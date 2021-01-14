What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 15

3pm: Transatlantic Tales A series of eight original plays written to be performed live on Zoom. Featuring many familiar faces on either side of the Atlantic this project made fast friends across an ocean and provided striking evidence of both the cultural connections and disconnects that have always characterized Irish-American relations. Plays by Matthew Cole Kelly, Melissa Annis, James McLindon, Rachel White, Emily Bohannon, Krystal Sweedman, Seamus Scanlon and Neil Sharpson. Cast: Amie Tedesco, Kathleen Warner Yeates, Brandon Jones, Helena White, Kevin Collins, Darina Gallagher, Orlagh Cassidy, Mark Tankersley, Erin Healani Chung, Michael Rhodes, David Ryan, John Keating, Megan Day, Kate Grimes, Paul Nugent, Richard Topol, Maureen O Connell

Ordinary Days: Due to high demand, Pittsburgh Playhouse is offering on-demand streaming of Ordinary Days.

Ordinary Days features a unique concept and design that brings theatre and film together in a new multimedia hybrid conceived by director Dave Solomon and Emmy-winner Jason Ardizzone-West.

Set in New York City, this musical follows four characters whose ordinary lives end up connecting in the most unexpected ways. Working in partnership with composer/lyricist Adam Gwon, this show will be digitally produced with two casts, further developing the work for a new digital life.

2:30pm: Leave a Light On By Lambert Jackson Productions Tim Mahendran

2:30pm: Sara Niemietz Appear on Brain Waves Podcast Singer-songwriter and Broadway alum Sara Niemietz appears on this Friday’s episode of One Mind’s mental health webcast, Brain Waves. r

In the episode, Niemietz will perform “You’ve Got a Friend,” which is a soothing balm for the current times we find ourselves in. She will also talk about how challenging the last year has been for artists, especially those who thrive on the energy of live performances.

3pm: Transatlantic Tales (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) A series of eight original plays written to be performed live on Zoom, each pairing actors in Ireland and the United States, were recorded this summer. Featuring many familiar faces on either side of the Atlantic the project made fast friends across an ocean and provided striking evidence of both the cultural connections and disconnects that have always characterized Irish-American relations.

5pm: Virtual Halston: John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

7pm: Blue Ridge through January 19. A reunion reading of the play by Abby Rosebrock, featuring Marin Ireland as a progressive high school teacher with a rage problem retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, where she attends to everyone’s recovery but her own. Directed by Taibi Magar

7:30: BPN Live: Celebrating the launch of Now We’re Talking with Drew Gasparini + The (M)orons By Broadway Podcast Network Join Drew Gasparini and the loveable (M)orons crew (Broadway’s Alex Brightman, Andrew Kober, and F. Michael Haynie) for a virtual, live event as they toast to commemorate the launch of Broadway Podcast Network’s newest addition, NOW WE’RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini. Tune in for a fun, silly time. After all, isn’t silliness something we could use a little more of these days?

More about NOW WE’RE TALKING with Drew Gasparini:

Broadway composer Drew Gasparini has a lot of friends in show business. Sure, he knows what their resumes look like, and what their professional accolades are, but other than that, he doesn’t know shit about them. “Now We’re Talking with Drew Gasparini” is a new podcast where Drew tricks his more famous friends into having an unscripted, unstructured, and slightly unhinged discussion about things you can’t find about them on google. There will be a new episode every week with a new amazing guest from the worlds of Broadway, TV, Film and beyond. (twitter/IG: @DrewGasparini || tiktok: @theDrewGasparini).

Visit bpn.fm/NWT & subscribe to NOW WE’RE TALKING wherever you stream your podcasts!

Meet The (M)orons:

The (M)orons is an American comedy and musical group consisting of Broadway performers and writers Drew Gasparini (Gaspo), F. Michael Haynie (F.), Andrew Kober (Andrew Rebecca Kober), and Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Brighty). The group has performed in various venues throughout New York City, including 54 Below and The Slipper Room. Most of their songs are written by Gasparini, and the group often collaborates with other stage performers in New York.

7:30pm: Strauss’s Capriccio Subtitled “a conversation piece for music,” Strauss’s final opera is a philosophical drawing-room dramedy about a French countess torn between the elemental forces of music and verse—exuberantly personified by a composer and a poet who jockey for her affection. A burlesque cast of theater types round out the story, which concludes with an elegant final monologue for the leading lady that neatly puts all the artistic negotiation to rest.

8pm: Stars in the House TBA

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

the motown project Under the Radar. Alicia Hall Moran’s musical meditation on the Motown songbook –

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

Disclaimer Under the Radar and various dates through January 17

In this live in-Zoom event written by Tara Ahmadinejad and created by Piehole , Chef Nargis invites you to her virtual cooking class, and if you both do your jobs just right, you’ll have more to look forward to than an aromatic dinner. Help prevent a perpetually impending war from the safety of your home

A Planet A Lament Prototype Festival at HERE Available through January 16. Nugroho’s brand new staged Song Cycle, The Planet – A Lament, merges film with live dance and a 14-voice choir accompanied by Papuan Soloist to impart a moving story of creation set against the backdrop of environmental disaster.

The Murder of Halit Yozgat Prototype Festival at HERE

noon. Available through January 16 The real-life 2006 slaying of a 21-year-old immigrant in Germany.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

Borders & Crossings Under the Radar streaming through January 10

A solo show by poet and performer Inua Ellams, who was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Nigeria, left for England in 1996 aged 12, moved to Ireland for three years, before returning to London.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Under the Radar streaming on selective dates through January 17 A darkly comedic play about entitlement, consumption and digital technology, that explores the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart. The 60-minute show written by Javaad Alipoor. combines digital theater with a live Instagram feed

Capsule Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A kaleidoscopic reflection on isolation and longing, about breaking apart and breaking free and the impossible nature of connection. Through original text and music, Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall grapple with race, the medium of film, and being caught up in the maelstrom of 2020.

Espiritu Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A journey through diverse stories that happen during the night of an unknown city, that involve anonymous individuals marked by the spiritual crisis unleashed by the wild consumerism of the times and the lack of answers that transcend money. In Spanish with English subtitles, by the Chilean company Teatro Anónimo written and directed by Trinidad González

©Chloé Bellemère

Incoming Under the Radar through January 17

A 30-minute video of eight digital shorts.

Times³ (Times x Times x Times), Prototype Festival at HERE

through January 16. A sonic journey through Times Square past, present and imagined. Tickets are free but required