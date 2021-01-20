What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 21

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance By Battery Dance. Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

2:30pm: The Approach through January 31. St. Ann’s Warehouse, Landmark Productions, and Project Arts Centre will present Mark O’Rowe’s The Approach, live-streamed from Dublin’s Project Arts Centre, January 21, 23, and 24.

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

2:30pm: Leave a Light On By Lambert Jackson Productions David Hunter

2:30pm: Faith Healer By The Old Vic A playback of Faith Healer, which debuted on Old Vic’s In Camera programming. The socially distant production stars 2020 Olivier winner Indira Varma and David Threlfall.

Helmed by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, Faith Healer follows the Fantastic Francis Hardy as he travels the most remote corners of Wales, Scotland, and Ireland attempting to heal those who wish to be healed. Along for the ride are his wife Grace and manager Teddy.

3pm: The Scourge (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) “Death by a thousand cuts” – that’s how Michelle Dooley Mahon describes Alzheimer’s disease after witnessing it strike down her mother Siobhan. As Mahon relives that time, her humorous and moving memories and rapier-like observations introduce personalities, history, and a nostalgic archive of an ordinary Irish small-town family forced to become extraordinary in their attempt to cope.

Wexford Arts Centre presented the world premiere of in April 2018, in the Wexford Opera Fringe Festival followed by a national tour in 2019 as part of the First Fortnight European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival.

Presented by Wexford Arts Center (Wexford)

Written and performed by Michelle Dooley Mahon

Directed by Ben Barnes

Danielle Brooks

6pm: Classic Conversations: Danielle Brooks By Classic Stage Company Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

6pm: Let There Be Love (African Caribbean Mixfest 2021) By Atlantic Theater Company is bringing back MixFest, its annual free reading series exploring and celebrating the abundance of diverse stories in the theatre.

Let There Be Love by Kwame Kwei-Armah tells the story of Alfred, a cantankerous and aging West Indian immigrant living in London, who has managed to alienate all those around him-including his equally headstrong daughter, with whom he rarely sees eye to eye. When an idealistic young Polish caregiver, new to the country, is assigned to look after him, he experiences a powerful reckoning with his past.

7pm: Gloria (Vineyard Theatre Original Cast Benefit Reading) By Vineyard Theatre through January 24. Original cast benefit reading of Gloria, the Pulitzer Prize finalist play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Evan Cabnet.

Proceeds from this reading will support the artists and programs in the nonprofit theatre’s 2020-2021 season, with a portion of the proceeds supporting The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

The Gloria reading includes original cast members Kyle Beltran, Catherine Combs, Michael Crane, Jennifer Kim, Jeanine Serralles and Ryan Spahn.

7:30pm: Verdi’s La Traviata Few operatic figures are as beloved as Violetta, the dignified, selfless, and sickly heroine of Verdi’s classic tragedy. An elegant courtesan with a heart of gold, she chooses true love over the amusements and riches of her glamorous Parisian life, then sacrifices everything for the sake of a young woman she’s never even met. All of this—the glitter of her earlier wealth, the heat of her passion with the ardent young Alfredo, the pain of their separation, and her tragic end—lands with devastating weight thanks to Verdi, whose score stands as one of music’s greatest depictions of love and loss.

8pm: BPN Live: E-Ticket to Broadway, ‘Queens of the Kingdom’ edition with Queens from SIX on Broadway And tonight they are…LIVE! Join for a special ‘Queens of the Kingdom’ edition of this Extra Magic Hour of “E-Ticket to Broadway” as part of the Broadway Podcast Network’s Special Live events on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 8:00pm EST. Hosted by David Alpert, original Broadway Cast Members of Six Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, & Samantha Pauly join this live event, and will chat Disney Parks, share memories, and play games. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana’s Fund. See ya real soon!

8pm: Stage Door Sessions: Be More Chill By PlaybillBroadway Roulette Join us at the “Stage Door” to celebrate Be More Chill and meet three of the artists who helped the musical turn into a viral sensation. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about this show. It’s kind of like getting your Playbill signed… without leaving the house!

Hosted by Broadway Roulette’s Elizabeth Durand Streisand.

8pm: Stars in The House Celebrate America: the best of Concert for America with James and Seth and special guests

8pm: The Gifts You Gave to the Dark (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) Darren Murphy’s The Gifts You Gave to the Dark, kicked off Irish Rep’s digital summer season in May in its world premiere. It was written specifically for digital media in reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Confined to his bed in Belfast with COVID-19, Tom is unable to visit his mother, Rose, who is dying in Dublin. In this last phone Tom tells his mother the story of a journey – an image of a perfect day they once shared. It’s a Belfast story, and it’s the very last thing he can do for his mother – the only thing he can do for her. As he speaks, he takes his mother home on her final voyage, during the last ten minutes of her life.

Wexford Arts Centre presented the world premiere of in April 2018, in the Wexford Opera Fringe Festival followed by a national tour in 2019 as part of the First Fortnight European Mental Health Art and Cultural Festival.

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.