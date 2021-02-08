What to Watch in The New Year: February 8

7pm: Live at the Lortel: Marti Cummings Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega, season two of Live at The Lortel is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice.

Marti Cummings

Theater makers will delve into their thoughts on the future of theater during this period of radical change. They will also discuss their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help to make theatre and the world more equitable.

7pm: Dog Act The Seeing Place Streaming Feb 2-12

A darkly comic variation on the classic doomsday genre, with five original songs.

7pm: Reflections of Native Voices Festival By La Mama until February 7th

7:30pm: Wagner’s Das Rheingold Starring Wendy Bryn Harmer, Stephanie Blythe, Patricia Bardon, Richard Croft, Gerhard Siegel, Dwayne Croft, Bryn Terfel, Eric Owens, Franz-Josef Selig, and Hans-Peter König, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Lepage. From October 9, 2010.

7:30pm: The Nourish Project WP Theater available each night through Feb 7th. A 70-minute show conceived and directed by Rebecca Martinez has a large cast and uses music, dance, and poetry, with the intent of allowing the virtual audience “to follow their curiosity and explore their own paths during the experience.”

8pm concert: Christy Altomare originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of Anastasia for which she received the Theatre World Award and was nominated for an Outer Critics Award and a Drama Desk Award for lead actress in a musical. She made her Broadway debut playing the role of Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia!. Off-Broadway, Christy portrayed the role of Sue Snell in MCC’s revival of Carrie the Musical. Christy can be heard in the cast recordings of both Anastasia and Carrie. She toured the country in the first national tour of Spring Awakening, playing the role of Wendla Bergman. Regional credits include Jerusha Abbott in John Caird and Paul Gordon’s production of Daddy Long Legs, Guinevere in Camelot at Drury Lane in Chicago, and most recently, Nellie Forbush in South Pacific at the Aspen Music festival. Christy is a graduate of the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. Along with her passion for musical theater, she is a songwriter/ recording artist, currently working on a number of projects and completing a new album of original music called Wandering Bird.

8pm: Haley at Therapy By Broadway Cares Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Denée Benton (The Great Comet) will star in a virtual concert of the new musical Haley at Therapy to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Cooper and Benton will be joined by Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace McLean, and James Scully with Audrey Cardwell, Lulu Fall, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Liz Vice, Melissa Weyn, and Lauren Zakrin.

Haley at Therapy, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Josh Canfield and music arrangements by Taylor Peckham, is a unique, comedic look into one woman’s first therapy session.

8pm: Pajama Cast Party will feature live musical performances by country star Billy Gilman, Broadway leading lady Arielle Jacobs, Broadway and recording artist Rachel Ulanet, singer/songwriter Will Lockhart (aka Willie Lock), and Instagram superstar Michael Judson Berry, the creator of “QuaranTeaTime,” a hilarious homage to “Schitts Creek!”

8pm: Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, will hold its annual Gala virtually, celebrating regional theatre and its champions.

The festivities will begin at 8 PM ET and will include mixed-media performances from regional and Broadway stars across the country, a silent online auction, and special guest appearances from Theatre Forward’s national network of theatres in a celebration of the champions of regional theatre. Performers and special guests will include Jason Robert Brown, Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose, Shaina Taub, Taylor Iman Jones, The Bengsons, Branden Noel Thomas, David Henry Hwang, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Richard Thomas, Regina Taylor, Kathleen Chalfant, Will Power, and others.

8pm: We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month By Milwaukee Repertory Theater with four Facebook Live events every Monday night in February at 7pm CT.

Each Monday night virtual event will have a different focus starting February 1 with To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry. The night will feature interviews with Phyllis Yvonne Stickney and Valisia LaKae, along with a reunion of the artists from Milwaukee Rep’s production of A Raisin in the Sun.

February 8 continues with Keep Your Eyes on the Prize a look at the African American artists and administrators, past and present at Milwaukee Rep who are onstage and behind-the-scenes, showcasing the many roles that create art in Milwaukee.

On February 15, It Takes a Village provides a platform for the Milwaukee Black Theater Community to showcase their work and discuss the plethora of contributions African American artists, administrators and audiences have made over the years in Milwaukee.

Finally, February 22 will feature The Ground on Which I Stand, honoring the life and legacy of August Wilson in the American Theater. Keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann will kick things off, following by presentations from past and current August Wilson Monologue Competition participants and a discussion on the women in August Wilson plays.

8pm: Before Fiddler Town Hall through February 14 $55

Hershey Felder, who’s made a career of one-man shows about (usually musical) geniuses here presents the story of the Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, whose stories became the basis of Fiddler on the Roof (which, just to be clear, was created a half century after Aleichem’s death.) Live from Florence (with some footage from the Florence synagogue), Felder employs a klezmer quartet that call themselves Klezmerata Fiorentina. A benefit for theaters throughout the U.S.

8pm: Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue Center Theater Group

through April 4. $10 Kemp Powers’ play tells the story of twins, one who dreamt of space, the other who became a successful attorney, who have lived starkly different lives, because one has dark skin and the other passes as white. The action plays out in 1980s New York and a Minnesota courthouse in 2006.

Simply Sondheim Signature Theater of Arlington. Available through March 26. Thirty Sondheim songs performed by a 16-piece orchestra and a dozen singers, including Norm Lewis, Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer and Conrad Ricamora

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

All The Devils Are Here Shakespeare Theater Company until February 7th. $25 Written and performed by Broadway actor Patrick Page. Learn how Shakespeare Invented The Villain

My Lord, What a Night Orlando Shakes and Theatre UCF through February 14. $15 Deborah Brevoort’s play about the friendship between singer Albert Einstein and singer Marian Anderson

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

8pm: Hi, Are You Single? By Woolly MammothIAMA Ryan has a higher sex drive than you. He also has cerebral palsy. You can often find him on Grindr or at your local inaccessible gay bar. From encounters with drag queens to platonic lap dances, Ryan will guide you through the gay dating scene with his provocative take on intimacy, rejection, and judgment. His one request? Please bring an attractive male friend with you.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show.

The performance is available to stream throughout the month of February.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.