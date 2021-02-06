What to Watch in The New Year: February 6

All The Devils Are Here Shakespeare Theater Company until February 7th. $25 Written and performed by Broadway actor Patrick Page. Learn how Shakespeare Invented The Villain

My Lord, What a Night Orlando Shakes and Theatre UCF through February 14. $15 Deborah Brevoort’s play about the friendship between singer Albert Einstein and singer Marian Anderson

6pm: Rye Bread Ithaca College Hillel and Kyle Friedman present a fundraiser reading of Rye Bread, a new play written by Audrey Lang and directed by Britt Berke.

Rye (short for Riley) is a precocious sort-of high school graduate, trying to find meaning and purpose in the summer internship she’s been forced to do to make up the credit for her failed Econ class. But what meaning and purpose is there really to an office with rats running around, a not-really-nice boss who happens to be her cousin, and the other intern who won’t let Rye so much as sit down at the computer? Rye’s moms “Dr. Kate” and “Rabbi Rachel” want her to stick it out, but she’s not sure that even a goal as important as graduating high school can get her through this summer.

The cast includes Emily Chester as Rye; Daniel Bailin as Rye’s fellow intern Dan; Lauren Pisano as Tessa, Rye’s cousin and boss; Stacey Harris and Liz Samuel as Rye’s moms, Dr. Kate and Rabbi Rachel; and Shawn K. Jain as Nick Kyrgios. Rafidi is the stage manager.

7pm: While I Yet Live By Play-PerView The original Off-Broadway cast of Billy Porter’s While I Yet Live, including Tony winner Lillias White and Emmy winner S. Epatha Merkerson, will reunite in a digital reading February 6. Also returning are cast members Elain Graham, Sheria Irving, Kevyn Morrow, Larry Powell, and Sharon Washington, along with director Sheryl Kaller.

Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through February 10, with proceeds going to the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

While I Yet Live debuted at the Duke on 42nd Street as a Primary Stages production in 2014. Porter’s semi-autobiographical play follows a young man in Pittsburgh comes of age among a bevy of fascinating and strong-willed women.

7pm: Black Butterfly AMAS Musical Theater through February 6

N’Kenge co-wrote and stars as Tahja, an aspiring opera singer leaves behind her life in Florida, including her fiancée, to attend the Juilliard School and immerse herself in New York’s music scene. The benefit reading is free but reservation required.

7pm: Honey, I’m Home, or Dinner Theater for the Amorous & Wretched

Clubbed Thumb Theater through February 6. Performed three times within an hour, the dinner “devolving” with each iteration.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12

A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: Reflections of Native Voices Festival By La Mama until February 7th

7:30pm: Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos In penning this “chamber opera” in 1912, Richard Strauss sought to meld two powerful, yet seemingly contradictory, theatrical forces: the staid and decorous opera seria (a tradition of high art, noble deeds, and mythological settings), and the brash and low-brow slapstick of commedia dell’arte, populated by harlequins and clowns. The result is a heroic tale plucked from Greek mythology that is brazenly interrupted by a buffo brigade of singing comedians. The second stream this week spotlighting Jessye Norman, this telecast sees the acclaimed soprano in her signature role, sharing the stage with Kathleen Battle, who gives a dazzling performance as the spunky Zerbinetta.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

Kate Burton, Tony Goldwyn

8pm: Stars in the House Scandal Reunion with Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Josh Malina (David Rosen), Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), and Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak)

8pm: Today Is My Birthday By Theater Mu A comedy about loneliness in the age of connection written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal.

Emily, a 29-year-old would-be writer, retreats home to O’ahu after Manhattan finally gets the best of her. But trading one island for another doesn’t help. When she stumbles into a gig as an actor on a shock-jock radio dating show, she falls for her fake love interest and finds herself strangely determined to turn that fantasy into reality. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night.

8pm: Tape After 10 years, three self-absorbed people are forced to reckon with the unresolved trauma of a high school love triangle. It’s about friendship and sexual betrayal, rivalry, and retribution. It raises questions about how we face the truth when others’ truths differ from ours.

8pm: The Weir Theatre@Home Winter Festival at Irish Rep. This is a captioned performance of Conor McPherson’s play, which takes place in a remote country pub in Ireland. Newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there.

8pm: Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.