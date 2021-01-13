What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 14

Ordinary Days: Due to high demand, Pittsburgh Playhouse is offering on-demand streaming of Ordinary Days.

Ordinary Days features a unique concept and design that brings theatre and film together in a new multimedia hybrid conceived by director Dave Solomon and Emmy-winner Jason Ardizzone-West.

Set in New York City, this musical follows four characters whose ordinary lives end up connecting in the most unexpected ways. Working in partnership with composer/lyricist Adam Gwon, this show will be digitally produced with two casts, further developing the work for a new digital life.

1pm: Sustaining Three Banquets a Day: Understanding the Climate Impacts On and From Our Global Food System By Broadway Green Alliance. Global agriculture must feed >9 billion people by 2050 without exceeding a “safe operating space” within the ecosystems that support it. Climate change further complicates this endeavor and will likely exceed the 1.5˚C warming target, due in part to agriculture itself.

Thus, we are now presented with a critical question: How do we achieve resilient food and nutrition security in an ecologically responsible way?

Dr. Sonali McDermid, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at New York University, will tackle this vast question by exploring both the impact of climate change on food security and agriculture’s role in driving global environmental change.

She’ll also describe recent work on alternative crop production systems for combined food security, climate adaptation, and climate mitigation goals and discuss how choosing what’s on your plate could be among the more consequential individual climate actions.

2:30pm: Leave a Light On By Lambert Jackson Productions Lauren Byrne

3pm: Under the Albert Clock (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) Five of Northern Ireland’s most inventive female playwrights were commissioned by Origin Theatre Company in 2020 to write five monologues for women inspired by Belfast’s iconic landmark, the Albert Clock and to imagine their stories taking place in the year 2050.

This year, The Lyric Theatre produced the new works as a collection of radio plays. Under the Albert Clock was first presented as a staged reading in the 2020 Origin 1st Irish’s “Next Generation Series.”

7:30pm: Rossini’s Armida A rarely seen Rossini grand opera, Armida had its very first Met performances during the 2009–10 season. Inspired by Tasso’s epic poem La Gerusalemme Liberata, this expansive musical masterpiece provides a showcase for one dazzling diva and no fewer than six high-flying tenors. A Crusades-era Damascene sorceress who uses her overpowering beauty to further her ambitious plans, even the title character is not immune to the mysterious magic of love. The true drama stems from the question of whether her allure and her enchantments will be enough to turn an enemy into a paramour.

8pm: As the Curtain Rises – Live Event The Broadway Podcast Network is reuniting the cast of the Broadway-themed digital soap opera, As the Curtain Rises, for a delightful live event with the cast.

Join Alex Brightman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Lesli Margherita, Sarah Stiles, Michael Urie, Lilias White, and surprise guests.

8pm: Stars in the House Grey’s Anatomy cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill join Seth & James to discuss filming the current season, honoring frontline workers and the importance of vaccination.

8pm: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose By Lincoln Center Theater. Lincoln Center Theater continues its LCT Spotlight series Turning the Page: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose. A number of artists will read their own nontheatrical work, including playwrights David Adjmi, Ayad Akhtar, Sarah Ruhl and James Lapine, director Jack O’Brien, and performer Andrew Rannells.

8pm: The ShowBiz Quiz By Playbill Introducing The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and Theatre Trivia combine into the most feverous fun online! Play seven quiz-tacular rounds of trivia – with prizes and surprises around each corner. Remember: “the faster you answer correctly, the more points you earn!”

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

the motown project Under the Radar. Alicia Hall Moran’s musical meditation on the Motown songbook –

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

Disclaimer Under the Radar and various dates through January 17

In this live in-Zoom event written by Tara Ahmadinejad and created by Piehole , Chef Nargis invites you to her virtual cooking class, and if you both do your jobs just right, you’ll have more to look forward to than an aromatic dinner. Help prevent a perpetually impending war from the safety of your home

A Planet A Lament Prototype Festival at HERE Available through January 16. Nugroho’s brand new staged Song Cycle, The Planet – A Lament, merges film with live dance and a 14-voice choir accompanied by Papuan Soloist to impart a moving story of creation set against the backdrop of environmental disaster.

The Murder of Halit Yozgat Prototype Festival at HERE

noon. Available through January 16 The real-life 2006 slaying of a 21-year-old immigrant in Germany.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

Borders & Crossings Under the Radar streaming through January 10

A solo show by poet and performer Inua Ellams, who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Nigeria, left for England in 1996 aged 12, moved to Ireland for three years, before returning to London.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Under the Radar streaming on selective dates through January 17 A darkly comedic play about entitlement, consumption and digital technology, that explores the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart. The 60-minute show written by Javaad Alipoor. combines digital theater with a live Instagram feed

Capsule Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A kaleidoscopic reflection on isolation and longing, about breaking apart and breaking free and the impossible nature of connection. Through original text and music, Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall grapple with race, the medium of film, and being caught up in the maelstrom of 2020.

Espiritu Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A journey through diverse stories that happen during the night of an unknown city, that involve anonymous individuals marked by the spiritual crisis unleashed by the wild consumerism of the times and the lack of answers that transcend money. In Spanish with English subtitles, by the Chilean company Teatro Anónimo written and directed by Trinidad González

©Chloé Bellemère

Incoming Under the Radar through January 17

A 30-minute video of eight digital shorts.

Times³ (Times x Times x Times), Prototype Festival at HERE

through January 16. A sonic journey through Times Square past, present and imagined. Tickets are free but required