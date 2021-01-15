What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 16

Ordinary Days: Due to high demand, Pittsburgh Playhouse is offering on-demand streaming of Ordinary Days.

Ordinary Days features a unique concept and design that brings theatre and film together in a new multimedia hybrid conceived by director Dave Solomon and Emmy-winner Jason Ardizzone-West.

Set in New York City, this musical follows four characters whose ordinary lives end up connecting in the most unexpected ways. Working in partnership with composer/lyricist Adam Gwon, this show will be digitally produced with two casts, further developing the work for a new digital life.

3pm: Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited: Ellen Stewart By La Mama Coffeehouse Chronicles Revisited will stream Coffeehouse Chronicles #155 that celebrated Ellen Stewart’s 100th birthday the way MaMa loved it with music, dance and puppets. This event was originally streamed on November 2, 2019 in the Ellen Stewart Theatre in the East Village.

The celebration features recorded personal memories from artists all over the world. Great Jones Repertory Company remounts scenes from Ellen’s shows including Mythos Oedipus, Antigone, Hercules and Asclepius. Rod Rodgers Dance Company performs scenes from The Cotton Club with a live band. Puppeteers Jane Catherine Shaw and Vit Horejs perform two live scenes based on the Pushcart story and Ellen’s early days. Two animated films are shown by Tom Lee and Naama Zarfaty with documentary excerpts of Ellen’s last show by Marybeth Ward.

3pm: Under The Albert Clock (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) Five of Northern Ireland’s most inventive female playwrights were commissioned by Origin Theatre Company in 2020 to write five monologues for women inspired by Belfast’s iconic landmark, the Albert Clock and to imagine their stories taking place in the year 2050.

This year, The Lyric Theatre produced the new works as a collection of radio plays. Under the Albert Clock was first presented as a staged reading in the 2020 Origin 1st Irish’s “Next Generation Series.”

7pm: Blue Ridge through January 19. A reunion reading of the play by Abby Rosebrock, featuring Marin Ireland as a progressive high school teacher with a rage problem retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, where she attends to everyone’s recovery but her own. Directed by Taibi Magar

7pm: In Process with Bobbi Jene Smith By La Mama Take a rare look into the artistic process of La MaMa’s 59th Season Resident Artist, Bobbi Jene Smith, and the team behind the making of her next work, Broken Theater. The evening will showcase an excerpt from the work featuring five dances and four movements of music by Johann Paul von Westhoff,) performed by violinist Keir GoGwilt.

This presentation goes backstage and onstage, exploring aspects of the process, and offers special conversations with some of the featured artists that include Or Schraiber, Mouna Soulem, Yiannis Logothetis, Emily Terndrup, Coleman Itzkoff, Julia Eichten, Vinson Fraley, Jesse Kovarsky and Derrick Belcham.

7:30pm: Handel’s Rodelinda A giant of the Baroque era, Handel created operas that—despite largely following the “opera seria” conventions of the time—outstripped those of his contemporaries in their consistent musical brilliance, especially in the way the music reveals and deepens the characters’ emotions. Dating from 1725, Rodelinda was written after the composer had moved to London and begun writing operas (in Italian) for the newly founded Royal Academy of Music. One of his finest works, it is filled with electrifying, dramatically compelling, deeply affecting music, especially for the soprano singing the title role of the seventh-century Queen of Lombardy.

8pm: Stars in the House TBA

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

the motown project Under the Radar. Alicia Hall Moran’s musical meditation on the Motown songbook –

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

Disclaimer Under the Radar and various dates through January 17

In this live in-Zoom event written by Tara Ahmadinejad and created by Piehole , Chef Nargis invites you to her virtual cooking class, and if you both do your jobs just right, you’ll have more to look forward to than an aromatic dinner. Help prevent a perpetually impending war from the safety of your home

A Planet A Lament Prototype Festival at HERE Available through January 16. Nugroho’s brand new staged Song Cycle, The Planet – A Lament, merges film with live dance and a 14-voice choir accompanied by Papuan Soloist to impart a moving story of creation set against the backdrop of environmental disaster.

The Murder of Halit Yozgat Prototype Festival at HERE

noon. Available through January 16 The real-life 2006 slaying of a 21-year-old immigrant in Germany.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran Under the Radar streaming on selective dates through January 17 A darkly comedic play about entitlement, consumption and digital technology, that explores the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart. The 60-minute show written by Javaad Alipoor. combines digital theater with a live Instagram feed

Capsule Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A kaleidoscopic reflection on isolation and longing, about breaking apart and breaking free and the impossible nature of connection. Through original text and music, Whitney White and Peter Mark Kendall grapple with race, the medium of film, and being caught up in the maelstrom of 2020.

Espiritu Under the Radar streaming through January 17

A journey through diverse stories that happen during the night of an unknown city, that involve anonymous individuals marked by the spiritual crisis unleashed by the wild consumerism of the times and the lack of answers that transcend money. In Spanish with English subtitles, by the Chilean company Teatro Anónimo written and directed by Trinidad González

©Chloé Bellemère

Incoming Under the Radar through January 17

A 30-minute video of eight digital shorts.

Times³ (Times x Times x Times), Prototype Festival at HERE

through January 16. A sonic journey through Times Square past, present and imagined. Tickets are free but required