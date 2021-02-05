What to Watch in The New Year: February 5

The Essentials – Drama League Workshops By The Drama League

The Drama League launches The Essentials, an expanded series of workshops and seminars developed to explore best practices and changing realities for stage directors and theater makers, offering vital tools for artists to succeed.

After several seasons of acclaimed workshops at The Drama League Theater Center in Tribeca, this in-person series moves in 2021 to the digital space, connecting artists and patrons around the world by offering these workshops online for the first time.

The four online workshop classes, each consisting of two separate sessions over two days, will cover topics ranging from text analysis to branding strategy for artists and more.

Sessions will be hosted by nationally-renowned practitioners within The Drama League and across the industry, including Mr. Stelian-Shanks, Nilan, Emily Lyon, and Sarah Wansley. Sessions run 2-3 hours each, with participants being able to meet one-on-one with workshop leaders in select sessions.

Full schedule below:

The Other Side of the Table: Audition Techniques for Directors February 5 and 12)

Standing Ap(art): Personal Brand Marketing for Directors & Creatives (March 11 and 18)

Text Analysis for Directors & Creatives (May 8-9)

The Art of the Pitch: Sharing Your Vision as a Director (May 18 and June 2)

All The Devils Are Here Shakespeare Theater Company until February 7th. $25 Written and performed by Broadway actor Patrick Page. Learn how Shakespeare Invented The Villain

My Lord, What a Night Orlando Shakes and Theatre UCF through February 14. $15 Deborah Brevoort’s play about the friendship between singer Albert Einstein and singer Marian Anderson

5pm: Virtual Halston: Lesli Margherita, the outrageously funny Olivier Award-winning Broadway and West End actress

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

7pm: BFRJ Revival By Broadway for Racial Justice will present BFRJ Revival every Friday of February at 7 PM ET via YouTube.

Shaunice Alexander

Shayla Brielle

Brandon Michael Nase

This concert is underwritten by BCEFA

7pm: Black Butterfly AMAS Musical Theater through February 6

N’Kenge co-wrote and stars as Tahja, an aspiring opera singer leaves behind her life in Florida, including her fiancée, to attend the Juilliard School and immerse herself in New York’s music scene. The benefit reading is free but reservation required.

7pm: Honey, I’m Home, or Dinner Theater for the Amorous & Wretched

Clubbed Thumb Theater through February 6. Performed three times within an hour, the dinner “devolving” with each iteration.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12

A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: Reflections of Native Voices Festival By La Mama until February 7th

7pm: BPN Live: A Delicious Deep Dive into Ratatouille: The Tik Tok Musical By Broadway Podcast Network.

Guests include Andrew Barth Feldman (cast), Greg Nobile (Producer), Michael Breslin & Patrick Foley (Executive Producers and book writers), Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Arranger & Song writer for one of the original songs not from TikTok).

7:30pm: TCG Books’ First Fridays: Michael R. Jackson TCG Books’ First Fridays series will feature authors from TCG Books’ roster in conversation about their work on the first Friday of every month.

7:30pm: Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro This immortal opera, based on a scandalous Beaumarchais play banned in the composer’s own time, delivers a parade of brilliant and memorable numbers, and is at once a riotous comedy of class and sexual politics and an incisive, still-relevant social commentary. Constructed around an upstairs-downstairs narrative, it makes ingenious dramatic use of tangled love interests, interwoven deceptions, and slapstick farce, marshals a large ensemble cast of distinctive characters, and wraps it all in Mozart’s sublime music. And as the clever Susanna, who truly pulls all the strings in this comedy of manners, soprano Kathleen Battle delivers one of her most radiant Met performances.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

Bebe Neuwirth

8pm: Stars in the House Ann Reinking Celebration with Bebe Neuwirth, Rick Elice, Rob Fisher, Greg Butler, Maria DiDia, Caitlin Carter, Jim Borstleman, William Whitener

8pm: The Kitchen Plays Eden Theater Company $5 – $50

Three new plays: In “Ginger Bug,”written by Jake Brasch, Perry has taken cooking and baking too far.

In “Passion Project,” written by Cassandra Paras, Sophie meets Larry at his job to rehearse for an audition scene,

In “For the Family,”written by Madison Harrison, Tara prepares to host her estranged parents for Thanksgiving against her better judgment.

8pm: Tape After 10 years, three self-absorbed people are forced to reckon with the unresolved trauma of a high school love triangle. It’s about friendship and sexual betrayal, rivalry, and retribution. It raises questions about how we face the truth when others’ truths differ from ours.

8pm: Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.