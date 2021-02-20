What to Watch in The New Year: February 20

The New York Pops Up Festival is scheduled to begin today, the first of what the governor has promised to be a thousand in-person performances throughout the state from now through June. Today is free, but intended “for health care workers.”

“Members of the artists council will lead a performance at the Javits Center as a special tribute to our healthcare workers. The performance will feature [bandleader] Jon Batiste, [countertenor] Anthony Roth Costanzo, [jazz vocalist] Cecile McLorin Salvant, [tap dancer] Ayodele Casel, and additional special guests joining forces for a one-of-a-kind live performance.

“Throughout the day, the performers will travel around New York City, meeting audiences at various locations throughout all five boroughs in courtyards, workplaces, parks, and street corners, at the footsteps of locations such as, Flushing Post Office, Elmhurst Hospital, and St. Barnabas Hospital. Saturday will conclude with one of Jon Batiste’s signature Love Riots beginning at Walt Whitman Park and ending at Golconda Playground in Brooklyn.”

1pm: 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program By League of Professional Theatre Women. a week-long virtual presentation of the 2020-21 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program, co-presented with the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center via Howlround, February 15-22, kicking off with a 24-hour countdown on the LPTW’s YouTube Channel. All programming begins at 1 PM ET.

Tamara Tunie

Additional programming will include a Q&A event with G/C International Theatre Award honoree Hanane Hajj Ali of Lebanon on February 17, moderated by Torange Yeghiazarian and co-sponsored by the Lebanese American University.

Panel discussions will include:

Theatre Education: Reaching Beyond the Stage on February 20 with Iman Aoun of Palestine, Grace Gachocha of Tanzania, Ilire Vinca of Kosova, and Stephanie Berry of the United States. Moderated by Courtney Coco Killingsworth, produced by Gwynn MacDonald.

How Multimedia Enhance a Theatre Artist’s Palette on February 22 with Lupe Gehrenbeck of Venezuela, Faynia Williams of England, Buruqe Berisha of Kosova, and Avra Sidiropoulou of Greece. Moderated by Abigail Zealy Bess, produced by Kati Hind.

2:30pm: All on Her Own, Starring Janie Dee Terence Rattigan’s solo show All On Her Own tells the story of Rosemary who, alone at midnight in London, has a secret burden to share that is both heartbreaking and sinister.

Two-time Olivier winner Janie Dee plays Rosemary Hodge in this new digital production directed by Alastair Knights.

2:30p.m. and 7:30pm: Romeo & Juliet, Starring Sam Tutty and Emily RedpathWilliam Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, co-starring Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath, is directed by Nick Evans.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Acting for Others. Times are listed in ET. Performances begin at 2:30 PM or 7:30 PM GMT.

The cast also features two-time Olivier winner Derek Jacobi as the Narrator, Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

The filmed production also features editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, original music by Sam Dinley, sound design by Olly Steel, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold. Gwenan Bain serves as assistant director.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions.

7pm: The Meeting New Federal Theatre repeated Sunday and Monday

A 1987 American play by Jeff Stetson about an imaginary meeting between Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X in 1965 in a hotel in Harlem during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. (The play was later televised on American Playhouse.)

7pm: Franz Kafka’s Letter to My Father M-34 through March 28

In 1919, the ailing writer wrote a letter to his father full of intense mixed emotions.

7pm: Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer E. Faye Butler stars in the rolling world premiere of Cheryl L. West’s Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.

The solo show, presented through March 3, is produced by Asolo Rep in association with Goodman Theatre and Seattle Rep.

The Henry Godinez-helmed drama tells the impassioned story of the American Civil Rights activist and hero.

7pm: Sin Eaters by Anna Moench South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile presents the debut of Anna Moench’s Sin Eaters.

Directed by Theatre Exile Resident Artist Matt Pfeiffer, and featuring Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine.

Toeing the lines between satire and harsh reality, Sin Eaters is an examination of the human experience and the extremity of what the social media industry puts people through in order for the rest of us to have a positive and sustained online life.

7:30: Bizet’s Carmen Even people who have never set foot in an opera house know the music of Carmen, Bizet’s iconic tale of the irresistible and free-spirited Gypsy, whose fatal attraction with the jealous soldier Don José burns too hot for them to control. The heart-pounding action and parade of energetic, toe-tapping melodies make the acts fly by and ensure that the work stays with you long after the curtain comes down.

7:30 Hotel Good Luck New Ohio Theater through Feb 20 $15

In this play by Alejandro Ricaño streamed live from State Theater in Ithaca NY, a late-night radio DJ plunges down a rabbit hole of parallel universes in search of what he has lost.

8pm:

8pm: Processing… Theatre East announces another world premiere, Processing…, a play centered around four NYC high school seniors whose lives have been upended by the lockdown and sudden death of a beloved computer science teacher. Until the 27.

Written by 2020 high school graduate, Petra Brusiloff, the story explores the lost and uncertain futures of students coming of age in during a pandemic.

The cast features Lizzy Jarret, Marshall Louise, Jasmine McLeish and Feisola Soetan under the direction of Theatre East Artistic Director Judson Jones with production broadcast design and engineering by Romo Hallahan. Costume design is by Sherry Martinez, with lighting design by Zach Murphy, and scenic design by Steven Brenman.

Jessie Mueller

8pm: Stars in the House A Beautiful Game Night with special guest Jessie Mueller

8pm: The Kitchen Plays By Eden Theater Company 1 live performance – 3 New Plays – 3 Directors – 6 Actors

The kitchen, center of our day’s beginnings and ends is the heart of our home. This hearth provides a space of becoming and healing during turbulent times. But in times of isolation, upheaval and uncertainty, what happens to the hearth? This sanctuary can become a place to escape, to create, to celebrate, to confront, or a place to grieve our current moment. How can the kitchen’s physical space be used to echo the spiritual/emotional/psychological moment we find ourselves in.

Ginger Bug written by Jake Brasch

Both weary and wary, Perry, a hairy fairy, has distracted himself through 2020 with lessons from Guy Fieri and Mary Berry. Perry has been cooking and baking…a lot. He cannot stop. What began as a healthy pastime, has become an obsession. When Perry is confronted about his habits in the kitchen, the truth finally comes out.

Passion Project written by Cassandra Paras

Sophie meets Larry at his job to rehearse for an audition scene. As the night unfolds their project helps them both find their passion for progress.

For the Family written by Madison Harrison

Tara prepares to host her estranged parents for Thanksgiving against her better judgement.

8pm: Tape After 10 years, three self-absorbed people are forced to reckon with the unresolved trauma of a high school love triangle. It’s about friendship and sexual betrayal, rivalry, and retribution. It raises questions about how we face the truth when others’ truths differ from ours.

8pm: Smithtown The Studios of Key West $20 through Feb 27

In this play by Drew Larimore starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis and Constance Shulman, a single text message overturns life in a small Midwestern university town, a riff on the effects of social media.

8:30pm: Fortunate Sons Milwaukee’s Skylight Music Theatre will stream the first staged concert readings of Fortunate Sons, a new musical with a score by Oscar and Grammy winner Paul Williams and a book by Eric R. Cohen and Marc Madnick, also 20 at 8:30 PM ET.

The cast features Stephanie Staszak as Abby Willet, Joey Chelius as RJ Willet, Chad Larget as Robert Willet, Joseph Nolan as Wayne Wille, Jamie Lynn Mercado as Beth Willet, Frankie Zabilka as Cliff Willet, George Lorimer as Troy Willet, Denzel Taylor as Willy Taylor, and Amanda Satchell as Claire Willet.

Borders By The Tank in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, will present a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman’s two-hander Borders.

The play chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon.

Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand.

For Which It Stands New York Theatre Workshop through February 22

In this play by Lee Edward Colston II, Ebony Hemmings sews American flags in the “Liberty Unit” of Lehigh Penitentiary near the end of her eight year sentence, when the woman she loves joins a worker’s strike against unfair and inhumane treatment

The Outsiders Laguna PLayhouse through February 28 $20

Christopher Sergel’s 1990 stage adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s coming-of-age novel (which Francis Ford Coppola famously adapted into a starry 1983 movie.) It follows the “Greasers,” narrator Ponyboy Curtis and his friends, as they navigate teenage angst and class warfare in Tulsa, Oklahoma.https://www.youtube.com/embed/k2BExpxYaXY

Far Away Quantum Theater through March 7 $10 to $50 Caryl Churchill’s surreal portrait of a descent into a hyper-partisan future https://www.youtube.com/embed/QC0QSvIKJE8

Expirer Wilma Theater Dive into a cyberspace underworld through this interactive website. Demons, both classical and contemporary, lurk among the virtual artifacts, waiting to be purged. Part of this Philadelphia theater’s weekly Hothouse Shorts.

The Night Watcher By Primary Stages59E59 An encore presentation of The Night Watcher by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Charlayne Woodard (In Real Life).

The Manic Monologues Current Slave Play Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Rent Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Accidentally Brave playwright Maddie Corman, and more stage favorites will explore mental health this winter in a new digital production from the McCarter Theatre Center.

The Manic Monologues debuts February 18 with 21 true-life monologues that users can explore at their own pace and through an interactive element virtually respond to.

Ordinary Days Cardinal Theater through February 21

$20 This Indiana company puts on Adam Gwon’s musical about lives that collide in fairy-tale ways amid the chaos of New York City.

Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

PIAF… Her Story… Her Songs By Broadway’s Best Shows French singer and recording artist Raquel Bitton stars in the exploration of the life of the late chanteuse Edith Piaf. Part documentary, part stage performance, Bitton becomes Piaf while singing, but then steps back and tells her story—in English—between the mostly French songs.

Snapshots, A Musical Scrapbook by Stephen Schwartz $20 through February 28.

This is an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz’s songs, including numbers from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted.

This musical is a touching and authentic look into how we fall in love and the poignant power of trusting our hearts and memories.​ ACT of CT’s Artistic Director, Daniel C. Levine and Music Supervisor, Bryan Perri, in collaboration with Stephen Schwartz have captured this remarkable and heartwarming musical for ACT.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Today Is My Birthday By Theater Mu A comedy about loneliness in the age of connection written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, retreats home to O’ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn’t help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

8pm: Hi, Are You Single? By Woolly MammothIAMA Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show.

The performance is available to stream throughout the month of February.

Clay Wilma Theater The Philadelphia theater continues its weekly Hothouse Shorts in February, with these intertwining audio tales of one everyday object.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.