s most tormented characters, she endures the losses of her father, her lover, and her brother—as well as the guilt of being indirectly responsible for each of these calamitous events—before eventually being killed herself. As always, Verdi heightens the tragedy with an endless parade of heart-wrenching arias and glorious ensembles. And making one of ten appearances in the Live from the Met telecast series, mezzo-soprano Isola Jones joins this all-star cast as the fortune teller Preziosilla.

7:30pm Raise Your Voice Out of the Box Theatrics, through February 6

Ten artists (including Fredi Walker Browne from the original cast of Rent) celebrate “Black creatives” in a virtual benefit for Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Out of the Box Theatrics in honor of Black History Month.

Featuring a lineup of performers from Broadway and beyond, proceeds from this event will benefit OOTB’s New Works Festival and Residency which is designed to create jobs and tell the stories of BIPOC and other marginalized communities.

Proceeds from this event will also benefit Broadway Advocacy Coalition, a multi-disciplinary organization uniting artists with legal experts and community leaders to have a lasting impact on policy issues including criminal justice reform, education equity, and immigration.

7:30: Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale A modern Mexican opera with music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez and Guadalupe Sandoval, in a new English translation by Javier Vilalta, directed and edited by Roberto Araujo.

The complete cast includes Roberto Araujo, Jonathan Burke, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jelani Remy, and Adam Roberts as Henry; Taylor Iman Jones, Bianca Marroquín, Julia Murney, and Kristie Dale Sanders as Catherine de’ Medici; Caroline Bowman, Shereen Pimentel, and Eva Tavares as Margot de Valois; Javier Muñoz as “Charles IX;” Austin Colby as Arthur; and Nathan Cockroft, Kevin Curtis, Gabriel Hyman, and Michael Perrie Jr. as Spirit/Mignon. Bianca Marroquín will also serve as The Narrator.

As Charles IX is crowned as the new monarch, the Catholic church puts pressure on Queen Catherine de’ Medici to eradicate Protestantism in France. The treacherous queen has a plan of her own: to remain in power through her beloved and overly-conceited son, Henry of Anjou, and to plan her daughter’s wedding with a Protestant knight, while executing one of the bloodiest events in history.

Available through Feb 2.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

Jordin Sparks

8pm: Stars in the House Just As We Are: Powerful Women Honoring Cicely Tyson’s Legacy with host NaTasha Williams and guests Angela Robinson, Rhonda Ross, Dr. Traci Gardner, Linda Twine, Jordin Sparks, Olivia Grace Manning and Diamond White

8pm: We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month By Milwaukee Repertory Theater with four Facebook Live events every Monday night in February at 7pm CT.

Each Monday night virtual event will have a different focus starting February 1 with To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry. The night will feature interviews with Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Valisia LaKae, along with a reunion of the artists from Milwaukee Rep’s production of A Raisin in the Sun.

February 8 continues with Keep Your Eyes on the Prize a look at the African American artists and administrators, past and present at Milwaukee Rep who are onstage and behind-the-scenes, showcasing the many roles that create art in Milwaukee.

On February 15, It Takes a Village provides a platform for the Milwaukee Black Theater Community to showcase their work and discuss the plethora of contributions African American artists, administrators and audiences have made over the years in Milwaukee.

Finally, February 22 will feature The Ground on Which I Stand, honoring the life and legacy of August Wilson in the American Theater. Keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann will kick things off, following by presentations from past and current August Wilson Monologue Competition participants and a discussion on the women in August Wilson plays.

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.