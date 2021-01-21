What to Watch in The New Year: Jan 22

Molly Sweeney Lantern Theater Company through February 14. This Philadelphia company’s newly filmed performance of Brian Friel’s gentle tale from the shifting perspectives of Molly Sweeney, her husband Frank, and the surgeon who values his skills above his patients.

The Niceties Forward Theater through February 7. In this Wisconsin theater company’s production of the play by Eleanor Burgess, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor’s office to discuss her paper about slavery’s effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about

2:30pm: The Approach through January 31. St. Ann’s Warehouse, Landmark Productions, and Project Arts Centre will present Mark O’Rowe’s The Approach, live-streamed from Dublin’s Project Arts Centre, January 21, 23, and 24.

Cathy Belton, Derbhle Crotty, and Aisling O’Sullivan portray three women, two of them sisters, who have drifted apart and are now catching up over coffee. Over the course of three conversations spanning five years, we learn that they have allowed relationships with their partners to come between their relationships with each other. Gradually, a common secret of tragic consequence is revealed.

2:30pm: Leave a Light On By Lambert Jackson Productions Lucie Jones

5pm: Virtual Halston: Brooks Ashmanskas Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

6pm: I Used to Love H.E.R. and Abduction African Caribbean Mixfest at Atlanta. A double bill. Jasmine Lee-Jones’s solo show “I Used to Love H.E.R.” explores the language of love from 1476 to now. Whitney White‘s two-hander “Abduction” is set in a holding room of a space ship and the conversations inside start to feel frighteningly familiar.

7pm: Desire: A Sankofa Dream Created and directed by celebrated choreographer Maria Bauman-Morales, Desire: A Sankofa Dream is a site responsive and interactive work tailored specifically for Zoom intended to be a healing performance ritual around Black Queer survival techniques.

The work was originally created pre-pandemic to be staged across multiple spaces with the idea that audience members would become witness participants. The virtual version of the show also integrates the audiences as witness participants and is part scored improvisation, part choreography, part visual design, and part choose-choose-your-own-adventure.

Presented by 651 Arts and the Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (BAAD!).

7pm: Gloria (Vineyard Theatre Original Cast Benefit Reading) By Vineyard Theatre through January 24. Original cast benefit reading of Gloria, the Pulitzer Prize finalist play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Evan Cabnet.

Proceeds from this reading will support the artists and programs in the nonprofit theatre’s 2020-2021 season, with a portion of the proceeds supporting The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

The Gloria reading includes original cast members Kyle Beltran, Catherine Combs, Michael Crane, Jennifer Kim, Jeanine Serralles and Ryan Spahn.

7:30pm: Puccini’s Tosca In his classic potboiler, Puccini stirs together some of humanity’s strongest motivating forces—love and loyalty, fear and cruelty—to create an operatic thriller that sinks its teeth into the listener with the opening chords and never lets go. Taking place in Rome in 1800, the story concerns a fiery yet devoted diva, the painter/revolutionary she loves, and a sadistic police chief determined to crush political rebellion and claim Tosca for himself. All three are among opera’s most indelible characters.

7:30pm: Faith Healer By The Old Vic A playback of Faith Healer, which debuted on Old Vic’s In Camera programming. The socially distant production stars 2020 Olivier winner Indira Varma and David Threlfall.

Helmed by Artistic Director Matthew Warchus, Faith Healer follows the Fantastic Francis Hardy as he travels the most remote corners of Wales, Scotland, and Ireland attempting to heal those who wish to be healed. Along for the ride are his wife Grace and manager Teddy.

8pm: Stars in The House Celebrate America: the best of Concert for America with James and Seth and special guests

8pm: Broadway Murder Mysteries: Play The Part Or Be A Detective! Join your host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda) on a virtual night of murder mystery fun where you can: Be A Character in the Murder Mystery and Act “On-Stage” or Be A Detective and remain “Off-Screen” while watching the comedy at play and helping solve the crime! The evening finishes with awards and an evening you won’t soon forget!

8pm: Stay Home and Stay Safe (Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival) Four new short plays by four distinguished Irish playwrights on either side of the Atlantic, explore the topic of domestic violence during the pandemic.

Commissioned by Origin Theatre, Stay Home and Stay Safe is a compilation of the four plays, performed by actors on location in New York and Dublin and self-filmed to establish a level of heightened immediacy.

Kelli O’Hara, Renée Fleming, More Sing Adam Guettel’s Myths & Hymns (Episode 1) By MasterVoices The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020-2021 season will be a virtual rollout of award-winning composer Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle, Myths and Hymns, in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Inspired by Greek myths and a 19th-Century Presbyterian hymnal, the 1998 cycle is a kaleidoscopic collection of musical genres as it explores the nature of faith and longing in a secular world. New short musical films will illustrate the protagonist’s attempt to seek answers in four ways – through Flight, Work, Love, and Faith. The four chapters of this personal voyage will be released in free digital installments throughout the winter and spring.

Bernadette Peters, David Hyde Pierce, More Star in Jerry Herman Tribute From Pasadena Playhouse Pasadena Playhouse will pay tribute to the late composer of Hello, Dolly!, Mame, and La Cage aux Folles with You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman.

Conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn, the revue will be available to stream January 10. A live virtual opening night will also take place that night, with guests including Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

Available to stream through February 7.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles A new theatrical production streaming online from Original Theatre Company (Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon) debuts.

The Haunting of Alice Bowles by Philip Franks, based on M.R. James’ short story The Experiment, stars Janie Dee, Max Bowden, Stephen Boxer, Jack Archer, Alexandra Guelff, Robert Mountford, Poppy Roe, and Tim Treloar.

In 1918, the recently widowed Alice Bowles is left destitute as she seeks to solve a mystery left by her late husband Francis. Moving to 2020, YouTube urban explorers Matt and Caitlin uncover a mysterious grave in an abandoned churchyard. What starts as harmless entertainment turns darker when their discovery begins to unwrap a mystery which has lain dormant for over a century.

The digital production is co-directed by Philip Franks and Alastair Whatley, designed by Adrian Linford, and edited by Tristan Shepherd, with sound design and original music composed by Max Pappenheim.

Ham: A Musical Memoir Sam Harris’s sensitive and prodigiously talented boy survives the Bible Belt through talent and moxie, which lead to fame and fortune, but when the rocky road of desperately seeking acceptance finally reaches a dead end, he is forced to confront the internal demons that haunt him.

Encores! Inside the Revival: Tap Dance Kid New York City Center. Directed by Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) dives into the 1983 Tony-nominated musical The Tap Dance Kid, centered around the life of an upper-middle class Black family and a ten-year-old’s dream of being a professional tap dancer despite the challenges posed by his lawyer father and society. Leon, alongside book adapter Lydia Diamond, will give audiences an up-close look at the percussive heart of the story with the help of choreographer Jared Grimes and cast member from the original Broadway production Dulé Hill.