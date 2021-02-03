What to Watch in The New Year: February 3



My Lord, What a Night Orlando Shakes and Theatre UCF through February 14. $15 Deborah Brevoort’s play about the friendship between singer Albert Einstein and singer Marian Anderson

3pm: Love, Noel Theatre@Home Winter Festival at Irish Rep. Based on Noel Coward’s songs, stories and personal letters, Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward’s unique life…Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother, and of course Noël Coward himself. This performance is captioned.

6:30pm: New Student Master Classes with Betty Buckley Performer Betty Buckley will offer weekly virtual master classes designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love.

She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley’s work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

7pm: Black Butterfly AMAS Musical Theater through February 6

N’Kenge co-wrote and stars as Tahja, an aspiring opera singer leaves behind her life in Florida, including her fiancée, to attend the Juilliard School and immerse herself in New York’s music scene. The benefit reading is free but reservation required.

7pm: Meet Me in St. Louis Theatre@Home Winter Festival at Irish Rep

This is a special rebroadcast streaming event, part of Irish Rep’s Theatre @ Home Winter Festival.

Adapted and directed by original Meet Me in St. Louis Broadway cast member (and Irish Rep Artistic Director) Charlotte Moore, the virtual production will feature Shereen Ahmed as Esther Smith, William Bellamy as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald as Katie, Ian Holcomb as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka as Tootie, Ashley Robinson as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen as John Truitt.

Meet Me in St. Louis, with a book by Hugh Wheeler and songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, concerns the Smith family as they grapple with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World’s Fair.

This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory last presented the show in 2007.

Meet Me in St. Louis will also have musical direction by John Bell, orchestrations by Josh Clayton, scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, video editing by Meridith Sommers, sound design and mix by M. Florian Staab, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb. Tracy Christensen is the costume consultant, Pamela Brusoski and Rebecca C. Monroe are the production managers, and Simon Patrick Geaney is the production assistant.

7pm: What Do They Call Us Ars Nova. An evening of stories and rituals featuring musicians, poets and dancers coming together to honor & celebrate Black Trans Legacy.

7pm: The Lesson and Nothing to See Here New York Theater Barn

Excerpts from two new musicals: 1. A chance encounter between Beethoven and Mozart is reimagined “in a new, fun, queer, political space.” 2. The 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial” in Dayton, Tennessee, which put evolution on trial. Unlike the well-known play about the event, “Inherit the Wind,” this new musical focuses on Frank Robinson, the man who built the trial as a publicity stunt for his town, and his wife May, as well as reporter H.L. Mencken

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12

A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: Reflections of Native Voices Festival By La Mama until February 7th

:30pm: Poulenc’s Dialogues of the Carmelites Since its premiere in 1957, Poulenc’s shattering drama about a group of Carmelite nuns during the French Reign of Terror has maintained its ability to shock: Its blunt final scene is about as intense and gripping as opera gets. But the opera is also disarmingly tender, with scenes of poignant intimacy and sweetness, and a sensitive score well suited to its almost entirely female cast. The composer’s deep-seated fascination with spiritual music enabled him to craft an opera that brilliantly conveys the power of faith and loyalty, even during one of history’s darkest moments. This historic 1987 telecast of the opera, featured as a Nightly Opera Stream for the first time, features notable performances from Maria Ewing as Blanche de la Force, Jessye Norman as Madame Lidoine, and Florence Quivar as Mother Marie.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Stars in the House All The Girls – Celebrating Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert’s CD with Sally Wilfert, Joseph Thalken and George Dvorsky

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.